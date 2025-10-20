VIDEO - Bonterra Resources: Advancing a 3M oz Gold Portfolio with Drills Turning

Bonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR,OTC:BONXF) (OTCQX: BONXF With 3 million ounces of gold and a key joint venture with Gold Fields, Bonterra is advancing its Phoenix JV in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Diamond drilling activities are ongoing with two drill rigs at Phoenix JV (15,000 m drill program in 2025) and one drill rig at its 100% owned Desmaraisville Property where the Company is planning a 10,000 to 12,000 m drill program this year.

https://btrgold.com/

Bonterra ResourcesBTR:CATSXV:BTR
BTR:CA
Largest Gold Drilling Program in Quebec

Bonterra Signs Marketing Agreement with Westlake Capital

Bonterra Signs Marketing Agreement with Westlake Capital

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Westlake Capital ("Westlake") pursuant to which Westlake will provide marketing and investor relations services to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, including:... Keep Reading...
Bonterra Provides Exploration Update and Engages Dr. Michel Jebrak to Provide Technical Advice

Bonterra Provides Exploration Update and Engages Dr. Michel Jebrak to Provide Technical Advice

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update at its 100% owned Desmaraisville project. The Company has now completed the compilation and interpretation of the results from the 2023 15,000 meters ("m") drill program... Keep Reading...
Bonterra Amends Agreement with Machai Capital

Bonterra Amends Agreement with Machai Capital

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of March 18, 2024, it has entered into an updated agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") pursuant to which Machai will be paid a cash fee instead of... Keep Reading...
Bonterra Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to Approximately $7.8 Million

Bonterra Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to Approximately $7.8 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR2) (" Bonterra " or the " Company ") is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Bonterra Announces $4M Brokered Private Placement

Bonterra Announces $4M Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR2) (" Bonterra " or the " Company ") is pleased to... Keep Reading...

