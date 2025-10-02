2025 Cantech Investment Conference Announces Presenting Companies and Exclusive Networking Events

2025 Cantech Investment Conference Announces Presenting Companies and Exclusive Networking Events

  • Cantech announces its lineup of presenting companies for the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference taking place on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON.

  • Cantech is also hosting three networking events including: TMX Cantech Welcome Reception and Closing Bell, Cantech Closing Reception, and ROTH Capital After-Party taking place at the El Mocambo.

Cantech Media (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, announces its lineup of presenting companies for the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference. The conference provides investors with unparalleled access to some of the most innovative and high-growth technology companies in Canada.

This year's conference will feature the following companies:

Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE)
Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG)
Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH)
Avante Corp. (TSXV: XX)
Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF)
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF)
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF)
BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE)
Claranova Technologies Inc. (Private)
Custom Health (Private)
DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF)
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC Pink: KPIFF)
EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM)
EnWave Corporation (TSXV: ENW)
Firan Technology Group (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF)
HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF)
High Tide Inc. (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI)
Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS)
LaunchIT Solutions (Private)
MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM)
MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF)
Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF)
Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CNSX: AIDR) (OTCQB: AIRDF)
Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF)
Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF)
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)
Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY)
Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF)
TRUBAR Inc. (TSXV: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF)
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (OTCQB: OONEF)
VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF)
Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT)
WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF)
WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (Private)
Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA)
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV)

In addition to the conference, Cantech Letter is organizing the following exclusive networking events:

TMX Cantech Welcome Reception and Closing Bell

Leading up to the conference, the TMX Cantech Welcome Reception and ringing of the Closing Bell will take place on October 8, 2025, at TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON. Hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), this reception provides attendees with a unique chance to engage directly with capital markets experts in a prestigious setting and mingle with peer companies and key industry participants. This event is restricted to presenting companies and sponsors only.

Cantech Closing Reception

Following the conference on October 9, 2025, attendees are invited to the Closing Reception at the Arcadian Loft starting at 5:00 PM. Hosted by Winning Media Inc., this event allows participants to discuss key takeaways, network in a relaxed atmosphere, and celebrate the success of the conference. The reception will also feature the Winning Media Inc. award for best presentation and the annual Cantech Letter Awards.

ROTH Capital After-Party at the El Mocambo

The excitement continues at the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference After-Party, hosted by ROTH Capital at El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON. Beginning at 8:00 PM, this event will feature entertainment, celebration, and additional networking opportunities for attendees.

These events, accompanying the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference, emphasize the conference's commitment to fostering innovation and investment in Canada's dynamic tech sector. Attendees will have one-on-one meetings with investors alongside these exclusive networking gatherings designed to drive growth, collaboration, and innovation.

This year's Cantech Investment Conference is sponsored by:

  • Title Sponsors: TMX, Angad Capital
  • Platinum Sponsors: Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media
  • Gold sponsors: ATB Capital Markets, Beacon, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial
  • Silver Sponsors: Atrium Research, Newsfile, Origin Merchant Partners

About Cantech Media

For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

About Angad Capital

Angad Capital is a Vancouver based Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Firm. Angad Capital was founded by Pardeep Sangha in 2019 after a successful career as a technology sector analyst focused on small cap technology companies trading on the TSX and TSX-Venture exchanges. Pardeep has over 20+ years of investing and advising experience with private and public tech companies. Angad Capital offers specialized capital markets advisory services tailored for early-stage technology companies. Some of the Angad Capital's clients include WELL Health Technologies Corp., HEALWELL AI Inc., DCM Data Communications Management, Tribe Property Technologies and Avante Corp.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Investment Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Investment Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media, Angad Capital Inc. and the Cantech Investment Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.

Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.

We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.

We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.

