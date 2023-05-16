BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory has completed its initial mag survey of its 1,688-hectare Tahlo Lake Property
  • Findings confirm that historic copper (Cu) in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly
  • British Columbia's Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District contains American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: AE)'s NAK property, the Morrison deposit and the historical Bell & Granisle mines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (May 16 th 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial mag survey of its recently expanded Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Tahlo Lake property is 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's (TSXV: AE) NAK Property.

"Our Exploration team has initiated this initial mag survey to gain a better understanding of the geology and structure of the property," noted Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO. "The team has found it very interesting that the historic Cu in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and has confirmed that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly."

"Building on the information gained through the mag survey, the exploration team will be focussing on the area of coincident Cu in soil and mag high to assess whether these features are related to mineralization related to biotite feldspar porphyry (BFP) of the Babine Igneous suite, which is the lithology that hosts the significant Babine Porphyry deposits such as the Nak, Morrison, Bell and Granisle," said Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist.

Mag Survey Details

The survey was conducted by Helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic data. The survey utilized state-of-the-art geophysical instrumentation attached directly to the helicopter. Magnetic sensors are flown in a non-magnetic and non-conductive nose stinger configuration. Compared to conventional slung bird-type survey systems, this innovative design allowed the survey to be safely flown at reduced terrain clearance to minimize noise, improve resolution, and reduce the need for complex corrections to the data. Geophysical data and preparation of maps deployed industry-standard Geosoft algorithms and mapping software to show the geomagnetic properties of the survey area. The Tahlo Lake survey block was flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern as determined by Victory Battery Metals.

About The Tahlo Lake Property

  • 1688-hectare property lies within the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District that contains American Eagle's NAK Property (TSXV: AE)
  • A regional geochemical survey silt sample in the center of the property returned over the 96th percentile for Cu and over the 98th percentile for Zn. Surrounding RGS samples form a cluster of elevated Cu and Zn values
  • Noranda reported a linear soil anomaly approximately 50 m x 500 m, trending NNW, with Cu values ranging from 60 to 720 ppm Cu to the southwest of the area drained by the highly anomalous silt sample site. Noranda never followed up on the anomaly and no work has been reported since
  • A regional till sample taken about half a kilometer east of the soil anomaly returned elevated Cu and highly anomalous Zn (>98th percentile). A till sample about 2 km down ice from this site on the returned over the 95th percentile for Au.
  • Another till sample on the newly staked property returned 49 ppb Au, which is over the 98th percentile for the region

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Xander Capital Partners Inc. ("Xander") for investor relations consulting services, which are anticipated to include a focus on brand awareness and assistance with the introduction of Company management to mining industry partners, research analysts, investment bankers, investor relations and content development partners. In consideration for the investor relations services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly cash fee in the amount of US$10,000 for a three-month term. The Agreement may be renewed or extended, or cancelled by the Company at any time during or at the end of the term. Xander is headquartered in Orlando Florida, USA.

In addition, the Company has entered into a Media Services Agreement (the "Agreement) with TD Media whereby the services to be provided by TD Media will include digital media, marketing strategies, advertising, and awareness campaigns for a fee of US$100,000 per month for a term of three months. The Agreement may be renewed or extended, or cancelled by the Company at any time during or at the end of the term. TD Media is based out of Houston Texas, USA.

Xander and TD Media are not related parties to Victory and operate at arm's length.  Neither Xander or TD Media nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.


For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com


About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Attachment 


Ivy Lu Victory Battery Metals Corp +1 (236) 317 2822 info@victorybatterymetals.com

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its 2023 spring drill program at its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada. The Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project.

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and an arm's length creditor have entered into an agreement for payment of indebtedness in the aggregate total of $65,000 (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") through conversion of such debt into common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Corporation will issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share to Plateau Ventures LLC, based on successful drilling achievements.  The proposed shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

  • Onsite geological assessment indicates significantly expanded the area and thickness of the targeted claystone sequences of the Esmeralda Formation at Smokey Lithium
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its 2023 spring drill program, drilling at a total of 1966.5 feet over 4 holes, cores from which have been assembled and sent for assay

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO noted: "Our team has reviewed the onsite findings and have determined that this drill program moved the project from an early-stage project towards an advanced stage project."

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has expanded its lithium drill program in Nevada. Based on in-field findings, following completion of first three holes at its Smokey Lithium drilling program, the company has expanded its program, adding a fourth hole, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site.

Victory Expands Its Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Building on Encouraging In-Field Assessment

  • Victory's Smokey Lithium drilling program has completed drilling on three holes and based on in-field findings has expanded the program to a fourth hole in an effort to determine the depth and breadth of its potential lithium deposit
  • Based on its assessment of core from the first three holes, the Company determined it was favorable to drill a fourth hole in this program, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site
  • Expanding from 3-holes to 4, the current drill program focuses on a 2-3 km sq. area with lowered risk, having a high likelihood to intersect lithium rich clays via drilling, and may indicate maiden resource potential

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed three holes of drilling on its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, and based on positive in-field analysis, has extended the program to include a fourth hole

"In what was originally planned as a 3-hole program, our team has assessed the core and made significant correlations between holes 22-09 and holes 23-01/23-03, determining that that information to be gained by drilling a 4th hole with our assets on site now is the most prudent move," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "Our team has observed clays on each of the first three holes drilled, varying from grey, to green to very dark, containing abundant fine-grained calcite as noted by using hydrochloric acid during the logging process."

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report results from the recent infill drill program completed on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose Project", "Rose" or "Project"). The Corporation completed a 2,382-meter drill program, encompassing thirteen drillholes. The program was designed to collect more geotechnical information for the optimization of mining engineering and at the same time to better tighten the drilling resolution in the eastern part of the deposit. The best intercepts are presented in Table 1 and Figure 1

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of 8th May 2023, is pleased to announce that the effective date of its change of name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" will be 16th May 2023 (the "Effective Date"). On that date, the Company will begin trading at the open on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name and ticker symbol "EML". On the Effective Date, the new ISIN number for the Company will be CA28489D1024 and the new CUSIP number will be 28489D102. The Company is intending that its new ticker symbol on the OTCQB will be "EMUSF".

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the company is commencing its 2023 field exploration program on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The program includes high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys, which will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs.

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals commented, "We are excited to start our exploration program at Case Lake. Our contractors are engaged, and the magnetic and LiDAR surveys will greatly enhance our ability to complete an effective field exploration program later in the Spring. We expect to follow-up the field exploration work with a drill program later in the summer."

2023 Exploration Program Fully Funded and Underway

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing Fully Funds 2023 Exploration Program

  • Phase 1 Exploration Program Has Commenced:

    • Covering all 64 Beyond Lithium projects, the largest greenfield Lithium portfolio in Ontario, including a significant position in every major lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite district known in that province

    • Up to six teams conducting extensive field exploration work on all projects

    • Actively sampling, mapping and assessing over 500 mapped pegmatites outcrops aimed at prioritizing potential pegmatite-bearing structures. Some individual pegmatites are mapped as being over 100 meters wide and are traced up to 2.5 kilometers along strike

    • Phase 1 expected to be completed by August, 2023

  • Crews Currently At The Dryden East Group Of Lithium Projects Next To Critical Resources' Mavis Lake Lithium Deposit Which Has A Resource Of 8.0 Mt At 1.07% Li2O1

  • Phase 2 Program Will Follow Up On Projects Showing The Highest Potential For Discovery After Interpreting The Results From The Phase 1 Program

  • Field Teams Are Led By Experienced Prospecting Companies, Bounty Gold Corp. And Last Resort Resources Ltd.

  • Three Of Beyond's Lithium Projects (Scholfield, Oneman Lake, and Sollar Lake) Intercepted Pegmatites In Historical Drilling And The Drill Cores Available For Relogging And Sampling, To Be Conducted During Phase 1

  • LiDAR Survey Is Planned For The Wisa Lake Lithium Project Next To Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project With A Mapped Pegmatite Striking 1.5km In Length And Exceeding 20m In Width2

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 2,764,600 common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,382,300 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

Beyond also announces that it has begun an extensive Phase 1 exploration program to assess its 64 Lithium projects located across Ontario, Canada.

Beyond's President and CEO, Allan Frame, commented: "With the closing of this flow-through financing, Beyond is uniquely positioned to execute on its 2023 exploration program, starting with a Phase 1 exploration program that will cover our 64 Lithium projects, representing the largest lithium portfolio in Ontario. Our projects are located within the most active Lithium exploration areas across Ontario. We are pleased to start the field season early in the Dryden East area and will gradually shift to the central and northern areas as the snow continues to melt. The results from the Phase 1 program will lead to a Phase 2 program which will have its primary focus to delineate potential drill targets and provide additional geological information to enter into potential joint ventures."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_003.jpg

Figure 1: Tenure map of Dryden area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_004.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of Dryden area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_004full.jpg

Beyond has 64 Lithium projects totalling over 150,000 hectares across Ontario. Most of the projects are accessible via highways and logging roads except for eight projects (12,051 hectares) which require helicopter access support. These eight projects are situated near Frontier Lithium's Pak and Spark Lithium deposits in northwestern Ontario. In addition, most of the projects are close to cities and towns and proximal to infrastructures such as the Trans-Canada Railway and hydro power lines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_005.jpg

Figure 3: Locations of Beyond Lithium projects in Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_005full.jpg

Exploration Program

The 64 Beyond Lithium projects located in Ontario are greenfield exploration projects that historically have not been prospected or explored specifically for Lithium or Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites. Beyond has reviewed the historical and regional data available of all the projects and geo-referenced most of the mapped pegmatite outcrops. The main focus of the Phase 1 exploration program is to formally map, assess and systematically sample these pegmatite outcrops, identify new pegmatite showings, and locate prospective regional or terrane structures.

A total of 11 projects have records with historical drilling information and 8 of them reported intercepts of pegmatites noted in the drill logs. Drill cores from three projects, the Scholfield, the Oneman Lake, and the Sollar Lake are available for relogging and sampling. Re-examination and sampling of the pegmatites intercepts of these three projects will be conducted during Phase 1. Assays from these historical drill holes will quickly outline potential follow-up drill targets to confirm these historical drill holes.

The LiDAR survey planned for the Wisa Lake Lithium project next to the Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project will provide a detailed digital elevation model (DEM) of the area which is a useful exploration tool for identifying and prioritizing areas within the project evidencing the highly prospective combination of outcrop and structure. LiDAR is a remote sensing method that is utilized to create digital terrain (DTM) and DEM of the landscape. As the topography of the area is generally flat, a subtle change to elevation high may indicate pegmatite outcrops or features worth prospecting.

All data collected from the Phase 1 exploration program will be integrated into the existing database for interpretation and used to prioritize projects for the Phase 2 program planned later this field season. The Phase 2 program will include detailed geological mapping and sampling of the selected projects. The key objective of the Phase 2 program will be to define potential drill targets.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $88,224.50, representing 6.5% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 176,449 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 6.5% of the number of Flow-Through Shares sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.50 per share.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondMinerals onTwitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, InstagramandYouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American clean technology supply chain, is pleased to outline Avalon's strategic direction and provide an update on key 2023 activities.

Recent Highlights

