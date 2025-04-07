WA Gold Targets at Mystique

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
April 06, 2025
Mystique Project, Fraser Range, WA
West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “WC1” or “Company”) has previously announced3 the conditional 100% acquisition of an exploration licence E28/2513 in the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia, highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.
Highlights
- Progress towards completion of recent agreement for acquisition of IGO Limited’s 100% interest in tenement E28/2513 (“Mystique Project”)
- Highly prospective for gold in the Fraser Range, Western Australia, with exciting targets emerging
- Exceptional gold intercepts at the nearby Themis Prospect (250m outside of, and north of, the Mystique Project boundary), reported by Rumble Resources Limited, includes intersections of:
- 18AFAC307711 - 25m @ 2.42g/t Au from 42m, including 5m @ 10.85g/t Au from 49m
- 20AFAC113212 - 16m @ 6.69g/t Au from 42m, including 4m @ 22.2g/t Au from 50m
- Immediate targets at Mystique, supported by widespread drill intersected gold anomalism in transported cover and saprolite, are:
- to drill test the saprolite gold mineralisation
- to drill test and define significant gold mineralisation targets in the basement rocks
- Exploration drill programme now planned to follow up key targets on the Mystique Project
- Further acquisition of 70% joint venture interest from IGO Limited in three adjoining tenements (E28/2528, E28/2529 and E28/2595, “Thunderstorm Project”) will not proceed after notification that joint venture partner Rumble Resources Limited will pre-empt the acquisition
Exploration licence E28/2513, known as the Mystique Project covers 35km2 within the Albany-Fraser Province and is located approximately 225km SSE of Kalgoorlie.
While exploring the adjoining tenements for nickel-copper mineralisation, the IGO Limited / Rumble Resources Limited joint venture encountered outstanding gold intercepts in saprolite and bedrock, in particular at the Themis prospect, just outside of, and north of, the E28/2513 tenement boundary.1,2
West Cobar Metals’ Managing Director, Matt Szwedzicki, commented: “We are excited to progress the acquisition of the Mystique Project, which is highly prospective for gold.
The tenement comprises a key land area with exceptional and immediate potential for both shallow saprolite hosted and large-scale basement hosted gold deposits. We have identified two high priority targets which warrant immediate attention.
Themis South, on E28/2513, has the potential of being a large mineralised system, with thick, high-grade gold zones intercepted just outside the tenement boundary.
In addition, the Torquata prospect is a very large calcrete gold anomaly which contains a number of areas that require testing.
We look forward to completing this acquisition and to begin exploring.”
Figure 1: Location of Mystique Project and West Cobar’s Salazar Project in the Fraser Range
Exploration to Date
The Mystique Project remains relatively unexplored as most of the area is covered by 30m or more of transported Eocene sediments and there is little surface expression of geology or mineralisation.
Exploration work by IGO included gravity surveying, MLEM (Moving Loop EM – ground survey along lines 400m apart) and air core drilling (nine holes for 630m). Prior to IGO’s involvement, the licence area E28/2513 had been explored for mineral sands and for gold, notably by Iluka Resources Ltd, Homestake Gold of Australia Ltd, SIPA Resources NL and Blackfire Resources Ltd who drilled 165 air core, seven RC and three diamond holes. The result is a data set which includes geophysics and a drill database, that enables West Cobar to concentrate initially on well-defined high priority gold prospects. The historical exploration covering EL28/2513 has been reported previously in the West Cobar release to the ASX of 5 March 2025.3
Figure 2: Themis South and Torquata Prospects – possible extension of gold mineralisation intersected in air core drilling, just to north of tenement boundary along structural corridor interpreted from aeromagnetics (intersections outside of E28/2513, see references 1 and 2)
Click here for the full ASX Release
Click here for the full ASX Release
The Conversation (0)
03 April
Tariffs and Trade Wars: CEO Panel Discusses Impact of US Tariffs on Mining Sector
The CEOs of three Canadian junior mining companies share their insights on how US-led tariffs are impacting investor confidence in the critical and precious metals sectors.
They also discuss how their companies are adapting to these unprecedented challenges and opportunities.
This special panel edition of CEO Insights features: Rana Vig, CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG,OTCQB:BLAGF), Robin Goad, president and CEO of Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF), and Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).
Keep reading...Show less
03 April
Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Ignite Global Trade War, Drawing Strong Backlash
American President Donald Trump's aggressive new tariffs on imports to the US have triggered swift global condemnation and threats of retaliation as world leaders brace for economic upheaval.
