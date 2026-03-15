Woodside Energy Sustainability Briefing 2026

At Woodside's Sustainability Briefing 2026 today, Acting Chief Executive Officer Liz Westcott outlined the central role of sustainability in Woodside's strategy and delivery of long-term shareholder value.
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Ms Westcott said the briefing highlights how Woodside's sustainability priorities drive business performance and deliver value for shareholders and the communities in which Woodside operates.
"Our performance is supported by strong governance and risk management at the Board and senior management levels of Woodside.
"By providing energy the world needs, and doing so responsibly and sustainably, we are well placed to build a resilient, profitable business that delivers long-term value for our shareholders."
Woodside's Sustainability Report (released as part of the Annual Report) and 2025 Climate and Sustainability Summary were released on 24 February 2026.
Webcast
To access the live webcast of the Sustainability Briefing Day, please follow the link at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/300-700-100-662 .
The webcast will commence at 11:00 AEDT / 8:00 AWST Monday, 16 March 2026 (19:00 CDT on Sunday, 15 March 2026).
A copy of Woodside's Sustainability Briefing 2026 slide pack is attached.
This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260315166209/en/
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