VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification establishes clear benchmarks for consumers to compare variable refresh rate performance of displays supporting the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA ® ) today announced the first publicly open standard for front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays. The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS) provides for a comprehensive and rigorous set of more than 50 test criteria, an automated testing methodology and performance mandates for PC monitors and laptops supporting VESA's Adaptive-Sync protocols.

The VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display logo is designed for gaming displays, focused on significantly higher refresh rates and low latency panel performance. The logo includes a value indicating the maximum video frame rate that is achievable for Adaptive-Sync operation when tested in factory default settings at native resolution. Values in the logo will include 144, 165, 240, 360, etc.

The Adaptive-Sync Display CTS also establishes a product compliance logo program comprising two performance tiers: AdaptiveSync Display , which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency; and MediaSync Display , which is designed for jitter-free media playback supporting all international broadcast video formats. By establishing the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display logo programs, VESA will enable consumers to easily identify and compare the variable refresh rate performance of displays supporting Adaptive-Sync prior to purchase. Only displays that pass all Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and VESA DisplayPort™ compliance tests can qualify for the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display or MediaSync Display logos.

Supported by the Entire Display Ecosystem

More than two years in development, VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and logo programs were established with contributions by more than two dozen VESA member companies spanning the display ecosystem, including major OEMs that supply displays, graphic cards, CPUs, panels, display drivers and other components.

In 2014, VESA added Adaptive-Sync protocols to the VESA DisplayPort video interface standard to enable smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback, as well as enable lower power and greater efficiency in displaying content rendered at a wide range of frame rates. Since this introduction, VESA's Adaptive-Sync technology has seen widespread adoption across the display industry and is now supported by all major GPU chipset vendors. However, while many PC and laptop displays currently support Adaptive-Sync protocols, until now there had been no open standard in measuring the level of performance or quality of Adaptive-Sync support for any given display. VESA's AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display logo programs address this need, providing the consumer with a clear benchmark for front-of-screen visual performance of variable refresh rate operation established by testing in compliance with the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS.

According to Seok Ho Jang , Vice President in charge of IT Development Division at LG Electronics, "We believe that with VESA launching its Adaptive-Sync Display standard in the rapidly growing gaming market, we can expect to see even greater innovation in the gaming monitor categories. We are proud that the LG UltraGear™ brand will be involved from the very beginning with the acclaimed LG UltraGear™ 27GP950 and 27GP850 models, the first-ever monitors to receive VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. LG also has new 2022 models on the way, which we believe will not only meet the high standards demanded by VESA's performance tests, but are also well equipped to satisfy the expectations and diverse needs of today's consumers."

Comprehensive Validation of Adaptive-Sync Performance

The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display CTS includes more than 50 automated display performance tests covering several key variables, including refresh rate, flicker, gray-to-gray response time (including limits on overshoot and undershoot to ensure high-quality images), video frame drop, and video frame rate jitter. As required by the VESA Adaptive-Sync Display CTS, all displays must be tested in the factory shipping state or default factory mode configuration, as well as tested in ambient room temperature, in order to ensure the display is evaluated and certified under realistic user conditions. In addition, all displays that meet the requirements for VESA AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display logo certification must also be tested and certified to VESA's DisplayPort standard. The majority of desktop and laptop GPUs introduced within the last two years are capable of supporting VESA's Adaptive-Sync protocols. VESA encourages consumers to check with their GPU vendor to verify that their GPU and software driver enables Adaptive-Sync operations with VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display products by default.

Logo Program Qualifies Premium Front-of-Screen Performance Evaluation

The VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display logo features a performance tier, which includes a value indicating the maximum video frame rate that is achievable for Adaptive-Sync operation tested at the display's factory default settings at native resolution (e.g., AdaptiveSync Display 144 or 240). For the VESA Certified MediaSync Display logo, there is no performance tier since the emphasis of product certification for this logo is on the absence of display jitter rather than high frame rate. Display vendors wishing to participate in the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display or MediaSync Display logo program can send their products for testing at any of VESA's approved Authorized Test Centers (ATCs).