The sweeping measures, unveiled on Wednesday (April 2), have introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports and impose significantly higher duties on key US trading partners.
The tariffs — some of the highest imposed by the US in over a century, according to Fitch Ratings — have increased the average duty on imports to 22.5 percent, up from just 2.5 percent last year.
They target various goods, from Italian coffee and Japanese whisky to Asian-made sportswear, and have already prompted automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to temporarily lay off US workers and shutter plants in Canada and Mexico.
"The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a scathing response, reflecting rising fears of escalating trade conflicts.
China, which is now facing a 54 percent tariff on its exports to the US, has vowed immediate retaliation, while the EU, which is subject to a 20 percent duty, has hinted at targeted countermeasures.
Despite mounting criticism, Trump continues to defend the tariffs, claiming they are necessary to counter unfair trade practices and revive the American manufacturing industry. He has described the policy as "Liberation Day" for the US economy, insisting it will incentivize companies to relocate production back to American soil.
"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump declared from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday.
Administration officials argue the tariffs will create jobs and open new export markets, though they acknowledge the benefits may take time to materialize. "We know a lot of Americans are worried," US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News. "What I'd ask folks to appreciate here is that we are not going to fix things overnight."
Trump himself appears unfazed by the turmoil and criticism, posting on Truth Social, his social media platform: "THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING."
Global leaders scramble to respond
The tariffs have ignited geopolitical tensions, particularly among US allies. Japan and South Korea, both home to major American military bases, were hit with tariffs of 24 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
Taiwan faces a 32 percent tariff despite ongoing US military support amid Chinese pressure.
In Europe, Germany's IW research institute estimates that the tariffs could wipe out 750 billion euros (US$833 billion) from the region’s economy. The move has compounded existing tensions between the US and NATO allies, particularly regarding defense spending and Trump’s controversial stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister and vice chancellor, has suggested the formation of closer economic ties with Canada and Mexico to counterbalance US policies. "Opportunities for new alliances are emerging that we should use determinedly and decisively," he stated, as reported by Reuters.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the tariffs, saying he has spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about strengthening trade ties. "As we face the crisis caused by President Trump’s tariffs, reliable trade partners are more important than ever," Carney said, adding that Canada intends to take countermeasures.
Mexico has signaled it will continue negotiating with Washington.
Notably, certain products are exempt from the new tariffs, including copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, energy products and specific minerals unavailable in the US.
Additionally, existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, vehicles and vehicle parts remain unaffected by the new measures. These exemptions suggest the Trump administration is strategically attempting to safeguard industries and resources critical to national interests.
EU and other nations prepare countermeasures
The EU has vowed a strategic response, with officials stating that any countermeasures will be "smart and targeted."
European leaders have particularly criticized Trump’s decision to include some of the world’s poorest nations in his sweeping tariffs, including Cambodia, Bangladesh and Lesotho.
"To see countries like Lesotho, Cambodia, and Bangladesh hit the hardest by US tariffs is absolutely deplorable," an EU official said, as per a report by the Guardian. "These are not major industrial competitors. They produce goods like coffee and bananas, which pose no threat to the US economy."
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron has blasted the tariffs as "brutal and unfounded" and emphasized their "massive" impact on the French economy and Europe as a whole.
Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, expressed concerns over growing protectionism, stating, "The rules-based order that we have operated within since World War II is now on shaky ground."
Despite the outrage, some European leaders view the tariffs as a potential bargaining chip for negotiations.
"Our preferred option is, of course, to negotiate a deal. We don’t want growing trade barriers. We don’t want a trade war," Kristersson said. "If this fails, the EU stands ready with countermeasures."
A tumultuous trade landscape
The US tariffs have left the global trade landscape in turmoil, with repercussions extending far beyond immediate economic losses. Many experts see Trump’s aggressive trade stance as a gamble that could reshape global alliances and challenge the post-World War II economic order.
Should negotiations with affected nations fail, the world could see a new era of economic fragmentation, with countries seeking to decouple from US trade dependence.
Watch the video to hear experts discuss the impact of tariffs.
The EU has already signaled that it may impose restrictions on American tech companies' ability to charge for intellectual property, potentially striking at the heart of Silicon Valley’s economic dominance.
As April 9 — the date when targeted tariffs take full effect — approaches, the world is watching to see whether Trump’s trade policy will yield the economic resurgence he promises, or plunge global markets into deeper instability.
With allies and rivals alike preparing retaliatory measures, the prospect of a full-scale trade war looms larger than ever.
US stock market takes a hit
Following Trump's announcement, US stock indexes experienced significant declines.
