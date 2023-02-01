West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of additional high-grade gold assays (see Tables 1 and 2) and to provide a status update from its 6,000 metre exploration drilling program initiated in 2022 at its Midnight gold claim ("Midnight") located in Rossland, British Columbia (the "2022 Drilling Program"). The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Additional high-grade gold assays including:
    • MN22-13 262.50-263.35 metres depth - 32.5 g/t Au over 0.85 metre
    • MN22-18 41.0-47.0 metres depth - 7.99 g/t Au over 6 metres
    • including MN22-18 45.5-47.0 metres depth - 13.55 g/t Au over 1.5 metres
  • 41 holes completed and logged in 6,191 metre NQ2 diamond drilling program
  • Targets tested in historical Midnight, IXL and OK mining areas
  • 24 drill holes sampled
  • 2,865 sample assays including QAQC completed
  • 693 samples in 17 holes marked for 2023 spring sampling program

"We recently received the balance of the outstanding 2022 assay data which was focused specifically on the gold content. The Company intersected more structurally-controlled mineralization in high-grade assay intervals such as those in MN22-13 northwest and MN22-18 southwest of the central Midnight mineralization along the broad northeast trend of listwanite replacement and the high-grade Baker Vein. Assays using gravimetric protocols verified significant grades up to 32.5 g/t gold ("Au") in intervals from 85 cm and composite intervals to 6 metres (see Tables 1 and 2)," stated Greg Davison, P.Geo and the Company's internal qualified person (the "Qualified Person" or "QP") for Midnight. "We look forward to completing the assay sampling of seventeen (17) remaining holes in the 2023 Midnight drilling program," Mr. Davison further noted.

The 2022 Drilling Program was completed and closed for the winter season on November 15, 2022 at Midnight (see Figure 1). A total of 6,191 metres were completed (see Table 3) during the course of the 2022 Drilling Program.

Figure 1 shows the distribution and status of the 2022 permitted and active drill collar locations relative to the Company's drilling activity from 2006 through to 2010. Assays received from 2,856 core and QA/QC samples are reported for twenty-three (23) completed holes and one partially sampled hole (see Tables 1 and 2). Seventeen (17) holes, currently with 693 samples and QAQC insertions, await core cutting and sampling in the spring 2023 program. Geological compilation and Leapfrog modelling of the current and historical drill and geological results is ongoing. Final LiDAR bare-earth maps are pending receipt in February 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5602/153127_5351f65ad429cb3e_002.jpg

Figure 1. Location map of 2022 and post-2000 historical drilling on Midnight, IXL and OK mining claims and grants with mine portals and access trails. Current drilling completed at OK South and Upper Portal, IXL Upper and Lower Adit, and Midnight 3100 and 3200 Portals SSW of the Italian Tunnel. Sampling pending (purple) for 17 holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5602/153127_5351f65ad429cb3e_002full.jpg

Table 1. Summary of recent 2022 drill core intersections with 2 gram-plus Au g/t values. Samples >10 g/t Au were finished using gravimetric analysis and/or screen metallics (highlighted).

Hole #Sample #From (m)To (m)Au g/t*Ag g/t
MN22-13228697262.50263.3532.5*NA
MN22-13228767420.00421.502.22NA
MN22-13228775430.50432.002.03NA
MN22-1722837298.51003.24NA
MN22-1822944541.0042.502.36NA
MN22-1822944642.5044.009.51NA
MN22-1822944744.0045.506.52NA
MN22-1822944845.5047.0013.55*NA
MN22-20229435108.00109.004.89NA
MN22-20229436108.00109.004.33NA

 

* Au GRA-21 FAA with gravimetric analysis for samples >10 g/t boldface type indicates preparation duplicate splits

Table 2. Summary of previously reported 2022 drill core intersections with 4 gram-plus Au g/t values. Samples greater than 10 g/t Au were finished using gravimetric analysis and/or screen metallics (highlighted).

