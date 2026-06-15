Westwater Resources Submits Section 404 Permit Application for Coosa Graphite Deposit

Westwater Resources Submits Section 404 Permit Application for Coosa Graphite Deposit

Filing represents another important step in advancing Coosa, the largest and most developed graphite deposit in the contiguous United States

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company ("Westwater" or the "Company"), today announced that it has submitted a Section 404 permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Company's Coosa Graphite Deposit in Coosa County, Alabama.

The Section 404 permit application, submitted under the Clean Water Act, represents an important step in the permitting process for Coosa. The application relates to certain potential impacts to water associated with future development activities at the project site.

"Submission of the Section 404 permit application reflects continued progress in advancing Coosa through the permitting process," said Frank Bakker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources. "Coosa is intended to serve as a future domestic feedstock source for our Kellyton Graphite Plant, supporting our objective of developing a secure U.S. vertically-integrated supply of battery-grade graphite."

The Section 404 application follows the Company's previously announced permit application filed earlier this year with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ("ADEM"). Together, these permitting steps support Westwater's continued advancement of Coosa through environmental review and permitting.

Coosa is listed on the federal FAST-41 Permitting Dashboard , which provides a publicly available timetable for environmental review and permitting activities. Westwater expects to continue advancing Coosa in alignment with the FAST-41 process and currently anticipates evaluating a final investment decision for the Coosa project following completion of the broader permitting process.

The Coosa Graphite Deposit is located approximately 30 miles from Westwater's Kellyton Graphite Plant in east-central Alabama. Coosa is the largest and most developed graphite deposit in the contiguous United States and will provide a long-term domestic source of natural flake graphite feedstock, while Kellyton is being developed to process natural flake graphite into battery-grade graphite. Together, these assets support Westwater's vertically-integrated, mine-to-market strategy of developing U.S.-based graphite production capacity for domestic battery supply chains.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is a critical minerals and energy technology company advancing a vertically integrated, mine-to-market platform for battery-grade natural graphite in the United States. The Company's platform is anchored by the Coosa Graphite Deposit in Alabama, the largest natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, and the Kellyton Graphite Plant, a processing facility designed to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG), a key material used in lithium-ion battery anodes. For more information, visit WestwaterResources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words and phrases such as "important step," "advancing," "largest and most developed," "potential impacts," "future development," "continued progress," "intended to serve," "continued advancement," "expects," "continued advancing," "currently anticipates," "will provide," "designed to produce," and other similar words and phrases. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning operational developments including the construction of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, the development of the Coosa Graphite Deposit and its inclusion on the federal FAST-41 dashboard, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided.

The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.

Westwater Resources, Inc.
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.com

Investor Relations
Email: InvestorRelations@WestwaterResources.com

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