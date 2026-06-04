Woodside LEAD Councils Support Senior Wellness and Domestic Violence Prevention in Southwest Louisiana

Woodside LEAD Councils Support Senior Wellness and Domestic Violence Prevention in Southwest Louisiana

Woodside Energy's LEAD (Leadership Enrichment and Development) Councils have awarded $40,000 in community grants to two Louisiana nonprofits that address senior wellness and domestic violence prevention. Each initiative reflects Woodside's commitment to leadership development in Southwest Louisiana and delivers meaningful, long-term impact through locally driven solutions.

LEAD is designed to identify and cultivate the next generation of community leaders by empowering high school students with resources, mentorship and real-world experience. Through the program, two high school student councils each receive a $20,000 grant and work with community stakeholders to design and execute projects that address local needs.

"Woodside's LEAD Program is about more than a grant; it's about equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and support to lead with purpose while enabling a stronger, more resilient community," said Woodside President Louisiana LNG Sarah Bairstow. "Across both projects, the students demonstrated the foundational leadership skills of empathy, integrity and accountability. Their work will continue to benefit the Southwest Louisiana community for years to come."

Supporting Senior Health and Connection with Calcasieu Council on Aging

The Washington-Marion Magnet High School LEAD Council partnered with the Calcasieu Council on Aging (CCOA) and leveraged their grant to improve access to healthy food and outdoor gathering spaces for seniors in Lake Charles.

The LEAD Council installed eight elevated garden beds and new outdoor seating at the Lake Charles Senior Center and Whispering Hope Senior Living Facility. The improvements provide seniors with fresh produce while creating inviting spaces for recreation, social connection and overall wellness.

"The LEAD students didn't just build garden beds and benches, they created a space for connection, wellness, and activity for the seniors we serve," said CCOA Executive Director Jackie Green. "We're grateful to Woodside and the LEAD Program for investing in meaningful, lasting impact in our community."

"Outdoor spaces give senior citizens a place to get out and socialize, and having access to fresh fruits and vegetables gives them a healthy choice," said Washington-Marion LEAD Council member Iyannah Sterling. "Partnering with CCOA through the Woodside LEAD Program has been incredibly rewarding, empowering us to create meaningful change and truly impact our community."

Advancing Domestic Violence Prevention with Oasis a Safe Haven

The Sulphur High School LEAD Council partnered with Oasis a Safe Haven to support domestic violence prevention, survivor care and survivor healing across Southwest Louisiana.

Guided by survivor stories and Oasis' experience, students designed a three-pillar project focused on prevention, care and healing. Their efforts included the EmpowerHER educational event for girls and women, assembling care packages to address the basic needs of survivors in crisis, and refurbishing Oasis' butterfly garden to support survivor healing and restoration.

"This year, the Woodside LEAD Program has shown me the importance of women's empowerment and raising awareness about the issue of domestic violence," said Sulphur High School LEAD Council member Charley Benny. "This LEAD Council project will continue to make women feel seen and heard within our community."

When asked about her reaction to the Woodside LEAD Council students taking on the issue of domestic violence, Oasis Assistant Director Ashley Williams replied: "I was incredibly moved. It's not an easy topic to take on, and the fact that these young ladies chose to lean into it with such openness and compassion really stood out to me. From the moment they interviewed me, it was clear they were thoughtful, engaged, and genuinely wanted to understand how they could make a difference. Seeing young women step into this kind of leadership gives me so much hope."

About Calcasieu Council on Aging

Founded in the early 1980s, Calcasieu Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults in Calcasieu Parish. CCOA provides essential services including senior centers, home-delivered meals, transportation, caregiver support, and advocacy to help seniors remain active, independent, and connected.

About Oasis a Safe Haven

Oasis a Safe Haven is a local nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout Southwest Louisiana. The organization provides free, confidential services including crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counselling, and legal and medical advocacy, while advancing prevention, education, and survivor-centered care.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, we established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Today, our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa.

Media contacts

Australia
Christine Abbott
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.abbott@woodside.com

United States
Rob Young
M: +1 281 790 2805
E: robert.young@woodside.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Woodside Energy GroupWDS:AUASX:WDSNYSE:WDSoil and gas investing
WDS:AU
The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Announces May Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces May Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May sales volumes of 3,076 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, May sales averaged 2,895 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.3 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 174 bopd and oil sales... Keep Reading...
Trillion Energy International (CSE:TCF)

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made a further cash payment of US$250,000 toward its earn-in obligations for a 29% participating interest in the M47c,d oil block, an onshore exploration asset... Keep Reading...
The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

CompanyCharbone CorporationTicker(TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) (OTCQB: CHHYF) (FSE: K47)ListingsTSX Venture (Canada) | OTCQB (USA) | Frankfurt (Germany)Market cap~C$42millionShare priceC$0.145 (at time of publication)Market sizeThe global hydrogen market is poised for significant growth, with projections... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 3 juin 2026 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, June 3, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

Syntholene Energy Corp (OTC: $SYNTF) (TSX.V: $ESAF)(FSE: 3DD0), based in Chicago, IL focused on low-cost Synthetic Jet Fuel, today announced that Dan Sutton, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026 DATE:... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces May Sales Volumes

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

Related News

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 percent on Gentile Support

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

agriculture investing

Trump Revamps Metals Tariffs to Give Relief to US Manufacturing and Agriculture

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

base metals investing

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

base metals investing

Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker