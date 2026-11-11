Zoetis Receives USDA License for Cytopoint Plus: The First and Only Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody Providing 75 Days of Allergic Itch Relief in Dogs with Allergic Dermatitis

- Allergic dermatitis is the #1 reason pet owners visit their veterinarians 1 — it can cause persistent scratching, disrupted sleep, and diminished wellbeing for dogs and their families
- Less time managing allergic itch, more time together. Cytopoint Plus delivers the longest-acting veterinarian-administered allergic itch relief available — 75 days in a single injection — giving veterinarians and pet owners a new standard in canine allergic skin disease management
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has licensed Cytopoint Plus™ for the treatment of allergic dermatitis in dogs. Cytopoint Plus is the first and only USDA-licensed next-generation monoclonal antibody (mAb) that provides 75 days of allergic itch relief in a single injection — the longest treatment interval of any licensed mAb for canine allergic dermatitis.
Cytopoint Plus eliminates the compliance barrier created by frequent clinic visits for allergic dermatitis treatment, ensuring dogs receive uninterrupted treatment for chronic allergic itch. The USDA license expands Zoetis' industry-leading canine dermatology portfolio — which already includes Cytopoint®, Apoquel® (oclacitinib tablet) and Apoquel® Chewable (oclacitinib chewable tablet) — and reinforces the company's leadership in canine dermatology and allergic itch management. No other animal health company offers a portfolio ranging from a fast-acting oral therapy to the longest-acting injectable mAb.
"The license of Cytopoint Plus sets a new benchmark in canine dermatology," said Abhay Nayak, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Commercial Operations at Zoetis. "As a long-acting monoclonal antibody, Cytopoint Plus gives veterinary health professionals the ability to deliver reliable, sustained relief against allergic itch, and gives pet owners something equally valuable: more time focused on their dog, not their dog's treatment schedule. This license reflects Zoetis' enduring commitment to improving the lives of animals and the people who love them."
What the license means for dog owners, veterinarians and the market
Allergic dermatitis can be caused by several factors and symptoms can impact more than just a dog's skin, affecting multiple aspects of their wellbeing including sleep, behavior and desire to socialize. Dogs experiencing chronic allergic itch may display touch sensitivity as well as behaviors associated with fear, anxiety and even aggression. 2 Managing the symptoms associated with chronic allergic itch can create an ongoing treatment-planning burden for pet owners, and the high frequency of clinic visits for injectable therapies may result in missed appointments, missed doses and preventable flare-ups.
Cytopoint Plus directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in managing canine allergic dermatitis: treatment adherence. With a 75-day dosing interval — approximately 1.5 times the interval of existing mAb options — Cytopoint Plus reduces the number of required clinic visits for allergic dermatitis treatment, lowers the risk of missed doses, and minimizes treatment-related stress for dogs sensitive to frequent veterinary visits. This helps give busy dog owners an extended treatment interval so they can enjoy their pets without worrying about the impact of chronic allergic itch.
"Frequent vet clinic visits for treating allergic dermatitis can create scheduling hurdles for busy pet caregivers, which may contribute to missed treatments and flare-ups," said Dr. Lindsay McKay, DVM, DACVD at Animal Dermatology Group. "Cytopoint Plus directly addresses this challenge, extending the duration of relief from allergic itch through a manageable, convenient treatment routine."
How Cytopoint Plus fits into Zoetis' canine dermatology portfolio
Cytopoint Plus joins Cytopoint and Apoquel as part of Zoetis' growing dermatology portfolio to provide canine allergic itch relief. Cytopoint is a long-acting monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is administered subcutaneously every 4–8 weeks to treat allergic dermatitis and Apoquel Chewable is a fast-acting chewable tablet designed to provide allergic itch relief in dogs.
Cytopoint Plus is a mAb that targets and neutralizes interleukin‑31 (IL‑31), the molecule responsible for transmitting itch signals in dogs with allergic dermatitis. It is administered subcutaneously every 75 days (10.7 weeks) as needed, making it the first-to-market next-generation mAb therapy that provides sustained relief for allergic dermatitis. Cytopoint Plus provides veterinary health professionals the opportunity to personalize treatment plans to what is best for each individual dog and their family.
