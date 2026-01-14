Xero Introduces Enterprise-Grade Analytics to Empower Small Businesses to Make Smarter, Faster Decisions

Xero Introduces Enterprise-Grade Analytics to Empower Small Businesses to Make Smarter, Faster Decisions

Xero's analytics platform available to millions of businesses, now equipped with customizable, AI-powered insights

Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced the global launch of its new AI-powered analytics capabilities , setting a new standard for small business intelligence. Millions of business owners now have the ability to access leading analytics, insights, and reporting, and get instant answers to their financial questions directly within Xero.

"Powerful analytics embedded in Xero puts small businesses on equal footing with larger enterprises and enables them to move beyond guesswork and make clear, data-driven decisions with greater speed and confidence," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Xero. "We know businesses that analyse their financial data regularly see higher average revenue growth, and these tools make it easier than ever to understand performance and maintain a competitive edge."

Following its 2024 acquisition of Syft , a leading AI-powered reporting and insights platform, Xero has rapidly integrated the company's powerful analytics features to put enterprise-grade intelligence into the hands of small businesses. In less than one year since closing the deal, analytics embedded within Xero have been made available to millions of customers worldwide.

Built for the business owner–not highly specialised data analysts–Xero's analytics platform gives small businesses sophisticated yet easy-to-navigate insights tools, including:

  • Dashboards: customisable views of performance across revenue, expenses, and KPIs
  • Visualisations: graphs and tables to track profitability, cash flow, balance sheet health
  • Cash flow manager: projections up to 180 days, with the ability to scenario plan "what if" outcomes
  • AI insights: AI-generated suggestions and summaries provide a clear explanation of financial data
  • Business health scorecards: create custom scorecards that track key performance metrics alongside external data—like website traffic—for a consolidated view of business health

"These new analytics features from Xero are exactly what I've been looking for," said Macushla Collins, founder at The BD Edge . "Instead of searching for another tool, I can now get the clear financial understanding I need, right within Xero. I'm looking forward to using these insights to feel more confidence in my business decisions."

This milestone is part of Xero's broader AI and insights strategy, which includes the recent unveiling of JAX, Xero's AI financial superagent . Together, these innovations realise Xero's vision to bring enterprise-grade intelligence to small businesses, delivered with the trust, accuracy, and human oversight that define the Xero brand. With 4.6 million subscribers today, Xero continues to successfully balance growth and profitability, recording a 20% increase in first-half revenue to NZD $1.2 billion (to the half year ended 30 September 2025), while delivering an above Rule of 40 outcome.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com .

Media Contact
Xero Communications
Frances Cohen
frances.cohen@xero.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

XeroXRO:AU
XRO:AU
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silverco Files Updated Mineral Resource Report on the Cusi Project

Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

Related News

Silver Investing

Iltani Resources Eyes Expansion at Orient Silver Project in Queensland

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Files Updated Mineral Resource Report on the Cusi Project

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project