Warrior Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) ("Warrior" or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on November 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2025.
About Warrior
Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard coking coal ("HCC"), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com .