According to Roland Wooster , chairman of the VESA Display Performance Metrics Task Group responsible for the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and the association's representative from Intel Corporation for HDR and Adaptive Sync display technology, "The Adaptive-Sync Display CTS builds upon the foundation that VESA laid with the introduction of the Adaptive-Sync protocols eight years ago. It provides an open, industry-wide and brand-agnostic standard backed by a logo program that gives consumers a guarantee that the displays that they're buying for gaming or for media playback will meet a clearly defined minimum set of front-of-screen performance criteria when used with a suitable GPU. In designing the test specification and logo program, VESA explicitly set a high bar on performance criteria and testing methodology with tighter criteria than many existing specs and logo programs. As with all of our standards, VESA will continue to develop and refine the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS to address new display developments and market needs in order to enable further improvements in visual quality and user-experience for consumers."

For More Information

More information on the Adaptive-Sync CTS and VESA Certified AdaptiveSync logo program can be found at https://www.adaptivesync.org/ .

Note to Editors: Adaptive-Sync (with a hyphen between Adaptive and Sync) is used for explaining Adaptive-Sync operation and Adaptive-Sync protocols, as well as used to refer to the Adaptive-Sync Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync CTS). AdaptiveSync (without either hyphen or space) is used to represent the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync logo program. Adaptive Sync (with space between Adaptive and Sync) is a generic term used to refer to variable refresh rate.

About VESA

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is an international, non-profit standards association representing a global network of more than 300 hardware, software, computer, display and component manufacturers committed to developing and promoting the electronics industry. For more than 30 years, VESA has created and supported simple, universal and cross-product solutions for today's video and electronics industry. The association's standards include DisplayPort™, the industry replacement for DVI, LVDS and VGA. DisplayPort utilizes a state-of-the-art digital protocol and provides an expandable foundation to enable astonishing digital display experiences. For more information on VESA, please visit http://www.vesa.org/ .

VESA® is a registered trademark and DisplayPort™ is a trademark of VESA. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, and registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The VESA Certified MediaSync Display logo is designed for displays primarily focused on jitter-free media playback supporting all international broadcast video formats. There is no performance tier associated with this logo since the emphasis of product certification is on the absence of jitter and flicker rather than high frame rate.

VESA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Video Electronics Standards Ass)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesa-launches-industrys-first-open-standard-and-logo-program-for-pc-monitor-and-laptop-display-variable-refresh-rate-performance-for-gaming-and-media-playback-301536830.html

SOURCE Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

Damage Media Group Acquires EsportsHeadlines.com, Enters Competitive Gaming

- Damage Media Group (DMG) today announced the acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com a digital magazine known for its coverage of competitive gaming topics through news articles, guides, tutorials, and reviews. From today onwards, the domain and all its associated social media and content assets will join their Headlines group of sites and continue operating under its current name.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016451-damage-media-group-acquires-esportsheadlines-com-enters-competitive-gaming/

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

G.I. JOE is Coming to Puzzles & Survival

- Puzzles & Survival, a zombie-themed match-3 strategy game launched by 37 GAMES, announced today that it will team up with Hasbro, Inc. to bring G.I. JOE to the game on May 6 .

Upon its launch in May, this limited-time collaborative event will pit players against the evil forces of Cobra over the course of six exclusive events, all while still striving to defeat the zombies that have become part and parcel of daily life. In doing so, players will have the chance to engage with the characters that have made G.I. JOE such an iconic action hero brand and enjoy the stunning visual effects and thrilling gameplay that the limited-time event will offer.

Of course, such an exciting crossover event would never have been possible had it not been for the extraordinary dedication of both the game's fans and developers. Their zeal and enthusiasm are doubtless responsible for the game being the subject of many App Store and Google Play recommendations, which cumulatively led to the game being downloaded over 38 million times. As if that wasn't enough, the game also won the SensorTower APAC Best Gameplay Innovation Award in 2021, a well-deserved feat in light of the remarkably innovative spirit that compelled the developers to partner with household names in the first place.

