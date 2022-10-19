Resource News Investing News

World Copper Ltd. (OTCX:WCUFF) (TSXV: WCU) based in Vancouver BC and focused on the development of copper assets in North and South America, today announced that Nolan Peterson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20 th 2022.

DATE : October 20 th , 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Individuals interested in arranging a meeting with management are welcome to contact World Copper.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Recently announced drill results from the Mancha Amarilla, including confirmation of an extension at the Escalones project in Chile.
  • Letter of Intent signed with DESALA for the ongoing development of the Escalones project seawater supply
  • The Company continues to work towards updating the PEA for the Zonia project, a copper-oxide deposit located in Arizona, USA.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, Escalones and Cristal, both located in Chile.  World Copper has laid claim to four copper porphyry targets, one with estimated resources, significant soluble copper mineralization, and exciting potential to expand the resource base.
The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.

Detailed information is available at the Company's website at www.worldcopperltd.com , and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook , Twitter & LinkedIn .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
John Liviakis
Telephone: 1-415-389-4670

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


World CopperTSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
World Copper

World Copper


World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0 ("World Copper") reports that its shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting held on September 27, 2022 (the "AGSM").

World Copper Announces Results from Mancha Amarilla Drilling, Confirms Extension of Mineralization at Escalones Project in Chile

World Copper Announces Results from Mancha Amarilla Drilling, Confirms Extension of Mineralization at Escalones Project in Chile

World Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQC: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper") announces drill results from the Mancha Amarilla target at the Company's Escalones Copper project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Escalones Project"). The Escalones Project has estimated Inferred Mineral Resources of 426 million tonnes of 0.367% copper, based on nearly 25,000 metres of drill core from 53 holes (see news release dated August 23, 2021). World Copper has now completed 1,676 metres of additional drilling along the western-most, road accessible edge of the Mancha Amarilla zone, with the following highlights:

  • Successful completion of first target of Mancha Amarilla drilling, confirming copper oxide mineralization extends at least 150 metres south from previous drilling
  • Oxidation extends to depths of 280 metres below the ridge, as predicted by modeling
  • Confirmation of western flank of Mancha Amarilla mineralized zone with indications that the mineralization should improve eastward into the central areas of the zone

CEO Nolan Peterson commented, "Since restarting work on the Escalones project, World Copper has focused on completing the preliminary economic assessment with respect to the existing Escalones resource, which was completed in February 2022 (see news release dated February 15, 2022), as well as expanding the Escalones' mineral resource south into the adjacent previously untested Mancha Amarilla zone. With the completion of the first phase of the drill programme we have now confirmed what initial reviews indicated - that the Escalones resource has the potential to be significantly larger than its current definition, with oxide mineralization to similar depths as the main deposit. With the western edge of the Mancha Amarilla footprint defined, we now have clear targets for the next phase of drilling, aiming to increase the grade of the overall resource as we test the flanking skarn targets which exhibit some of the highest grades on the property."

World Copper Confirms Insider Participation in Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Confirms Insider Participation in Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated June 29, 2022, July 21, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the Company reports that in connection with the first tranche closing of the private placement on July 21, 2022, Hendrik van Alphen, Director and Chairman participated as to 666,667 units. This transaction constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61- 101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization."

World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced sale to Electric Royalties Ltd. ("Electric Royalties") of a gross revenue royalty ("GRR") and royalty option package on the Company's wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide project ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project"), located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States (the "Transaction"), has now closed. On closing, the Company received CAD $1.55 million (gross) in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and 2,000,000 Electric Royalties' common shares (the "Consideration Shares") from the sale of a 0.5% GRR (the "Zonia Royalty") on the Zonia Project to Electric Royalties.

World Copper Closes Oversubscribed Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Closes Oversubscribed Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0 ) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated July 21, 2022 and June 29, 2022, the Company has closed the final tranche of the Placement. On August 31, 2022 the Company issued 5,276,501 Units for gross proceeds of $1,582,950.30. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.60 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Final Sampling Results from 2022 Summer Check Sampling Program and Channel Sampling Program Underway

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$10 million previously announced on September 29, 2022 . The proceeds will allow the Company to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering which is advantageous to complete during the coming winter months and allows the Company to remain well-funded as it continues to aggressively advance the project.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan will be due January 18, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share. The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.  Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $950 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us10-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-301652623.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c2598.html

Pan Global Adds Third Drill Rig and Commences Drilling on Two New Copper Targets at the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Adds Third Drill Rig and Commences Drilling on Two New Copper Targets at the Escacena Project, Spain

  • First drill holes commence at the Zarcita and Bravo Norte VMS copper targets

  • Zarcita copper target expanded and number of planned drill holes increased

  • A third drill rig added to test new copper targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Zarcita and Bravo Norte volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") targets at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. This is the first time these two priority targets have been drill tested.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, states: "Zarcita is a significant high priority, 2.5 kilometer long target defined by historic mine workings, soil copper geochemistry, host rock alteration and geophysical anomalies indicative of potential for copper mineralization. Bravo Norte is a large coincident gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly. Zarcita and Bravo Norte are both within 5km of our La Romana copper-tin discovery and the neighbouring historic Aznalcollar open pit mine. We are very pleased that drilling is now underway at these compelling targets. A third drill rig has also been added and we expect the ongoing systematic exploration will continue to generate more drill targets. Results are also anticipated in the next few weeks from the initial drilling at the La Jarosa, Hornitos and Pilar targets."

Benton and Sokoman - Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 2 Drill Results Exploration Update

Benton and Sokoman - Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 2 Drill Results Exploration Update

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together (the "Alliance"), are pleased to announce the latest encouraging drill results and a 2022 exploration update from the Kraken Lithium Prospect on its Golden Hope Joint Venture located in southwest Newfoundland.

The Alliance is pleased to report the following from the 2022 exploration program to date:

Power Nickel Announces C$3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Power Nickel Announces C$3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN)(OTC PINK:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 10,000,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company at a price $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000

Each FT Unit will be composed of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" (each, a "FT Share"), for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"), and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one non-flow-through common share (each, a "Common Share") at exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Each NFT Unit will be composed of one Common Share and one Warrant. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

