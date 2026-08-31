Verizon prepares network for potential Tropical Storm Edouard

At a glance
- Network readiness: Verizon has prepared its network with backup generators, satellite assets, and pre-staged equipment designed for reliability during severe weather.
- Customer resources: Verizon offers digital preparedness steps to help the community stay connected and secure ahead of the storm.
- Satellite messaging: Verizon customers can maintain essential communications via satellite, allowing compatible phones to send text messages or connect with emergency services.
As potential Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the Gulf, Verizon has readied its network and remains on standby to ensure connectivity.
Verizon Prepares Network along Gulf Coast
Verizon's network infrastructure in Houston and Louisiana is engineered to withstand severe weather. A significant portion is backed by fully refueled permanent site generators with multiple days of backup power reserves. At sites without permanent generators, we have portable generators and other backup solutions available for deployment.
Verizon's network is engineered to handle the unexpected. Satellite communications provide backup if terrestrial services become unavailable. Verizon encourages customers with compatible satellite-enabled devices (such as iPhone 14 or newer running iOS 18+, or Google Pixel 9 or newer) to test emergency satellite messaging features before the storm makes landfall.
Verizon Frontline on Standby
The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team stands ready to support public safety agencies during potential disasters. The team provides mission-critical communications capabilities at no cost. Team members are primarily former first responders and military personnel dedicated solely to emergency support. Verizon Frontline is currently in touch with public safety agencies across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. The team is staging deployable assets where needed.
Community Preparedness Tips
September marks National Preparedness Month and Verizon is urging customers and neighbors to finalize their personal digital preparedness plans:
- Charge up early: Keep all mobile devices, tablets, and portable power banks fully charged well before storm watches or warnings are issued for your location.
- Protect your gear: Place phones, chargers, and external batteries in waterproof accessories or heavy-duty storage bags to safeguard them against floodwaters or rain.
- Establish a communication plan: Coordinate a dedicated family emergency plan and save key emergency contact numbers directly to your devices.
- Secure visual backups: Take photos of your home, vehicle, and valuables for insurance purposes. Ensure these images are uploaded to the cloud so you can access them even if your phone is lost or damaged.
- Download digital resources: Download critical weather tracking, news, and American Red Cross safety apps ahead of time.
Verizon will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Edouard and will provide local network status updates as necessary. Customers can track real-time network status using the Check Network Status tool on Verizon's website or directly within the My Verizon mobile app.
Visit the Emergency Resource Center for further details on Verizon's emergency response capabilities.
This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.
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