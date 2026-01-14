Xero Introduces Enterprise-Grade Analytics to Empower Small Businesses to Make Smarter, Faster Decisions

Xero's analytics platform available to millions of businesses, now equipped with customizable, AI-powered insights
Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced the global launch of its new AI-powered analytics capabilities , setting a new standard for small business intelligence. Millions of business owners now have the ability to access leading analytics, insights, and reporting, and get instant answers to their financial questions directly within Xero.
"Powerful analytics embedded in Xero puts small businesses on equal footing with larger enterprises and enables them to move beyond guesswork and make clear, data-driven decisions with greater speed and confidence," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Xero. "We know businesses that analyse their financial data regularly see higher average revenue growth, and these tools make it easier than ever to understand performance and maintain a competitive edge."
Following its 2024 acquisition of Syft , a leading AI-powered reporting and insights platform, Xero has rapidly integrated the company's powerful analytics features to put enterprise-grade intelligence into the hands of small businesses. In less than one year since closing the deal, analytics embedded within Xero have been made available to millions of customers worldwide.
Built for the business owner–not highly specialised data analysts–Xero's analytics platform gives small businesses sophisticated yet easy-to-navigate insights tools, including:
- Dashboards: customisable views of performance across revenue, expenses, and KPIs
- Visualisations: graphs and tables to track profitability, cash flow, balance sheet health
- Cash flow manager: projections up to 180 days, with the ability to scenario plan "what if" outcomes
- AI insights: AI-generated suggestions and summaries provide a clear explanation of financial data
- Business health scorecards: create custom scorecards that track key performance metrics alongside external data—like website traffic—for a consolidated view of business health
"These new analytics features from Xero are exactly what I've been looking for," said Macushla Collins, founder at The BD Edge . "Instead of searching for another tool, I can now get the clear financial understanding I need, right within Xero. I'm looking forward to using these insights to feel more confidence in my business decisions."
This milestone is part of Xero's broader AI and insights strategy, which includes the recent unveiling of JAX, Xero's AI financial superagent . Together, these innovations realise Xero's vision to bring enterprise-grade intelligence to small businesses, delivered with the trust, accuracy, and human oversight that define the Xero brand. With 4.6 million subscribers today, Xero continues to successfully balance growth and profitability, recording a 20% increase in first-half revenue to NZD $1.2 billion (to the half year ended 30 September 2025), while delivering an above Rule of 40 outcome.
