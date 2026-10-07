XREAL AURA Starts at $1,279, Bringing Wired XR Glasses with Android XR to Customers This Year

XREAL AURA is coming soon and combines XREAL optics, Android XR, Gemini and Snapdragon Reality Elite for comfortable, high-powered spatial computing glasses and there's even more coming soon
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL, the global leader in lightweight XR glasses, today announced that XREAL AURA will be priced starting at $1,279 USD, with pre-orders now open exclusively for customers who placed paid reservations for AURA. Orders will open to the general public in the coming weeks. Until then, new customers can still make a deposit today from XREAL.com/aura to ensure priority delivery.
Developed through a collaboration between XREAL, Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., XREAL AURA combines XREAL's expertise in lightweight XR glasses and advanced optics with Android XR, Google Gemini and Snapdragon® Reality Elite. Its split-compute architecture pairs comfortable and stylish optical see-through glasses weighing less than 95 grams with a tethered compute puck running Android XR with Google Play for apps.
The glasses feature precise hand tracking and Sound by Bose plus a massive 70-degree field of view, while the compute puck provides the processing power for immersive Android XR experiences, also serves as a trackpad for navigation, and can be easily carried with a pocket clip or a lanyard clip. Together, the system delivers a powerful spatial computing experience in a comfortable glasses form factor while giving the wearer a direct view of the real world.
"Spatial computing is entering a new phase, and XREAL AURA is designed for this moment," said Chi Xu, co-founder and CEO of XREAL. "By combining lightweight optical see through glasses with Android XR, Gemini, and Snapdragon-powered performance, XREAL AURA gives movie-lovers, gamers, sports fans, desktop workers, developers and the enterprise, a new way to experience computing that's more wearable, open, and connected to the world around them – and they will be able to experience it this year."
Pre-orders are now open at XREAL.com/aura for eligible customers who previously paid a reservation deposit. Reservation holders can select XREAL AURA glasses in M (60-66mm) or L (66-72mm) along with the compute puck in 12GB RAM + 256GB or 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations for $1,279 or $1,499, respectively.*
XREAL AURA will begin shipping soon in the United States, Canada, Japan, and South Korea, with more markets coming in 2027. The phased rollout is designed to ensure strong product readiness, regional support, fulfillment and ecosystem availability at launch. Additional market-specific timing is to be announced.
Customers who already reserved AURA with an initial deposit will receive an email today with details on completing their purchase, selecting their configuration and next steps. Due to high demand and high reservations for AURA, only those who already reserved AURA prior to October 7 will be eligible to pre-order AURA and complete their purchases starting today. General availability orders for AURA will be available at launch.
With XREAL AURA's launch now just weeks away, much more will be revealed soon.
About XREAL
XREAL is a global leader in lightweight XR hardware development and consumer AR glasses. The company is known for pioneering wearable display technologies and building spatial computing products that make immersive experiences more accessible across entertainment, productivity, gaming, enterprise, and developer ecosystems.
Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of QUALCOMM Incorporated
*Regional pricing for 12 GB RAM + 256GB storage / 16GB RAM + 512GB storage:
- United States: $1,279 / $1,499
- Canada: $1,829 / $2,149
- Japan: ¥229,800 / ¥269,800
- South Korea: ₩1,990,000 / ₩2,290,000
XREAL AURA assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mpkCrwsTgmezygMadIXGwX-cjtj22CKa?usp=sharing
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SOURCE XREAL