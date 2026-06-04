Woodside LEAD Councils Support Senior Wellness and Domestic Violence Prevention in Southwest Louisiana

Woodside Energy's LEAD (Leadership Enrichment and Development) Councils have awarded $40,000 in community grants to two Louisiana nonprofits that address senior wellness and domestic violence prevention. Each initiative reflects Woodside's commitment to leadership development in Southwest Louisiana and delivers meaningful, long-term impact through locally driven solutions.
LEAD is designed to identify and cultivate the next generation of community leaders by empowering high school students with resources, mentorship and real-world experience. Through the program, two high school student councils each receive a $20,000 grant and work with community stakeholders to design and execute projects that address local needs.
"Woodside's LEAD Program is about more than a grant; it's about equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and support to lead with purpose while enabling a stronger, more resilient community," said Woodside President Louisiana LNG Sarah Bairstow. "Across both projects, the students demonstrated the foundational leadership skills of empathy, integrity and accountability. Their work will continue to benefit the Southwest Louisiana community for years to come."
Supporting Senior Health and Connection with Calcasieu Council on Aging
The Washington-Marion Magnet High School LEAD Council partnered with the Calcasieu Council on Aging (CCOA) and leveraged their grant to improve access to healthy food and outdoor gathering spaces for seniors in Lake Charles.
The LEAD Council installed eight elevated garden beds and new outdoor seating at the Lake Charles Senior Center and Whispering Hope Senior Living Facility. The improvements provide seniors with fresh produce while creating inviting spaces for recreation, social connection and overall wellness.
"The LEAD students didn't just build garden beds and benches, they created a space for connection, wellness, and activity for the seniors we serve," said CCOA Executive Director Jackie Green. "We're grateful to Woodside and the LEAD Program for investing in meaningful, lasting impact in our community."
"Outdoor spaces give senior citizens a place to get out and socialize, and having access to fresh fruits and vegetables gives them a healthy choice," said Washington-Marion LEAD Council member Iyannah Sterling. "Partnering with CCOA through the Woodside LEAD Program has been incredibly rewarding, empowering us to create meaningful change and truly impact our community."
Advancing Domestic Violence Prevention with Oasis a Safe Haven
The Sulphur High School LEAD Council partnered with Oasis a Safe Haven to support domestic violence prevention, survivor care and survivor healing across Southwest Louisiana.
Guided by survivor stories and Oasis' experience, students designed a three-pillar project focused on prevention, care and healing. Their efforts included the EmpowerHER educational event for girls and women, assembling care packages to address the basic needs of survivors in crisis, and refurbishing Oasis' butterfly garden to support survivor healing and restoration.
"This year, the Woodside LEAD Program has shown me the importance of women's empowerment and raising awareness about the issue of domestic violence," said Sulphur High School LEAD Council member Charley Benny. "This LEAD Council project will continue to make women feel seen and heard within our community."
When asked about her reaction to the Woodside LEAD Council students taking on the issue of domestic violence, Oasis Assistant Director Ashley Williams replied: "I was incredibly moved. It's not an easy topic to take on, and the fact that these young ladies chose to lean into it with such openness and compassion really stood out to me. From the moment they interviewed me, it was clear they were thoughtful, engaged, and genuinely wanted to understand how they could make a difference. Seeing young women step into this kind of leadership gives me so much hope."
About Calcasieu Council on Aging
Founded in the early 1980s, Calcasieu Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults in Calcasieu Parish. CCOA provides essential services including senior centers, home-delivered meals, transportation, caregiver support, and advocacy to help seniors remain active, independent, and connected.
About Oasis a Safe Haven
Oasis a Safe Haven is a local nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout Southwest Louisiana. The organization provides free, confidential services including crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counselling, and legal and medical advocacy, while advancing prevention, education, and survivor-centered care.
About Woodside Energy
Woodside is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, we established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Today, our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa.
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Christine Abbott
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Rob Young
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