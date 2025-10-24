Ventripoint Provides Corporate Update and Announces Shareholder Teleconference

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada — TheNewswire --- October 24, 2025 — VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF), a leading provider of innovative cardiac diagnostic solutions, is pleased to provide a shareholder update.
Dear Shareholders ,
We are pleased to provide this update on advancements at Ventripoint and to express our ongoing appreciation for your support. Since our last update the Ventripoint team has continued to build a foundation for commercializing VMS+™ and advancing the company towards growth. The business plan and budget have been updated and management is currently pursuing sufficient capital to enable proper execution of the plan.
Business Plan
Following the regulatory clearance/approval of the latest version of VMS+™ our attention is now directed towards evolving the user base from research applications to routine clinical adoption.
An important early step is the upgrade of existing sites to VMS+™ V4 to ensure that users benefit from improvements to the system, and that there is a high degree of consistency in user experience. Because certain sites are engaged in research projects, upgrades for those sites are delayed until the completion of their studies.
Ventripoint was founded to create an alternative method of imaging young Congenital Heart Defect ("CHD") patients and since then has received recognition of the accuracy of the VMS+™ system, particularly for measurement of the right ventricle. We continue to work towards positioning Ventripoint as the market leader for the CHD segment while establishing higher awareness of the applicability of the system to additional indications where RV measurements are needed and greater accuracy in measurement of all four heart chambers is desired.
Despite VMS+™ being cited in approximately 60 publications to date there is an ongoing need to generate supporting data and results. The plan includes objectives to update the evidence base from earlier studies to more current validation and real-world evidence demonstrating the clinical and financial benefits of the system.
To date Ventripoint has made considerable investment in innovation as it relates to product development. Attention is now turning to engaging healthcare partners in clinical innovation, where implementation of VMS+™ can provide greater accessibility with faster, accurate results that contribute to improved patient outcomes.
An important element of the plan is the evolution of the business and revenue models and improvements of the sales process to reduce friction while shortening the sales cycle.
Commercialization
We are in the process of expanding the commercial team to drive sales and growth. Several capable and experienced candidates have been identified and engaged on a consulting basis with the expectation of transitioning them to full-time roles once sufficient capital has been raised.
Marketing
We have evolved the marketing function to include processes for characterizing market need prior to committing capital to new product development and to better align sales and marketing resources to addressing these needs. The Ventripoint team is actively engaging customers and users in focused discussions that are generating valuable insights that will help to ensure optimal product-use fit.
Interviews with users at those sites that have upgraded identify higher satisfaction and an improved user experience. We expect that these sites will see opportunities for innovation that provide workflow efficiencies, greater diagnostic confidence, and significant reductions in the need for secondary imaging (notably cardiac MRI), which traditionally presents scheduling, cost, and patient compliance challenges. These advancements provide the ability to integrate VMS+ into routine care pathways for longitudinal monitoring.
With the emergence of new devices and treatments for valve dysfunction there is growing recognition of the benefits of earlier diagnosis, treatment and intervention. With the support of an industry advisor the team has achieved considerable progress in establishing contact with KOLs, gaining insights, and identifying where VMS+™ may be positioned to enable improved patient outcomes. The heart valve repair and replacement market is estimated to be approximately $9B in 2024 with a CAGR of 10% through 2034.
As in 2024 we are participating in a select number of trade shows and conferences. Ventripoint participated in the AEPC meeting in Hamburg in May, and the ACHD meeting in Toronto in June and is a sponsor of the annual Ollie Hinkel Heart Foundation meeting.
We are placing a stronger focus on customer training, installation, and support, especially concerning connectivity and clinical integration. Our marketing team is creating training videos which are available to users, and that will improve the customer experience.
Sales Process
Following the addition of Karl Pringle to the Ventripoint team the sales function and processes have been reviewed and updated. The business plan now reflects a Device-as-a-Service ("DaaS") subscription model which we believe will reduce friction in the sales cycle while creating a growing base of recurring revenue. Proposals featuring the DaaS subscription have been presented to potential customers.
During the past year the commercial team has worked on implementation of a CRM which is now in place and being integrated into the sales process. We are encouraged to note that the number of qualified leads from Europe and North America is increasing.
To date the sales process followed a traditional model based on on-site product demonstrations to multiple staff members. These demonstrations are challenging to schedule due to customer availability and incur travel expenses for Ventripoint team members. We are working towards establishing virtual pre-sale demonstrations and restricting on-site visits to installation, training and validation to shorten the sales cycle and reduce expense.
In Europe and the U.K. we are in the process of developing new approaches to demonstrations and support that will be responsive and affordable.
Our European distributor AngioPro has recommitted to working with Ventripoint and invested in the Company. We are working with AngioPro to recruit a EU-based applications specialist to perform on-site product demonstrations and training. The new program will be initiated on November 1 st .
The American market has been highlighted as a key region for the Company. The team is engaging directly with healthcare providers in the U.S. to validate the sales model and process prior to expansion through specialty distributors in 2027.
Congenital Heart Defect Program
Shortly after joining Ventripoint as Director of the CHD program Thomas Brown faced changing circumstances and tendered his resignation. However, this notice was provided with an introduction to an industry veteran who has accepted the role and is now actively working with the company.
