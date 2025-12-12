Ventripoint Unveils a Global Model for A.I.-Enhanced Heart Care through Partnership with the Nisga'a Valley Health Authority

(TheNewswire)
New care delivery model to provide advanced cardiac imaging to remote and Indigenous communities in British Columbia, across Canada, and worldwide.
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 12, 2025 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (" Ventripoint ", " VPT " or the " Company "), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) a leader in AI-enhanced cardiac imaging solutions, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority (NVHA) that is the next step towards forming a groundbreaking new model for delivering accessible, high-quality heart care powered by artificial intelligence.
The new model follows a "hub-and-spoke" design, where a central hub with advanced cardiac capabilities provides support to connected sites in smaller, remote, and Indigenous communities. Local healthcare providers can acquire, enhance and read ultrasound scans using VMS+™ and transmit them digitally as needed to specialists at the hub for rapid interpretation and consultation.
The Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority will serve as the first remote site in this expanding network, and will be linked to a regional centre with tertiary and quaternary care capabilities. Future phases are intended to include:
● Additional First Nations communities in British Columbia and all of Canada
● Arctic regions across the country
● Rural and northern communities worldwide
● Communities in the Amazon, Africa, India, and other regions where MRI access is limited
This expected results of the model are simple yet profound: delivering advanced cardiac imaging directly to patients - Indigenous and non-Indigenous - without the need for long-distance travel, high costs, or extended wait times.
At the core of this model is Ventripoint's VMS+™ system, which delivers MRI-level heart measurement accuracy by transforming standard 2D echocardiograms into 3D volumetric images. This technology enables precise cardiac assessments to be performed at the point of care, reducing costs and eliminating the need for time-consuming MRI scans. The system is already being used to support diagnosis and monitoring of indications such as congenital heart disease, post-surgical recovery, chemotherapy-related cardiac complications, pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, and valve dysfunction.
"Ventripoint is a made-in-Canada innovation already in use across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of Ventripoint. "Through our collaboration with the Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority, we are creating a scalable model of heart care that can extend from the Arctic to the Amazon, ensuring that everyone, regardless of geography, has access to advanced diagnostics."
Corinne McKay, CEO, Nisga'a Valley Health Authority, said: "Our responsibility is to ensure that every Nisga'a citizen - wherever they live - has access to the highest standard of care, no matter where they live here in the Nass or urban centers of Terrace or Vancouver. Partnering with Ventripoint allows us to explore innovative tools that support more accurate diagnoses, faster treatment decisions, and truly patient-centred care right here at home. For NVHA, this collaboration is about more than technology; it is about advancing health sovereignty for the Nisga'a people and strengthening our ability to serve our people with excellence, compassion, and cultural integrity."
Ventripoint plans to expand this model throughout Canada and internationally, advancing the goal of universal access to affordable, accurate cardiac diagnostics.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+™ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority
The Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority (NVHA) is the first fully accredited First Nations health authority in British Columbia and a cornerstone of health and wellness for the Nisg̱a'a people. Established in 1984, NVHA provides culturally grounded, community-led health services to Nisg̱a'a citizens throughout the Nass Valley and in urban centres such as Prince Rupert, Terrace and Vancouver. NVHA integrates modern medical practices with Nisg̱a'a cultural knowledge and values, offering programs in primary care, mental health, chronic disease management, maternal and child health, crisis response, and community wellness. The organization continues to expand its services and advance the health sovereignty of the Nisg̱a'a - honouring the past while building a healthier future for generations to come.