Hole #Sample #From (m)To (m)Au g/t*Ag g/t
MN22-0221257148.5050.0036.1*3.7
 21258365.0066.507.941.4
 21258466.5068.0017.9*9.6
 21258568.0069.508.612.3
 21258769.5071.0022.6*31.2
MN22-0321260539.1041.5012.15*2.1
 21260639.1041.5013.6*1.6
 21262160.0061.5020.7*6
MN22-0422551154.0555.2538.4*6.5
MN22-0522566254.5054.754.591.2
 22566455.6557.158.441.9
 22566658.6560.1515.7*2.9
 22566760.1561.6514.3*1.6
 22567468.4069.4533.7*3.5
 22567769.9570.25311**94.9
 22568170.2571.304.374
MN22-0722584544.2545.305.393.8
MN22-0822901238.7039.4015.85*2.5
 22901339.4040.106.881.9
MN22-09229333106.95108.457.23NA
MN22-09229335205.10206.6037.9*3
MN22-1322855872.3572.65154**NA
 228657185.70186.2021.4**NA

 

* Au GRA-21 FAA with gravimetric analysis for samples >10 g/t
** SCR24-B screen metallics, Au-AA26 FAA for samples with visible gold

2022 Exploration Summary

The 2022 Drilling Program was focused on identifying extensions to zones of known Midnight mineralization, areas with potential within and peripheral to the OK and IXL historical mines, and deep targets below the known footprint of mineralization (Figure 1). A total of 31 collar locations are fully permitted for the current program.

The drilling under the 2022 Drilling Program initially collared around the Midnight mine workings on targets from surface to 200 metres depth located to the southeast, east and north of the historical high-grade Baker Vein. These geological targets occurred within and peripheral to the Listwanite (quartz-carbonate-serpentine) zone which straddles the east-northeast trending fault contact between the OK ultramafic intrusion and the Jurassic-age andesite-dominant sequence to the north.

West High Yield brought in a second and third drill to expand the area of immediate interest outside the Midnight-Baker targets and to explore additional and deeper targets from 200 metres to more than 600 metres transecting the andesite-ultramafic contact and below the Baker Vein from the Midnight and neighbouring IXL claims.

The additional drills also targeted high-grade polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu-Pb, massive to stockwork-style silicified andesite-hosted mineralization with pyrrhotite and pyrite reported and observed from the OK Mine area historical drilling and is located between the OK Portal and the Upper Raise on the OK claim 50m east of the Cascade Highway.

Table 3. 2022 Midnight Drilling Program.

Hole #EastingNorthingAzimuth (°)Inclination (°)Elevation (m)Total Depth (m)
22-0143858054359110-90960352.6
22-024385375435808350-5094381.7
22-034385375435808350-75943197.5
22-044385315435792295-68942185
22-054385315435792260-50942113.4
22-064385315435792260-70942139.8
22-074385485435881270-50962245
22-084385615435855260-75956277
22-094385485435881235-50962242
22-104385485435881295-50962158
22-114385485435881295-70962218
22-12438277543578611-501038230
22-134384435435828220-75985510.2
22-144385805435911180-60960132.4
22-15438291543579811-50105135
22-164382915435798340-501051209
22-174382915435798340-701051227
22-184384615435739340-50970207
22-19A4384615435739320-5097021
22-19B4384615435739290-50970153
22-204386085435933180-60960117.6
22-214383065435835345-501044230
22-224383755435710330-50986171
22-23A438306543583511-60104433
22-23B438306543583520-60104432
22-244383755435710330-70986152.1
22-254383755435710345-60986141
22-264384435435828220-60985192
22-27A4385515435796260-5094019.8
22-27B4385515435796260-5094043.4
22-284386085435933220-50960124.35
22-294384435435828190-6098596.45
22-304385515435796345-5094026
22-314384435435828240-60985210
22-324384495435889185-6099625.5
22-334384635435866220-5097551
22-33B4384635435866220-6097572
22-344384495435889220-60996228
22-354386085435933220-70960124.35
22-364385485435881220-60962142.5
22-37438449543588935-6099624

 

The high-grade gold intersections occurred mainly within variably deformed and serpentinized peridotite showing moderate to pervasive quartz-serpentine-carbonate replacement transected by discrete quartz-dominant veins to 50cm and sets of

Coarse-grained pyrrhotite and polymetallic base metal sulphides (Pb, Cu, Mo), typically in vein arrays and breccias, was reported from the hanging wall andesite and basalt flows though gold showed limited values outside the contact zone with the north-easterly alteration trend.