By midday Wednesday (April 3), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) had fallen over 2 percent, while the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had dropped 3.7 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) was down 4.6 percent, and the US Dollar Index had slumped by 2.1 percent. The euro gained 2.4 percent, marking its most substantial daily jump since 2015.
Analysts have expressed concerns that the tariffs could lead to inflation and reduced consumer demand, potentially increasing the risk of stagflation.
Canadian markets also recoiled from the tariffs, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) slipping by 840 points to 24,466, marking its largest single-day drop since June 2020.
Although Canada largely avoided these new levies due to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sectors such as autos, steel and aluminum remain affected by separate tariff policies.
Additionally, oil and copper prices fell due to concerns over slowing global growth and reduced demand. Despite these challenges, the gold price steadied after a prior surge as investors sought safe-haven assets.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
02 April
E25 & Nissan Chemical Corporation Complete Scoping Study for Tokyo Bay HPMSM Facility
Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nissan Chemical Corporation (NC) and NC Tokyo Bay Corporation (NCTB) to complete a Feasibility Study (FS) into a battery grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) facility to be located at the existing NCTB site in Chiba prefecture, Japan (Facility)1.
In accordance with the MoU, the parties have now completed a high-level scoping study (Study) to examine the potential for E25 to construct the Facility at the Tokyo Bay site. The Study examined a range of factors, including permitting, logistics, reagent supply, labour, capital and operating costs. The Study used the detailed information available from E25’s HPMSM Louisiana Project and utilised local knowledge about the Japanese market to factorise costs where direct estimates were not available.
Pleasingly, the Study confirmed the potential feasibility of the Facility and identified no fatal flaws. The MoU parties have agreed to proceed to a more detailed investigation of the project in accordance with the terms of the MoU.
About the key synergies with NTCB:
A number of key synergies can be realised by co-locating E25’s low-emission2 technology and process at NCTB, including:
- NCTB operates a sulphuric acid plant at the Chiba production facility, which can supply acid to the proposed project.
- NCTB has substantial ancillary infrastructure, utilities and services that can be provided to the HPMSM project.
- NCTB is located in Tokyo Bay and has private berths that can handle both liquid and bulk cargo, providing important logistics solutions.
The MoU outlines initial terms between E25, NC and NCTB to evaluate the potential to jointly develop the Facility to be located on existing industrial land at the NCTB Chiba site, with final details of the plan, including timeframe and funding, to be determined once a feasibility study has been completed.
The MoU outlines several key steps, including the identification of potential engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, the finalisation of offtake agreements and the securing of sufficient project finance to reach a targeted final investment decision (FID) date of June 2026.
The NCTB site in Chiba offers some unique opportunities for the co-location of an HPMSM facility. In addition to the production of sulphuric acid at the Chiba site, NC also produces sulphuric acid at both their Aichi and Toyama prefecture facilities, as well as other key reagents at the Toyama prefecture facility, all key inputs into the E25 process.
NTCB also generates CO2-free steam via an established steam generator attached to the acid plant. Steam can be supplied to the Facility without the requirement for significant additional capital works. All other required utilities, including natural gas, water, and sewer services are also available at the NCTB site, in addition to substantial ancillary infrastructure and services.
Japan has a long and proud history of automotive excellence, including the production of hybrid and Electric Vehicles (EVs). A number of leading EV battery and precursor manufacturers are also based in Japan. Japan, like many other countries, has designated manganese as a critical mineral and has legislated incentives to establish battery-related industries in Japan. Manganese is becoming an increasingly important input into EV batteries as the technology shifts away from nickel-rich chemistries to high manganese and LMFP (manganese-doped LFP) cathodes. This transition is expected to generate increased demand for high-purity manganese chemicals for use in the production of these batteries as the EV transition accelerates.
ABOUT NISSAN CHEMICAL AND NC TOKYO BAY
Nissan Chemical Corporation is developing new products and businesses by utilising its core technologies as a chemical company with a corporate vision of becoming a corporate group that “contributes to the protection of the global environment and the existence/ development of humanity, offering the value sought by society.”
For more details, please visit https://www.nissanchem.co.jp
NC Tokyo Bay Corporation was originally established in 1967 as Nippon Phosphoric Acid Co. to contribute to the domestic agricultural food production industry. Since 1 April 2023, NCTB has been a wholly owned subsidiary company of NC. As a sulfuric acid manufacturer that uses molten sulphur, NCTB has been an important supplier to various industry fields.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Keep reading...Show less
01 April
Execution of Purchase and Sale Agreement to Acquire the Highly Prospective Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project
Rapid Lithium Limited (‘Rapid Lithium’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce, further to its recent announcements to the ASX dated 20 December 2024, 17 February 2025 and 27 February 2025, that it has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (‘Agreement’) with Broadstone Resources Inc. (‘Broadstone’) to acquire certain mineral claims that comprise the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project (‘Mineral Claims’) located in British Columbia, Canada (‘Transaction’).
