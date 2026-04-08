VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver

VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver

Watch on BNN Bloomberg national
Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM EST

Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities.

As capital flows back into the resource sector, BTV - Business Television showcases companies converting exploration success and strategic execution into real growth potential.

Thesis Gold & Silver (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - Backed by a growing gold and silver resource and strategic investment from major producers, Thesis is advancing a development-stage asset in British Columbia. With a completed pre-feasibility study, strong infrastructure access, and ongoing permitting, the company is positioning for long-term growth in a tier-one jurisdiction.

Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) - With over 3 billion pounds of copper resources, Lion Copper & Gold is advancing a large-scale U.S. development asset supported by a strategic partnership with a Rio Tinto subsidiary. By funding feasibility and permitting simultaneously, the company is working to accelerate timelines while aligning with rising demand for domestically sourced copper.

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF) - Entering an active exploration phase, Brixton is drilling across multiple assets with a focus on high-grade silver. Recent results have returned strong intercepts, supporting efforts to define a maiden resource and position the company within a market driven by both industrial and investment demand for silver.

North American Iron is developing a U.S.-based pig iron production strategy aimed at reducing reliance on imports. Leveraging domestic iron ore resources, the company is targeting meaningful annual output as it advances through permitting, aligning with broader efforts to strengthen North America's industrial supply chain.

Quimbaya Gold (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) - is exploring a district-scale land package in Colombia alongside producing gold operations. Early drilling suggests continuity with nearby deposits, supporting a multi-target exploration strategy in one of the world's highest-grade gold regions.

Canstar Resources (TSXV: ROX) - Focused on polymetallic exploration in Newfoundland, Canstar is targeting high-grade systems containing gold, silver, and base metals. With active drilling and strategic partnerships in place, the company is advancing within a historically productive district known for exceptional grades.

Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) - is advancing a high-grade silver system in Mexico, supported by strong drill results and a fully funded exploration program. With an experienced technical team and an expanded drilling campaign underway, the company is working to define scale in a well-established mining region.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

  • Wednesday, April 8 @ 7:30pm ET

  • Saturday, April 11 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network -

  • Sun, April 12 @ 1:00pm ET

  • Mon, April 13 @ 8:30am ET

  • Tues, April 14 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Take action now: Know a company investors should be watching?
Put them in front of thousands of active investors on BTV.

Contact us directly at (604) 664-7401 or info@b-tv.com.

Don't miss a beat-stay informed and ahead of the market by subscribing to BTV news today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291565

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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