Leapfrog compilation with 2D and 3D mapping, of current and historical drilling and underground workings, and recently-received high-resolution LiDAR orthophoto and bare-earth topographic control, will be used to evaluate structural features and geospatial significance of broad alteration, sulphidation and lithological controls in the mineralizing system.

Geochemical Analysis, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All core handling was conducted at the secure logging facility on Midnight. All samples were bagged and sealed with numbered security tags under the supervision of the QP and delivered to Overland Transport in Rossland for delivery to ALS Global ("ALS") in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold and multi-element analysis. ALS is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada. Metal values disclosed herein are reported principally from sawn (1/2) drill core samples over intervals of 30cm to 1.6 metres. Certain friable and broken intervals were processed using a rotary wedge core splitter. The remaining half-core samples are cross stacked on site. Local chain of custody was monitored and maintained directly by the QP and Project Geologist under the direction of the QP.

The samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm (PREP-31) and a split of up to 250 grams pulverized to 85% passing 75 micrometres (-200 mesh). Pulps (50gram split) were submitted for Au analysis by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish (Au-AA23). The retained pulps also were analyzed by Four Acid Digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES) multi-element analyses (ME-ICP61). Over-limit Au and Ag samples were analyzed by Fire Assay with Gravimetric Finish Ore Grade (Au-GRA21 or Au-GRA22, Ag-GRA21). Screen metallics assays were conducted on select ½ core samples to quantify gold distribution in the screen oversize (SCR-24B) and duplicate 50-gram pulps of the screen undersize (Au-GRA22). One 30cm sample of broken core with visible gold was sampled in its entirety through the SCR-24B protocol.

In-house quality control samples (blanks, standards, preparation duplicates) were inserted into the sample set using a protocol designed by the QP. ALS Global conducted its own internal QA/QC program of blanks, standards and duplicates, and the results are provided with the Company sample certificates. The results of the internal and ALS control samples were reviewed by the Company's QP and evaluated for acceptable tolerances prior to disclosure. All sample and pulp rejects are stored at ALS Global pending full review of the analytical data, and future selection of pulps for independent third-party check analyses, as requisite.

The Company's Qualified Person believes that the sampling documentation, analytical protocols and quantitative data will withstand scrutiny for inclusion.

Qualified Person

Greg Davison, MSc, PGeo, Senior Consulting Geologist to West High Yield, is the Company's Qualified Person for Midnight and is responsible for approval of the technical content of this press release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, under TSX Venture Exchange guidelines.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHY
WHY:CA
West High Yield

West High Yield

Overview

West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) is focused on developing its wholly-owned Record Ridge magnesium property located near Rossland in southern British Columbia. Magnesium is considered a strategic metal and plays a critical role in a wide range of industries including agriculture, construction (magnesium wallboard and magnesium cement), battery materials, aerospace technology, automotive, power tools, pharmaceuticals, computers and sporting equipment. A gray metal with a green future, magnesium is making its way into a variety of products aimed at making the world an environmentally-friendlier, healthier and safer place to live.

West High Yield is working to position itself as a leading North American magnesium supplier. The company has received a permit for a 10,000-tonne bulk sampling program at Record Ridge. As per the permit requirements, West High Yield is also initiating environmental studies and mine plan development on the project. Record Ridge is in the final stages of the permitting process and the company has completed a stage-one pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the project.

Keep reading...Show less