Overview of the Gallium Market
Gallium continues to grab news headlines around the world due to the dominance of China in the global gallium market, in which China controls 98% of global gallium production. Gallium is on the critical mineral list for Europe, America and Australia and, with the growth of electronics, semi-conductors and solar panels, it is anticipated the gallium market will grow significantly from US$2.45B in 2024 to US$21.53B by 20341.
Beyond China, production alternatives are limited. Russia ranks as the second-largest producer globally, however, only represents 0.81% of global production—its output is negligible compared to China's dominance. No other countries are significant producers of primary gallium, creating a near-monopoly situation that heightens supply risk for importing nations.
The demand for gallium has expanded dramatically across numerous high-tech sectors, contributing significantly to the upward pressure on prices. The global gallium market is projected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2024 to $2.91 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.4%. More aggressive forecasts suggest the market could reach $17.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5%. Upward price pressures are likely to persist as demand continues to expand across the semiconductor, telecommunications, defense, and renewable energy sectors.
The most significant factor driving recent price increases has been China's strategic export restrictions. Beijing implemented initial controls on gallium exports in August 2023, which immediately disrupted global supply chains and pushed prices higher. By December 2024, China had escalated these measures, announcing a comprehensive ban on gallium exports to the United States, further intensifying market pressures. Since China accounts for approximately 98% of global gallium production, these export restrictions have had outsized impacts on global availability and pricing.
China's production advantage stems from its integration of gallium recovery with its massive aluminum industry, as gallium is typically extracted from the alumina processing stream.
Most of the world’s gallium is produced as a byproduct of aluminum and zinc refining.
About the Prophet River Project
The Prophet River project (the Project) is comprised of ten (10) granted mineral claims located in British Columbia, Canada and covers an area of 2,110 Ha (21km2) covering the historic Cay Mine and surrounding prospective areas.
Access to the Project is facilitated through a network of exploration trails into the main workings of the Project, including the historic Cay Mine. Access to established infrastructure including power and main roads is also in close proximity to the Project as well as large gauge rail lines which link the project area to the deepwater ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.
Previous exploration at the Project has demonstrated a number of high-grade zinc, germanium and gallium mineralised zones with mineralisation being identified across twenty-one (21) previous drill holes.
In addition to previous drilling, at the Wolverine Zone, a bulk sample collected assayed 6.28% Zn, 0.36% Pb, 400ppm Ge, 30ppm Ga over a 2.1m interval. At the Nose Zone, a bulk sample collected assayed 22.69% Zn, 1,500ppm Ge, 40ppm Ga over 1.3m interval.
The Nose Zone sample reported some of the highest germanium values recorded globally, underpinning the key strategic value of the project.
The mineral claims cover the main workings of the Cay Mine as well as those areas north and south of the Cay Mine, including the historical workings at the Alpha Zone covering those extensions of the main Dunedin Contact which is interpreted to be the main mineralising conduit depositing zinc, germanium, gallium and lead along that contact.
The total strike length of the Dunedin Contact on the Prophet River claims exceeds 6km remaining open to the south-east.
Importantly, there is interpreted to be two parallel units of the Dunedin Contact, both of which are mineralised.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Keep reading...Show less
01 April
PDAC Urges Long-term METC Extension Ahead of 2025 Election
As Canada prepares for a federal election, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pressing political parties to commit to long-term support for the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC), emphasizing its crucial role in sustaining the country’s resource exploration industry.
While the Liberal government announced a two year METC extension earlier this month, PDAC is urging the next government to put a 10 year extension in place once Parliament returns. It believes this will provide the stability needed to attract investment in mineral exploration, particularly in remote and Indigenous communities.
“Since its introduction in 2000, the METC has been indispensable to mineral exploration across the country — helping to generate billions in equity, creating jobs, supporting remote and Indigenous communities, and enabling major discoveries that feed into Canada’s broader mining ecosystem,” said PDAC President Karen Rees on Monday (March 31).
“For every dollar the government forgoes, multiple dollars flow back into Canada’s economy, with rural, remote, and Indigenous communities seeing substantial benefits," she added.
