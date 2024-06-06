Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Xtract One Technologies Secures Contracts with NBA, MLB & NHL Teams Following New U.S. DHS SAFETY Act Designation

Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced contracts with teams representing Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), and National Basketball Association (NBA). These contracts were awarded following Xtract One's recent announcement that SmartGateway has been designated as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) .

After undergoing thorough evaluation processes for each organization, Xtract One was ultimately selected by these NBA, MLB, and NHL teams who share the Company's dedication to prioritizing security first, and providing state-of-the-art security solutions to amplify fan safety and overall experience. For each organization, the selection process entailed rigorous testing, including red teaming assessments and consultations with third-party testing sites, which validated Xtract One's position as an industry leader in security technology. The nature of Xtract One's technology, which was designed for high throughput venues, allows for seamless integration. This factor played a crucial role in the decision-making process for these professional sports league organizations.

"Since receiving our DHS SAFETY Act designation, we've been able to further expand our customer base of forward-thinking, innovative venues and organizations, and demand continues to increase," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One Technologies. "Working together with teams in the NBA, MLB, and NHL allows us to bring our innovative technology to a larger scale across the United States and put patron and community safety at the forefront for games all season long. Our business development activity with such organizations, which had begun prior to the DHS designation, has accelerated greatly since then, and we look forward to serving a multitude of teams going forward."

Xtract One's QATT certification, a mandatory requirement for vendor selection by several organizations including the MLB and NHL, validates the efficacy of the Company's innovative security solutions in safeguarding public spaces against advanced modern threats. Just over a month since the certification was granted, Xtract One secured these three new customers within the NBA, MLB, and NHL. These new partnerships demonstrate the Company's growing list of innovative customers across different sectors, and the trust these organizations have in the SmartGatway security solution for the professional sports industry.

Xtract One's SmartGateway revolutionizes event security by replacing intimidating, traditional metal detectors with fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions for large, ticketed venues. Leveraging AI-powered sensors, SmartGateway discreetly and accurately scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they walk through, eliminating the need to empty pockets and optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines. This cutting-edge system improves entry efficiency, enabling entry times up to ten times quicker than traditional methods, and creates safer spaces without compromising guests' comfort.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One
Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
Xtract One Inquiries: info@xtractone.com , http://www.xtractone.com
Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, cwitty@darrowir.com , 646-438-9385
Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, kristen@jmgpr.com , 212-206-1645


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Xtract One TechnologiesXTRA:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
XTRA:CA
The Conversation (0)
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Effective immediately, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Trading resumes in:

Company: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Xtract One Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company") a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced fiscal third quarter results for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMD logo.

AMD, Intel Take on NVIDIA with Launch of New AI Chips

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) has fired its latest salvo in the battle for dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, unveiling its newest processors at the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

Led by CEO Lisa Su, AMD introduced the MI325X accelerator, slated for release in this year's fourth quarter.

Reuters notes in a Monday (June 3) article that AMD is looking to challenge NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is the current leader of the AI semiconductor market at 80 percent. The sector is quickly gaining importance as AI applications grow.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo.

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released the highly anticipated results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025 on Wednesday (May 22), revealing revenue of US$26 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations of US$24.65 billion.

That's up 18 percent from the previous quarter and 262 percent year-on-year. The company's net income increased by 19 percent quarter-on-quarter and 462 percent from the same time last year to reach US$15.24 billion. Earnings per share also increased by 19 percent from Q4 to US$6.12, which is a 461 percent increase year-on-year.

Keep reading...Show less

Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call

Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that it will release fiscal 2024 third quarter results after the close of trading on June 6, 2024. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, June 7, 2024, to review the three months and nine months ended April 30, 2024.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers). Management will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management's outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Desktop Metal to Effect a Reverse Stock Split

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Related News

Gold Investing

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Oil and Gas Investing

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Energy Investing

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

×