"Affordability is an important consideration in the long-term management of allergic dermatitis, particularly for owners of larger dogs," said Dr. Tiffany Tapp, DVM, DACVD at Veterinary Healing Arts. "Cytopoint Plus may help make ongoing care more manageable and potentially more affordable for some families by extending the time between injections, while giving veterinary health professionals another option to consider when developing an individualized treatment plan."
Frequently Asked Questions about Allergic Itch in Dogs
What is allergic dermatitis?
Allergic dermatitis is a skin condition in dogs that can cause inflammation and persistent itch when dogs react to certain allergens such as flea bites, dust mites, pollens and foods. Allergic itch in dogs may lead to scratching, licking or chewing at the paws, rubbing the face, and red or irritated skin and ears. Because itch can have several causes, including parasites and infections, a veterinarian should evaluate a dog with persistent or recurring symptoms.
How common is allergic dermatitis in dogs?
Allergic dermatitis is the number one reason pet owners visit their veterinarians. 1 Itching is among the most frequent complaints of pet owners, affecting roughly 1 in 4 dogs whose owners seek veterinary help. 3 There are a number of factors that can trigger an itch reaction, such as infections, allergies and parasites—and approximately 15-20 percent of all itchy dogs will be diagnosed with allergic dermatitis. 3
What are the signs and symptoms of allergies in dogs?
Common signs may include frequent scratching, licking or chewing the skin or paws, rubbing, and red or irritated skin or ears. Persistent itch can affect a dog's comfort and daily routines, leading to stress 4 and behavior problems like fear, anxiety and even aggression. 2 Because these signs can have multiple causes, owners should consult a veterinarian for an evaluation.
How are allergies in dogs treated?
Treatment depends on the underlying cause of a dog's allergic skin disease, as well as the dog's individual needs. A veterinarian may recommend addressing contributing factors such as parasites or infections, managing potential triggers and using treatments to help control the itch and inflammation associated with allergic dermatitis. Because not every itchy dog has allergies, pet owners should talk with their veterinarian to determine the cause of their dog's symptoms and identify the most appropriate treatment options.
Frequently Asked Questions about Cytopoint Plus
What is Cytopoint Plus?
Cytopoint Plus is a USDA-licensed, long-acting monoclonal antibody for the treatment of dogs with allergic dermatitis. Administered by a veterinary health professional as a single injection, it is designed to provide 75 days of allergic itch relief, offering owners a longer treatment interval than existing therapies and veterinary health professionals another option to tailor care to each dog. 5
How does Cytopoint Plus work?
Cytopoint Plus is a targeted biological treatment called a monoclonal antibody, designed specifically for dogs. It works by targeting IL-31, a protein involved in sending itch signals in dogs with allergic dermatitis, helping to reduce the itch associated with allergic skin disease. 5,6
How quickly does Cytopoint Plus work?
Cytopoint Plus starts relieving allergic itch within 1 day and keeps working for 75 days. 5
How often will my dog need Cytopoint Plus?
Cytopoint Plus is administered by a veterinary health professional every 75 days, as needed. A single injection provides 75 days of allergic itch relief. Your veterinarian will determine the appropriate schedule for your dog, and fewer scheduled injection visits may help simplify care and reduce treatment-related stress.
How is Cytopoint Plus different from Cytopoint?
Cytopoint and Cytopoint Plus are both monoclonal antibody treatments designed to target IL-31, a key protein involved in allergic itch in dogs. 5,6 The key difference is the treatment interval: Cytopoint provides 4 to 8 weeks of itch relief, while Cytopoint Plus was developed from Cytopoint with an enhanced duration of action and is designed to provide 75 days of allergic itch relief in a single veterinarian-administered injection. 5,7 A veterinarian can help determine which option may be appropriate for an individual dog.
Is Cytopoint Plus safe and effective?
Cytopoint Plus builds on Cytopoint's demonstrated legacy of safety and efficacy, while providing even longer-lasting relief from canine allergic itch. 5,7-10 In studies supporting approval, Cytopoint Plus demonstrated efficacy through Day 75 and had a safety profile similar to Cytopoint. Reduced itch scores compared with controls were observed through Day 90 in some dogs. 5 * Pet owners should review the full approved safety information with their veterinarian to determine whether Cytopoint Plus is appropriate for their dog.
*For more information regarding efficacy and safety data, visit productdata.aphis.usda.gov .