Now you know that G.I. JOE is coming to Puzzles and Survival- and, after all, knowing is half the battle- make sure not to miss out on the opportunity to save the world this May. In the meantime, be sure to download the game now and enter the gift code [PNSGIJOE].

Download: https://pse.is/gijoepns01eng
Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gi-joe-is-coming-to-puzzles--survival-301536878.html

SOURCE 37 GAMES

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/01/c8350.html

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies

  • Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica CA , a hub city for renowned game companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward.
  • In August 2021 , US-based game developer Kong Studios raised $62M USD through Series B financing, instantly earned 'unicorn' status and is now focusing on developing a Triple A (AAA) title for its next project.

- U.S Game developer, Kong Studios Inc (Kong Studios), moved its headquarters from Nevada to Santa Monica, California . Santa Monica is a hub city for many renowned game development companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward. Kong Studios plans to ramp up development for its next triple A (AAA) title.

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies.

Kong Studios released its first game 'Dungeon Link', a mobile puzzle RPG, in 2015 and released the second game titled 'Guardian Tales', a mobile adventure RPG in 2020. Guardian Tales is a highly polished game, featuring a well-written story line, and various characters expressed with detailed pixel-art graphics. Guardian Tales made its global grand launch in U.S, Europe , Korea and 230 other nations at the end of July 2020 . In 2021, the game also began its services in China and Japan .

After its release, the game received continuous praise from global users. Guardian Tales achieved $216M USD in sales and a total of 25M downloads only after a year of release. In August 2021 , Kong Studios closed a $62M USD Series B financing round and instantly became a 'unicorn' status company valued at $1B USD .

The success Kong Studios had in the Japanese gaming market right after Series B financing is evaluated as being in a league of its own. In October 2021 , Kong Studios self-published and began service in Japan through its Japanese branch. Within 2 days of launch, Guardian Tales became the most downloaded game for 2 consecutive weeks in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the free-to-download category.

Guardian Tales not only achieved 1 st place for sales in the Google Play Store and 3 rd for sales in the Apple App Store but was also featured on 'Apple-Featured' which evaluates games based on excellence of quality. The game had successfully launched in the Japanese market, which is considered to be the home of sub-culture games. The feats Guardian Tales made in Japan lead to success in sales as well. After the first quarter of 2022, total sales passed $350M USD and the company is showing steady growth in the global market.

Kong Studios is planning to use its steady growth as a base to expand HQ's role. It plans to expand its IP (Intellectual Property) and related businesses in various areas. Unlike the 2D graphics based games it previously released, Kong Studios is planning to focus on developing a 3D open world sandbox game for the next title. Staff from Kong Studios stated: "HQ's move to Santa Monica is a significant start for Kong Studios Inc. It signifies growth of our company into one capable of developing a triple A (AAA) title. We are planning to actively hire professionals continuously to focus on developing our future title. Anyone prepared to develop a truly special game is always welcome."

Meanwhile, Kong Studios will start the collaboration event with the famous Japanese Anime, 'Slayers NEXT' in Japan for 4 weeks in May. The collaboration event was previously held in February for the global and Korean markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kong-studios-moves-its-hq-to-santa-monica-a-hub-city-for-game-development-companies-301533883.html

SOURCE Kong Studios

Stardock Releases Galactic Civilizations IV

Stardock released Galactic Civilizations IV today. The newest installment of the award-winning space 4X strategy sandbox game series takes the best of what its predecessors had to offer and adds many new features.

As the all-powerful leader of a spacefaring civilization, players seek out new star systems and discover the exciting potential of the subspace realm. With over a dozen starting civilizations and the ability to customize one from scratch, the possibilities for each playthrough are endless.

