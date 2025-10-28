Warrior Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Warrior Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) ("Warrior" or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on November 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2025.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard coking coal ("HCC"), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com .

For Investors:
Dale W. Boyles, 205-554-6129
dale.boyles@warriormetcoal.com

For Media:
D'Andre Wright, 205-554-6131
dandre.wright@warriormetcoal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Warrior Met Coal Inc.HCCNYSE:HCCIndustrial Metals Investing
HCC
The Conversation (0)
Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Keep Reading...
Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

(NewsDirect) Although there has been a global push towards cleaner energy sources, coal still remains a vital part of our energy mix. In fact, a recent report by the International Energy Agency found that global coal demand hit an all-time high in 2022 amid the energy crisis, far outpacing the... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

critical metals investing

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

copper investing

Copper Prices Surge on US-China Deal Optimism, Tight Supply Adds to Rally

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition