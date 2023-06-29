Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Exploration Team advances its key properties with one drill program just completed and three work programs planned and/or underway this summer

  • In addition to its recently announced high grade discovery at Smokey Lithium Nevada, the Company has work programs and analysis in full swing at its Georgia Lake and Tahlo Lake Properties
  • The Company is in preparatory stages to launch an initial work program for its Stingray Properties in proximity to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette Property

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (June 29th, 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the Company's recent exploration highlights, led by its high-grade discovery at Smokey Lithium Nevada.

Dear Shareholders:

Victory's exploration team is fully deployed, advancing the Company's strong portfolio of strategic battery metal properties, featuring Smokey Lithium in Nevada on the Esmeralda foundation, a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, including those held by American Lithium (TSX: V:LI), Noram (TSXV: NRM), Century Lithium (TSXV: LCE), and adjacent to Jindalee's (ASX: JRL) Clayton North property, its Stingray Property Array in the James Bay Lithium District, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette Lithium discoveries, as outlined below:

SMOKEY LITHIUM, ESMERALDA COUNTY, NEVADA

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a 5691-acre clay lithium property that lies approximately 15 miles NNW of Clayton Valley, and 25 miles to the southwest of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located northwest of the Cypress Clayton Valley Lithium Project and to the southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada

Exploration Advances – Spring Summer 2023 (Active)

  • On 26 June 2023 Victory's Geology Team confirmed outstanding assay results on its 23-01 hole, verifying 2022's discovery, comparing favorably to American Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) infill drilling results at the TLC Li claystone deposit. 1
  • Victory is now planning to define the subsurface extensions of the thick claystone interval reported in diamond drill hole (DDH) 23-01 at Smokey Lithium, which is 22 miles southwest of American Lithium Corp.'s TLC deposit.
  • A geophysical approach will be taken to map basement faults and potentially conductive claystone units to outline the depth and continuity of favourable thick high-grade lithium claystone units present on the property prior to the next phase of drilling.

STINGRAY PROPERTIES, JAMES BAY LITHIUM DISTRICT, QUEBEC

Victory's holdings represent a large ground position in an underexplored area within an emerging lithium district. The Stingray property array is currently 17,813 hectares south of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette (TSXV: PMET) Property. The Stingray claim blocks range from adjacent to the Corvette to several kilometers away and span over 65 km of east to west strike length. Based on regional geology these intrusive rocks abut the volcanic sequence of the James Bay Greenstone belt.

Victory's newest claim blocks include an eastern extension of major regional fault structure which represents the contact between the Archean metavolcanics and Archean granodiorites. The Lac Block surrounds and covers unexplored extension from Infinity Stone Ventures' (CSE: GEMS) Hellcat Project where they have identified five pegmatites within the greenstones 2 ;  and a block adjacent to major east-west trending regional structure and geological contact zone between tonalite/granodiorite and metavolcanic/metasedimentary units.

Exploration Advances – Summer 2023 – (Active)

  • An initial geological reconnaissance program is planned for this summer. The main focus will be on Victory's claims underlain by a belt of greenstone which parallels the greenstone belt underlying the Corvette Property to the north.


TAHLO LAKE, BABINE COPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DISTRICT, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Victory's Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District consists of 1,688 hectares 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's (TSXV: AE) NAK Property and 16km NW of the Morrison Deposit. The Tahlo Lake Property is adjacent to the same NNW trending fault as the Morrison deposit and underlain by Jurassic Hazelton Group rocks.

Babine porphyry deposits, such as NAK, Morrison, Bell and Granisle, are hosted by Jurassic strata and associated with major NNW trending faults. The property overlies a significant NNW trending magnetometer high within the Hazelton Group rocks. Porphyry Cu-Au mineralization in the Babine camp is often associated  with mag highs.


Exploration Advances – Summer 2023 (Active)

  • An airborne magnetometer survey was completed earlier in the spring, providing higher resolution mapping of the regional magnetic highs seen in the government survey. Babine Cu-Au porphyry deposits are commonly associated with regional magnetic highs.
  • Recent logging has opened new access to the Tahlo Lake Property and exposed a significant new copper showing (the Roadcut Showing)
  • The Roadcut Showing consists of disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite in altered volcanic rocks of the Jurassic Hazelton Group. The nearby Nak Property is also underlain by Jurassic volcanics
  • Till samples were taken across the trend of the mag highs shown in the airborne survey and perpendicular to the regional ice flow direction

GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, THUNDER BAY LITHIUM DISTRICT, ONTARIO

The Georgia Lake Lithium Project is located in the Thunder Bay District, Ontario. The property is easily accessible, ranging anywhere from 1-3 km from Trans-Canada Highway,  midway  between Nipigon and Beardmore, Ontario; 14 km from Beardmore, which is a hub for the mining industry in Northern Ontario. Victory's Georgia Lake property is 2 km east of Rock Tech Resources advanced lithium project within the Georgia Lake lithium District. in addition to external access, much of the project area is accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads, which will benefit Victory in terms of lower exploration costs

Exploration Advances – Summer 2023 (Active)

  • Much of the property appears to be underlain by relatively thin overburden that should be amenable to till / soil sampling.
  • A previously unmapped intrusive was encountered at the southeast corner of the property, indicating that the property has not been thoroughly evaluated.
  • Regional mapping indicates the prospective intrusive rocks trend towards the property from both the east and the west. These rocks are often recessive or covered by diabase, so could easily have been missed during previous mapping.

