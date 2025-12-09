W. L. Gore & Associates Advances Its Emissions Reduction Efforts with Constellation's Hourly Carbon-Free Energy Matching Offering

Gore enhances the reliability of its carbon-free energy portfolio by leveraging Constellation Energy products.
Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) today announced an agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates to incorporate hourly carbon-free energy matching into a prior agreement to procure approximately 110,000 megawatt hours of clean energy per year, with an estimated carbon footprint reduction of 33,000 metric tons through November 2026.
The deal is a natural evolution of last year's renewable energy agreement . The addition of hourly carbon-free energy matching made possible by the nation's largest zero-emissions, always-on nuclear fleet, which Constellation operates around the clock complements the existing solar offtake and ensures Gore's carbon-free energy supply is as consistent as it is clean. As part of this enhanced energy portfolio, Gore also maintains its commitment to achieve 100% renewable electricity for manufacturing operations by purchasing additional renewable energy certificates from Constellation.
"We were pleased to be able to find the best solutions to ensure a clean and emissions-free way for W. L. Gore & Associates to achieve its sustainability goals," said Jim McHugh, Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation. "By taking advantage of our hourly carbon-free energy matching product, which is enabled by our always-on nuclear fleet, plus maintaining commitments to 100% clean energy supply, Gore continues to be a leader in carbon reduction."
The use of clean and renewable energy is a critical element of Gore's long-term carbon reduction strategy. Gore has established carbon reduction objectives and is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050 (Scope 1 and 2 emissions).
"Gore's focus on reducing energy use and lowering our carbon footprint underscores the company's commitment to carbon reduction and responsible innovation," stated Ryan Kelley, carbon reduction project champion for W. L. Gore & Associates. "Through our enhanced relationship with Constellation and use of clean and renewable energy, we are accelerating our progress to reduce scope 2 emissions. Thanks to 24/7 monitoring, we can verify at any time of day that our energy is coming from carbon-free sources – not fossil fuel sources – helping to deliver reliable results."
To learn more about innovative energy products and solutions for residential and commercial customers and small businesses, visit constellation.com .
About Constellation
Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation's largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .
About Gore
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5.3 billion. gore.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209612359/en/
David Snyder
Commercial Communications
667 218 7700
David.Snyder@constellation.com