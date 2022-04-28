Market NewsInvesting News

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for WEED — the Roundhill Cannabis ETF — are now listed for trading on Cboe's options exchanges. The Roundhill Cannabis ETF is designed to offer investors exposure to the cannabis sector. The fund invests in various cannabis related companies, including: cannabis producers and distributors,

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the cannabis sector. The fund invests in various cannabis related companies, including: (i) cannabis producers and distributors, (ii) cannabis-related technology companies, and (iii) additional cannabis related ancillary businesses.

WEED's top holdings (as of 4/27/2022) include Curaleaf Holdings (13.0% weight), Green Thumb Industries (9.9% weight), Trulieve Cannabis (8.0% weight), and Verano Holdings (7.3% weight).

For more information on WEED ETF and a full list of holdings please visit:
https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/weed/ .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup currently accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with thiGTIIs and other information about the WEED ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/weed/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Companies involved in the cannabis industry face intense competition, may have limited access to the services of banks, may have substantial burdens on company resources due to litigation, complaints or enforcement actions, and are heavily dependent on receiving necessary permits and authorizations to engage in medical cannabis research or to otherwise cultivate, possess or distribute cannabis. Since the cultivation, possession, and distribution of cannabis can be illegal under United States federal law under certain circumstances, federally regulated banking institutions may be unwilling to make financial services available to growers and sellers of cannabis.

Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. Laws and regulations related to the possession, use (medical or recreational), sale, transport and cultivation of marijuana vary throughout the world, and the Fund will only invest in non-U.S. Cannabis Companies if such companies are operating legally in the relevant jurisdiction. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage.

In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Due to the costs of buying or selling Shares, including brokerage commissions imposed by brokers and bid/ask spreads, frequent trading of Shares may significantly reduce investment results and an investment in Shares may not be advisable for investors who anticipate regularly making small investments. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of the companies or individuals referenced herein.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weed-options-listed-for-trading-301535331.html

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrAscend Promotes Jodie Lampert to SVP of Human Resources

Veteran HR Executive to Oversee All HR Operations and Integration Across the Organization

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the promotion of Jodie Lampert as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Lampert previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Gage Growth Corp. and in her new position will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis plant

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous cannabis market update.

Cannabis investments have continued their trend of volatility so far in 2022.

The first few months of the year have brought a rush of catalysts for the market thanks to significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and an uptick in conversations surrounding US legalization.

With Q1 over, the cannabis space is full of potential, but still waiting for major political changes.

TERRASCEND TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo w Tickers (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS


DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

37033819

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 26, 2022

Replay Code: 033819#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c2664.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Greenhouse was awarded the dispensary permit in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in January 2021. This location, combined with Trulieve's nine other dispensary permits, are spread across many of the most populous areas in the state. Trulieve currently operates medical dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston . Several new locations are slated to open throughout the state in the coming months.

"This acquisition broadens our ever-expanding presence in West Virginia ," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We now have cultivation, processing and 10 dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will serve West Virginia patients by offering expanded access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

The transaction has been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-acquires-greenhouse-wellness-west-virginia-301533703.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c3228.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries Announces Second Round of Good Green Grant Recipients

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced the second group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.

"We are proud to partner with five more nonprofit organizations on their mission to create meaningful change in local communities and correct the social and economic injustices created by cannabis prohibition," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "The Good Green movement is committed to re-directing resources to organizations expanding access and opportunities for communities and individuals impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Bit by bit, we can deliver lasting, positive change in the communities that we serve."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

