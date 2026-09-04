WISeKey Joins the Hedera Council Network of Strategic and Community Partners
Geneva, Switzerland – September 4, 2026 — WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, today announced that it has joined Hedera Council's network of Strategic and Community Partners.
The growth of Hedera Council's network of Strategic and Community Partners continues, with the addition of two new partnerships, WISeKey and SpaceDev. This partnership program leverages the skills, networks and resources of industry leaders to drive real-world adoption of Hedera.
Hedera Council's latest collaborations expand Hedera's capabilities for secure, decentralized infrastructure for real-world use cases, while enhancing Hedera's technical offerings. Hedera's latest Strategic Partner is WISeKey, a global expert in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions. As Hedera's fourth Strategic Partner, WISeKey joins the Global Blockchain Business Council, Halborn and the Institutes RiskStream Collaborative.
Accelerating Authentication and Digital ID on Hedera
Based in Switzerland, WISeKey is strongly embedded in Web3 infrastructure, offering secure authentication and identification solutions for IoT, blockchain and AI. SEALCOIN AG, one of WISeKey's established subsidiaries, focuses on the development of the SEALCOIN platform, which enables the autonomous exchange of verified, high value data secured by post-quantum cryptography.
"Becoming a Strategic Partner of the Hedera Council reinforces WISeKey's commitment to building trusted infrastructure for an increasingly connected and autonomous world," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey Group. By combining WISeKey's expertise in digital identity, cybersecurity, PQC-secure semiconductors and space-based IoT with Hedera's enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology, we can accelerate the deployment of trusted digital ecosystems where devices, machines and organizations can identify, authenticate and transact securely at global scale. This partnership is an important step in turning decentralized technologies into real-world infrastructure for the digital economy."
This strategic partnership builds on an existing use case in the Hedera ecosystem. Earlier this year, the Hashgraph Group launched the QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform on the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace. The platform was designed to help enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure operators evaluate, monitor and mitigate cybersecurity risks associated with the emergence of quantum computing.
Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at SEALCOIN AG, added: "SEALCOIN was created around a simple premise: billions of connected devices and autonomous machines will increasingly need to transact with each other without sacrificing identity, security or trust. Hedera has been an active contributor to this vision, with a dedicated team of experts from its ecosystem working alongside us in the development of the SEALCOIN platform. By combining trusted device identity with Hedera's scalable distributed infrastructure, we are building the foundations for machines to authenticate, exchange value and transact autonomously at global scale. This Strategic Partnership is a natural continuation of that collaboration and an important step toward making trusted machine-to-machine commerce a reality."
To learn more about the Hedera Council partnership program, visit hederacouncil.org.
About WISeKey
WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.
Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively, "WISeKey," "our" or "us") and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey's anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey's plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey's ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey's filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
Press and Investor Contacts
|WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com
| WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lena.cati@theequitygroup.com