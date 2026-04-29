Wedgemount Announces Strong Early Production Re-Start Results from Davis Lease Wells

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 29, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE:8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an operational update on its Davis Lease oil production and field activities across its Permian Basin leases.
Operational Highlights
The Company reports that its two Davis Lease wells have averaged a combined 40.7 barrels of oil per day (bopd) over the past eight (8) days since restart. Management views this production rate as a positive indicator that both wells will resume their consistent performance as they have done since acquired in the spring of 2023 and up to their recent shut-in due to water disposal issues.
Across the balance of the Company's Leases there are currently a total of 17 wells on production with an additional 7 wells due to come on before the end of the current week.
"We are very encouraged by the early production re-start results from the Davis Lease," said CEO, Mark Vanry. "Averaging over 40 bopd from two wells over the past eight days is a strong start, and we look forward to reporting further updates as we bring the remaining 7 wells on stream this week. We remain focused on executing our operational plan and maximizing value for our shareholders."
Outlook
The Company will continue to provide operational updates as additional wells are brought back into production and as production data is compiled. Wedgemount Resources is committed to transparent disclosure and keeping shareholders informed of material developments at the Davis Lease and across its asset portfolio.
About Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, Davis wells resuming consistent performance, 7 additional well coming online and updates regarding their performance, continuing to provide operational updates, and focus on executing the operational plan and maximizing value for our shareholders.. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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