For Further information:

Nick Waddell
CEO and Founder,
Cantech Media
nick@cantechletter.com

Pardeep S. Sangha
President and Founder,
Angad Capital
pardeep@angadcapital.com
604-572-6392

Overview

High Tide Inc. (CSE:HITI,OTCQB:HITIF,FWB:2LY) is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation that designs and sells premium-quality smoking accessories to wholesale clients and retail customers. High Tide also sells cannabis products to retail consumers through two business segments operating across six subsidiaries: RGR Canada and Famous Brandz which make up the wholesale segment, and Smoker’s Corner, Grasscity, Canna Cabana and KushBar which make up the retail segment.

RGR Canada is home to High Tide’s manufacturing, wholesale and distribution operations. Since it was founded, High Tide has developed an extensive product catalog that includes over 4,300 SKUs, of which approximately 75 percent are designed in-house, manufactured in Asia and distributed to hundreds of global customers from the company’s 27,000-square-foot office and warehouse in Calgary, Alberta.

Keep reading...Show less

Premium Global Smoking Accessories Manufacturer and Canadian Cannabis Retailer

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/459OQ1L

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tide Welcomes Alberta's Decision to Allow Private Label Cannabis Sales

High Tide Welcomes Alberta's Decision to Allow Private Label Cannabis Sales

The Company is Well Positioned to Take Advantage of Private Label Sales, Including Through its Newly Acquired Queen of Bud Brand Across Ontario, Manitoba , Saskatchewan and Alberta

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, welcomed the announcement by Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis' (AGLC) that it has amended its Retail Cannabis Store Handbook to allow private label cannabis sales. This is good news for High Tide's Cabana Cannabis Co. brand which is already in-market in Ontario Manitoba and Saskatchewan and for the newly acquired Queen of Bud brand, which is also available in Ontario . The Company looks forward to bringing both brands to Alberta consumers as soon as possible.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tide to Open First Canna Cabana in Huntsville, Ontario

High Tide to Open First Canna Cabana in Huntsville, Ontario

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 17 Hanes Road, Huntsville, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Thursday, June 6, 2024 . This opening will mark High Tide's 172nd Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada the 63rd in the province of Ontario and the first store in Huntsville .

Huntsville is in the Muskoka region of Ontario , the heart of Canada's cottage country. Millions of international tourists and Canadians alike flock to Muskoka year-round to vacation in one of Canada's most picturesque landscapes. This brand-new Canna Cabana is situated beside a major home improvement retailer and a beer store. It is also a short drive from a major discount grocery retailer and the Huntsville Place Mall, the primary shopping node for the area. This busy and rapidly expanding shopping plaza is well situated to serve the residents of Huntsville , the surrounding rural and the cottage country visitors who need to stop at a shopping centre to gather groceries and other essentials before heading out into the remote properties surrounding it.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first store in Huntsville . This brand-new Canna Cabana builds upon the success of our existing cottage country stores in Bracebridge and is a key addition to our retail portfolio. The Muskoka region welcomes 3.2 million seasonal travelers annually and communities like Huntsville serve as anchors for the surrounding cottage country as visitors need to stop in to gather groceries and other goods before spending time at the lake," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our team has been working hard through the first half of the calendar year, adding outstanding Canna Cabana locations like Huntsville to our store network. I remain excited about our strong free cash flow profile, which is fueling the renewed acceleration of our growth in Ontario and other Canadian provinces where we operate," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada , with 172 current locations spanning British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America .

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of our new location beginning to sell recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use, the expected benefits of the store location, and our commitment to opening future stores in prime power centre locations and the expansion of our discount club model. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

________________________________

1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-to-open-first-canna-cabana-in-huntsville-ontario-302161135.html

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the "Company" ) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide will participate in a fireside chat with Andrew Semple, Sell-Side Analyst at Echelon Capital Markets at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5 th .

DATE : June 5 th
TIME: 1:30pm Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 171 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Inquiries
Omar Khan
Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer
High Tide Inc.
omar@hightideinc.com
403-770-3080

Investor Inquiries
Vahan Ajamian
Capital Markets Advisor
High Tide Inc.
vahan@hightideinc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