PDAC has included this recommendation in its broader election platform roadmap, which also calls for regulatory reforms to accelerate project approvals and enhance Canada’s competitiveness in the global critical minerals market.
Conservative Party’s mining commitments
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has positioned mining and resource development as a cornerstone of his economic plan, pledging to fast-track permitting for major mining projects.
Poilievre has committed to setting a six month deadline for approving all federal permits in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, along with a C$1 billion investment over three years to develop essential road infrastructure that will connect mining sites to Ontario’s highway network and First Nations communities.
“Unlocking the Ring of Fire will be life-changing for Northern Ontario towns and First Nation communities, galvanized by thousands of paycheques and modern infrastructure,” he said in a press release. “We could boost our economy with billions of dollars, allowing us to become less dependent on the Americans, while our allies overseas would no longer have to rely on Beijing for these metals, turning dollars for dictators into paycheques for our people."
Beyond the Ring of Fire, Poilievre has proposed a "shovel-ready zones" initiative, which is aimed at establishing pre-approved permits for large-scale resource and energy projects.
The Conservative platform also includes broader efforts to reduce regulatory barriers, promising a pre-approved national energy corridor to streamline infrastructure development across the country.
On the financial side, Poilievre has announced plans to defer capital gains taxes for investors who reinvest in Canadian projects, a move he says will serve as "rocket fuel" for domestic investment, including in mining and critical minerals.
Liberal Party’s approach to mining
The Liberal Party, under leader Mark Carney, has focused on expanding Canada’s role in the global critical minerals supply chain while balancing environmental and Indigenous concerns.
Carney has emphasized trade diversification and infrastructure investments, including a C$5 billion Trade Diversification Corridor Fund aimed at supporting industries like mining that are essential for Canada’s export economy.
"Canada must diversify and expand its trading relationships by becoming an essential partner for like-minded countries, drawing on our vast resources of conventional and clean energy, critical metals and minerals, leadership in [artificial intelligence] and deep human capital," Carney states in his campaign material.
While the Liberals have not proposed the same level of permitting acceleration as the Conservatives, they have pledged to maintain existing federal tax credits for clean technology and critical mineral production.
Carney’s platform also includes funding for workforce training and economic partnerships with Indigenous communities to ensure they benefit from resource development projects.
Path forward for Canada’s mining sector
With both major parties acknowledging the importance of mining to Canada’s economy, the 2025 election will be critical in shaping the future of mineral exploration and development.
Regardless of which party wins, industry experts believe that mining will be a central pillar of Canada’s economic strategy. The urgency to secure domestic mineral supply chains, exacerbated by US tariffs and shifting global trade dynamics, has made support for mining a rare point of agreement.
With the election shaping up to be a close race, mining sector stakeholders will be watching closely to see how political promises translate into actionable policies.
Canadians will head to the polls on April 28.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
01 April
Strategic US Antimony Acquisition, Coyote Creek
EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has reached agreement with a resources private investor based in the USA, for the acquisition of 49 unpatented claims (“The Claims”) over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project.
Highlights:
- EVR has reached agreement with a private US Investor to acquire 49 unpatented claims over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project in Utah, USA.
- The claims cover both old workings and waste from historical antimony mining up to the 1920’s.
- A historical non JORC resource estimate of 12.7 million metric tons grading 0.79% Antimony was estimated by the Utah Geological and Mineral Survey in 1975.
- The historical estimate above is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the historical estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.
- The USA currently has no operating antimony mine and imports all its antimony concentrates.1
The USA imports all of its antimony concentrates at present1 and the Coyote Creek Project appears to have the potential to become a domestic supplier of antimony at a time of well documented supply shortages.
This acquisition follows EVR’s recent announcement of the proposed acquisition of 70% of Los Lirios, an open pit antimony mine in Oaxaca state Mexico. The Coyote Creek Project fits with EVR’s preference to develop an Americas antimony division based upon open pit mining opportunities. (See ASX announcement “Acquisition of Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR 70%) Mexico” dated 28th January 2025).
Background to Coyote Creek Antimony Project
The demand for raw materials for the defense effort during the 2nd World War prompted a review of the Coyote Creek Project, and field work including trenching was conducted between November 1941 and February 1942.
Location
The Coyote Creek claims are located in Garfield County, Utah, 11km east of the town named Antimony. The Canyon in which it is located is referred to variously as Coyote Creek Canyon or Antimony Canyon. Access to the project is via paved roads and then unpaved forestry roads navigable with a low clearance vehicle.
Map 1 Location of the Project
Map 2 Claims at Coyote Creek
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ev Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Keep reading...Show less