Victory's efforts this spring and summer have resulted in a series of wins, from our most advanced property with the high-grade discovery at Smokey Lithium to our newest showing at Tahlo Lake. We are excited to continue to advance our exploration of this key group of quality properties, putting Victory's shareholders in position to benefit from our team's efforts throughout the portfolio, including the upcoming initiation of work at our Stingray Array adjacent to Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette Property.


Best Regards,


Mr. Mark Ireton
President, Victory Battery Metals Corp.

The technical information contained in this news release in relation to the Stingray, Georgia Lake, and Tahlo Lake Properties has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information contained in this news release related to Smokey Lithium Nevada has been reviewed and approved by Bob Marvin (PGeo), who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

1 https://americanlithiumcorp.com/american-lithium-confirms-tlc-project-discovery-with-latest-high-grade-results/

2 https://infinitystoneventures.com/infinity-stone-expands-with-new-claim-block-adjacent-to-hellcat-lithium-project-in-james-bay-lithium-district/

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com


About Victory Battery Metals Corp.
Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. 


Investor Relations Victory Battery Metals Corp +1 (236) 317 2822 info@victorybatterymetals.com

Victory Battery Metals
VR:CC
Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Key Projects

Smokey Lithium Project

\u200bSmokey Lithium Project

Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.

The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.

This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.

Project Highlights:

  • Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
  • Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
  • High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
  • Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
  • Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.

Stingray Array Properties

\u200bStingray Array Properties

Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Project Highlights:

  • A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
  • Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
  • Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.

Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.

Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
  • On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.

Tahlo Lake Project

A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.

Project Highlights:

  • Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
  • Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
  • Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
  • Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
  • Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.

Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bSaguenay Nickel Project

Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.

Project Highlights:

  • Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
  • Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.

Black Diablo Copper Project

Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.

Project Highlights:

  • Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.

Management Team

Mark Ireton - President and CEO

David Lane - Director

Allan Levien - Director

Tatiana Kovaleva - Director

Rick Skeith - Advisor

Brian Keane - Advisor

Peter Miles - Advisor

Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist

Gerald Tritt - Director

Victory Plans Follow-Up Exploration on High-Grade Lithium Assay Results for Smokey Lithium Project

Victory Plans Follow-Up Exploration on High-Grade Lithium Assay Results for Smokey Lithium Project

  • Victory's Geology Team confirms outstanding assay results on its 23-01 hole, verifying last year's discovery, comparing favorably to American Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) infill drilling results at the TLC Li claystone deposit.1
  • Victory is now planning to define the subsurface extensions of the thick claystone interval reported in diamond drill hole (DDH) 23-01 at Smokey Lithium, which is 22 miles southwest of American Lithium Corp.'s TLC deposit.

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) ("Victory" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide additional information from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, demonstrating high-grade Li claystone mineralization over significant widths, comparing favorably to American Lithium's (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) previously reported "high-grade" in-fill drilling results for their TLC claystone Li deposit.1

Victory is currently planning a follow-up exploration and drilling program on their 100% owned Smokey Lithium Project in Nevada, where a thick sequence of high-grade claystone lithium mineralization was reported in diamond drill hole 23-01, presented in Table 1.

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team's analysis of its Phase 2 drill program is highlighted by strong correlations extending the high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 2022 drill program on its 22-09 and 23-01 holes, featuring higher ppm Li results
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • As a result of initial analysis, Victory made the decision to stake 100 new lode claims as announced on 12 June 2023, expanding the property by 2066 acres to 5691 acres

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (14 June 2023) Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce the drill results from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, which include a strong correlation to its Phase 1 2022 drill program confirming a significant area of interest and positive indications for continued exploration.

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team finalizes expansion of Smokey Lithium to fortify its interests upon preliminary analysis of its recently completed drill program
  • The additional Smokey Lithium staked ground will expand the property by 100 claims, totalling 2066 acres
  • The decision was made to stake lode claims for this new ground, providing the Company with additional acres for grassroots exploration in an area where recent drilling has discovered a thick sequence of claystone from surface to a depth of >500 feet in the recently completed drilling

VICTORY LAUNCHES EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT IN ONTARIO

VICTORY LAUNCHES EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT IN ONTARIO

-

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Unit Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 Units

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Financing, each Unit is offered at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 days, including days where there is no trading. There were no finder's fees paid and no insiders participated in the Unit Financing.

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ "). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol " GEMS ".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

The survey is an important step in the exploration process to discover new high-grade silver-cobalt vein structures.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") will be conducting an airborne Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (M-PASS) developed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. (ALS GoldSpot") over large sections of its Castle Mine property in Northern Ontario.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Agreement regarding Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

The Company has today published the following announcement in Canada regarding the timing for release of its Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023. This will not impact on the deadline for publishing the Financial Statements as required under AIM Rule 19.

Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

LRC-AUN LLP ("LRC") announces that it has sold in a private transaction, 75,500,000 common shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (the "Company") at a price of approximately $0.01 per share (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, LRC beneficially owned 75,500,000 common shares, representing approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares. LRC now owns zero shares.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Ms. Duquet-Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia and a Mining Engineering Technician from the Haileybury School of Mines. Ms. Duquet-Harvey brings to the Company extensive environment experience at mining operations and obtaining environmental permits in northern Canada and Nunavut. She has over 25 years' experience in environmental studies, environmental monitoring and working closely with local aboriginal groups. She has contributed to the successful implementation of numerous environmental programs at several mining companies, including Agnico Eagle - Nunavut, Alamos Gold - Young-Davidson, Kirkland Lake Gold - Macassa Mine, New Britannia Mine - Manitoba and Kinross Gold - Macassa Mine, Bell Creek Mill.

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

