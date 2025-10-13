Warrior Sets Date for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Warrior Sets Date for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ("Warrior" or NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2025 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Warrior will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com , where an archived replay will also be available.

Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 5, 2025 until 6:30 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 1229621.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) steelmaking coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com .

Analysts and Investors, contact: Dale W. Boyles, (205) 554-6129

News Media, contact: D'Andre Wright, (205) 554-6131

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Warrior Met Coal Inc.HCCNYSE:HCCIndustrial Metals Investing
HCC
The Conversation (0)
Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

(NewsDirect) Although there has been a global push towards cleaner energy sources, coal still remains a vital part of our energy mix. In fact, a recent report by the International Energy Agency found that global coal demand hit an all-time high in 2022 amid the energy crisis, far outpacing the... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Cyclic Materials on Turning Scrap into Supply as Rare Earths Demand Soars

Copper Investing

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Rare Earth Investing

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Uranium Investing

Joint Investor Presentation