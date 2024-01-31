Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2024

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender").

The Lender has provided term loans (collectively, the "Loans") to the Company in the aggregate amount of $3,339,485 (the "TotalLoan Amount"), as further set forth in the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements. $2,589,485 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on December 31, 2021. $750,000 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on April 28, 2022.

While both Loans have surpassed their respective maturity dates, the Lender has been working with the Company to ensure its financial success and to amend the terms of the Loans to ensure the Company can repay the indebtedness owed to the Lender. In furtherance of these negotiations, the Lender has agreed to extend the expiry date of both Loans to December 31, 2024 (the "New Maturity Date") in consideration for the Company paying a loan extension fee to the Lender, which shall become due and payable to the Lender along with the Total Loan Amount and interest owing and accruing thereon on the New Maturity Date.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196398

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
West High Yield

West High Yield


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 12, 2023, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration and size of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 30, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Furthermore, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from raising gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 to gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,080,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS"), a company based out of Vienna, Austria, to provide exclusive consulting services in an effort to explore alternative growth options and realize the full potential for the Company, pursuant to a Consultancy Mandate Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by ACS under the Agreement, the Company will pay ACS a success fee calculated as a percentage of the transaction value of all monies or consideration received by the Company via candidates sourced and introduced to the Company by ACS, who successfully enter into an investment or purchase or other partnership agreement with the Company. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of one (1) year (the "Initial Term"), and both parties shall have the ability to extend the Initial Term by mutual consent for further one (1) year term extensions thereafter, contingent upon ACS's performance. If the parties do not exercise their mutual intention to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV:WHY) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application and announces that it has submitted its amended permit application (the "Amended Application") for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (together, the "Ministries").

The Company held public open house meetings on May 17 and May 18, 2023 in the Rossland, British Columbia community located approximately ten kilometers from the proposed Project site in the Lower Columbia/Old Glory Area B Kootenay Region. Feedback from these meetings was thoughtfully considered by the Company, leading to amendments (the "Amendments") to its permit application, resulting in the Amended Application. These Amendments were presented and discussed at a meeting (the "MDRC Meeting") with the British Columbia Mines Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") that took place in Rossland on June 27, 2023, and were well received by Project stakeholders in attendance. The Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, as previously announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which is owned by the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. The agreement pertains to specific exploration activities undertaken by Appia in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the total weighted average grade of drill hole PCH-RC-063 at our PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goias, Brazil, which had previously been reported (Press Release October 31, 2023 - Click Here). The Reverse Circulation (RC) PCH-RC-063 drill hole exceeded multiple intervals limits of detection (LOD), prompting a reanalysis using methods suited to very high grade samples.

The new analysis, conducted by SGS Geosl Labs, used method IMS95RS. The updated assays reveal a very significant 42.2% increase in Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and a notable 9.2% increase in Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Of particular significance is the high-grade 2 metre (m) intercept from 10m to 12m, showing an exceptional 92,758 ppm (Parts Per Million) or 9.28% TREO, with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO, and 2,241 ppm or 0.22% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce significant initial geochemical assay results derived from the 2023 drilling program conducted on the Magnet Ridge Zone at its Alces Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan. These promising findings mark a pivotal milestone in the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing exploration and development initiatives within the prolific Athabasca Basin area. The drilling campaign, instrumental in extending mineralization further to the south-southeast (SSE) underscores Appia's dedication to unlocking the full potential of this project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Total Exploration Area More Than Doubled Adding 23,412.11 Hectares, Presenting Exceptional New Potential for Additional Critical Mineral Targets

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goias, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. This substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by the Company, but included as part of the project acquisition (details available HERE), incurring minimal costs. This strategic expansion provides Appia with an exceptional opportunity to explore this promising geological corridor to the north of its current claim zones, unveiling new avenues for potential critical mineral resource discoveries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

President's Letter to Stakeholders and Shareholders

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") reviews successes and achievements over 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024 during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Related News

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

Resource Investing

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Copper Investing

The Business Case for ESG and Community Engagement in Mining Projects

Base Metals Investing

Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

×