About Cytopoint Plus
Cytopoint Plus is a next-generation monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for dogs with allergic dermatitis. Cytopoint Plus is administered by injection by a veterinary health professional and is effective for 75 days (10.7 weeks). Sharing the same proven mAb mechanism as Cytopoint and designed specifically for dogs with allergic skin disease, Cytopoint Plus expands treatment options, with a longer duration product to match pets and pet caregiver's needs when selecting a mAb for allergic dermatitis.
CYTOPOINT PLUS INDICATION
Cytopoint Plus has been shown to be effective for the treatment of dogs against allergic dermatitis.
About Cytopoint
Cytopoint is a ready-to-use, sterile liquid injectable containing a mAb specifically designed to target and neutralize cytokine interleukin-31 (IL-31), a key cytokine (protein important in cell-to-cell communication) involved in triggering the itch associated with canine atopic dermatitis. It works by mimicking the activity of natural antibodies to selectively bind and neutralize IL-31, thus interrupting the itch cycle in dogs with allergic and atopic dermatitis. It is safe for dogs of any age, even those with concomitant diseases, and can be used with many common medications.
CYTOPOINT INDICATION
Cytopoint has been shown to be effective for the treatment of dogs against allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT APOQUEL AND APOQUEL CHEWABLE:
Do not use Apoquel or Apoquel Chewable in dogs less than 12 months of age or those with serious infections. Apoquel and Apoquel Chewable may increase the chances of developing serious infections, and may cause existing parasitic skin infestations or pre-existing cancers to get worse. Consider the risks and benefits of treatment in dogs with a history of recurrence of these conditions. New neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed in clinical studies and post-approval. Apoquel and Apoquel Chewable have not been tested in dogs receiving some medications including some commonly used to treat skin conditions such as corticosteroids and cyclosporines. Do not use in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs. Most common side effects are vomiting and diarrhea. Apoquel and Apoquel Chewable have been used safely with many common medications including parasiticides, antibiotics and vaccines. See full Prescribing Information at ApoquelTabletandChewablePI.com .
About Zoetis
Zoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com .
DISCLOSURE NOTICES
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to products, product approvals or licenses, products under development and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.zoetis.com , or on request from Zoetis.
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1
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Nationwide. Most Common Medical Conditions that Prompt Veterinary Visits- 2025. Mar 5 2026. Retrieved March 23 2026
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|McAuliffe LR, Koch CS, Serpell J, Campbell KL. Associations Between Atopic Dermatitis and Anxiety, Aggression, and Fear-Based Behaviors in Dogs. J Am Anim Hosp Assoc. 2022 Jul 1;58(4):161-167.
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|Zoetis Custom Research: Itchy Dog Prevalence in the U.S.- October-November, 2024 N=6994 screened, 1501 dog owners, 1744 itchy dogs.
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|Park SH, Kim SA, Shin NS, Hwang CY. Elevated cortisol content in dog hair with atopic dermatitis. Jpn J Vet Res. 2016 May:64(2):123-9.
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|Data on file, Study No. C166R-US-24-617, Zoetis Inc.
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|Gonzales AJ, Humphrey WR, Messamore JE, et al. Interleukin-31: its role in canine pruritus and naturally occurring canine atopic dermatitis. Vet Dermatol. 2013; 24(1):48-e12.
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|Data on file, Study No. C863R-US-12-018, 2014, Zoetis Inc.
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|Souza CP, Rosychuk RAW, Contreras ET, et al. A retrospective analysis of the use of lokivetmab in the management of allergic pruritus in a referral population of 135 dogs in the western USA. Vet Dermatol. 2018;29(6):489-e164. doi:10.1111/vde.12682
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|Michels GM, Ramsey DS, Walsh KF, et al. A blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose determination trial of lokivetmab (ZTS-00103289), a caninized, anti-canine IL-31 monoclonal antibody in client owned dogs with atopic dermatitis. Vet Dermatol. 2016; 27:478-e129
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|Michels GM, Walsh KF, Kryda KA, et al. A blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the safety of lokivetmab (ZTS-00103289), a caninized anti-canine IL-31 monoclonal antibody in client-owned dogs with atopic dermatitis. Vet Dermatol. 2016;27:505-e136.
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