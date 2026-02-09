XPENG and Ant International's Antom Advance Global Collaboration to Improve Digital Payment Experience for EV Charging

- Antom becomes the first global payment partner for XPENG's EV charging business, supporting the global expansion of XPENG's EV charging business.
- XPENG is the first Chinese new-generation EV maker to establish a global payment cooperation with Antom.
- The collaboration debuts in Hong Kong, China in February, with expansion to Southeast Asia and other global markets later in 2026.
- Antom draws on Ant International's payments, global accounts, treasury management, and AI capabilities to deliver tailored solutions that supports EV makers' globalization.
XPENG, a global leader in intelligent electric vehicles (EV) driven by cutting-edge AI and innovation, launched its start-and-stop charging payment functionality on the XPENG APP in Hong Kong, China on February 9. The service is supported by Antom, a leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider under Ant International.
From February 9, XPENG drivers in Hong Kong can pay for EV charging directly in the XPENG APP, enabled by Ant International's Antom payment solution.
Antom introduced a tailored payment solution to support the globalisation of smart EV players, which XPENG integrates into its charging services to enhance the charging experience for NEV owners around the world. XPENG and Antom established a global payment partnership in the second half of 2025. Antom is XPENG's first global payment partner for its charging business, and XPENG is the first Chinese new-generation EV maker partnering with Antom.
Through this integration, XPENG users in Hong Kong can scan a charging pile QR code or initiate and end charging directly within the XPENG APP, and complete payments seamlessly using AlipayHK. Credit cards and other payment options will be available soon.
Through this collaboration, Antom supports XPENG in integrating global credit cards and a wide range of local alternative payment methods, including e-wallets and mobile banking APPs, into the XPENG APP for the Hong Kong region and other international markets. This enables XPENG to offer a seamless "Search · Locate · Charge · Pay" end-to-end charging experience, delivering a smoother and more convenient charging journey for users worldwide.
The services first launched in Hong Kong, China where XPENG has partnered with Cornerstone Technologies and EV Power - accounting for over 1,600 public EV chargers. The XPENG APP currently covers integrated Cornerstone charging stations, allowing users to complete charging payments directly in the XPENG APP using AlipayHK. Credit card payments will be available soon.
In 2026, the partnership will expand to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and additional global markets. Antom will help XPENG enable DANA (Indonesia), Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), and other regional payment methods.
As EV manufacturers expand their charging networks globally, they may encounter challenges from fragmented payment channels and complex system integrations. Antom addresses these challenges with a unified solution that integrates over 300 payment methods across more than 200 markets, supporting payment acceptance in over 100 currencies. It also provides real-time reconciliation and multi-currency account management, enabling XPENG to build a more efficient, secure, and scalable global charging payment infrastructure.
Leveraging Ant International's capabilities in payments, global account services, treasury management, together with its ongoing AI innovation, Antom can flexibly support the diverse needs of EV makers, helping improve cross-border operating efficiency and enhance the experience for EV owners globally.
Gary Liu, General Manager of Antom, Ant International , said: " We're thrilled to launch a comprehensive payment solution and partner with XPENG. The global EV sector is entering a 'smartification' era, and we both believe AI mobility, interconnected services and frictionless user experiences define competitiveness. Payment becomes a strategic capability for automakers' charging platforms to deliver better user service, improve efficiency and achieve sustainable growth. "
XPENG continues to advance its globalization drive. From January to December 2025, XPENG's overseas deliveries reached 45,008 units, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 96.0%. By the end of December 2025, XPENG had expanded its presence to 60 countries and regions globally. Meanwhile, XPENG's global charging network continues to scale rapidly. As of January 1, 2026, the network covers 31 countries and regions, connecting more than 2.66 million charging piles, demonstrating significant progress in scale expansion. XPENG continues to enhance its global charging services to deliver a more convenient, high-quality charging experience.
During a joint announcement, Lawrence Li, General Manager of XPENG Overseas Charging, commented: "Our collaboration extends beyond charging payments - our ecosystems complement each other. By leveraging Antom and Ant International's global user reach to drive traffic to XPENG's branded charging stations, we can initiate broader cross-industry partnerships, bringing a richer, more engaging experience to users worldwide."
About XPENG
Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates UW offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.
XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).
For more information, visit https://www.xiaopeng.com/ .
About Antom
Ant International's Antom is the leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. It offers unified, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to serve businesses of all sizes. Antom supports merchants to integrate over 300 payment methods, enabling them to connect with consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Beyond payments, it provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchant streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. To learn more, please visit https://www.antom.com/ .