Virginia-based Joe Hostetter was trained in sonography and has enjoyed a successful career in marketing and sales positions with companies including Siemens, Toshiba (now Canon), GE and Intelligent Ultrasound. In his new role Joe will work with the commercial team to update and execute the CHD program. His orientation includes introductions to our partners at ASCEND Cardiovascular the OHHF. Proposals have been presented to hospitals in the U.S.
At the recent BSE 2025 conference Dario Freitas, lead for the ACHD echocardiography service at Guy's and St Thomas' hospitals in London, UK presented a poster summarizing the results from a multi-year study on adult CHD patients that showed accuracy comparable to cMRI and superior to 3D echocardiography. The amalgamation of the Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital with the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, make up the largest specialist heart and lung centre in the UK and among the largest in Europe.
Business Development and Partnerships
ASCEND Cardiovascular
In Q4 2024 it was announced that we are working with ASCEND to create a license agreement for the integration of VMS+™ 3D capabilities directly into the Ascend technology stack. Since then the development teams from both companies have engaged in numerous meetings to define the development plan which is close to being completed. Simultaneously, the commercial teams have engaged in regular meetings and are collaborating on a campaign focused on pediatric centers. ASCEND will shortly launch a newsletter and awareness campaign that highlights the relationship with Ventripoint and the benefits of VMS+™.
Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation
We continue to collaborate with OHHF, who are introducing us to potential customers and supporters.
China
Further to the announced term sheet with Lishman Global, progress has continued towards finalizing the license, execution of which is contingent on an equity investment into Ventripoint. In the meantime, Lishman has purchased components to complete the manufacture of 10 integrated systems which will be used for development, demonstration and regulatory purposes. Ventripoint is providing an application specialist for on-site support, the expense of which is being underwritten by Lishman. Initial reports from the visit are positive.
India
We continue to engage with an India-based family office to pursue distribution, joint ventures, manufacturing, and financial opportunities in South Asia. With its large population, improving living standards, and growing healthcare needs, this region is an ideal fit for VMS+™. We have received enquiries regarding other Asian markets and are qualifying these against our business plan and objectives.
Additionally, Ventripoint engaged Dr. Muthu Singaram as a business advisor to assist with introductions to additional potential business, technology, clinical and financial partners in South Asia and the United States. Muthu was recently appointed Senior Fellow at the Babson College Kerry Murphy Healey Center for Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship. For the second year in a row, Babson College was recently ranked the No. 2 Best College in America by The Wall Street Journal according to the WSJ/College Pulse 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. report.
Summit Sciences
Ventripoint recently engaged Dana Friesen, CEO of Summit Sciences, to provide leadership on developing an advanced analysis of customer ROI for implementation of VMS+™. Working with his team of experts at Summit and academic thought leaders, Dana is developing a pilot program that will model VMS+™ impact on patient outcomes and the anticipated savings enabled through the use of the system.
Manufacturing, Technology and Product Development
Building on the successful development of VMS+ v3.2, (featured our groundbreaking magnet-free sensors) and VMS+™ v4.0 (featuring software automation) followed by regulatory approvals attention has been devoted to manufacturing and product life cycle management.
The production process for the new magnet-free sensors has been upgraded with the quality and performance standards now being met or exceeded. An order has been placed for a quantity of components sufficient to build 25 VMS+™ systems.
During the current year our team has continued to achieve successful quality and manufacturing audits which highlight their dedication and expertise.
Ongoing development activities will be focused on improving integration into clinical workflow, increased automation, and new functionality as identified by marketing-led user insight initiatives.
Finance
During the past year we have closed a number of private placements to support our growth and commercialization efforts. These were structured to leverage commitments from our team and insiders while avoiding unnecessary dilution. These financings, coupled with careful management of expenses enabled the Company to complete development and secure approval for VMS+™ updates, maintain operations and a basic level of marketing and sales activities. Ventripoint is focused more directly on sales and growth, which is dependent on securing growth capital.
We are continuing to work with investment bankers to secure capital, and marketing groups to increase awareness of the company and investment opportunity. Capital markets remain challenging and this year to date have been affected by historically unusual events. We remain optimistic of increased interest in Ventripoint and recognition by investors of the window of opportunity created by growing clinical need. We continue to evaluate strategic non-dilutive funding opportunities, including potential clinical collaborations and licensing partnerships.
Strategic Priorities - 2025 and Beyond
We are excited to be moving ahead with a substantially improved product that will contribute to better healthcare outcomes for the millions of people suffering heart defects, diseases and disorders.
Our plan for success is focused on four key value drivers:
-
Achieving Commercial Traction: Our sales outreach is targeting high-volume echo labs and cardiac centers of excellence.
-
Supporting Clinical Innovation: We will work with clinical partners to demonstrate the value of VMS+™ in a number of use cases for both right and left heart pathologies, and in a variety of clinical settings.
-
Developing More Compelling ROI Models: We believe that adoption of VMS+™ should result in savings that eclipse the returns illustrated through traditional models based on procedure volume and reimbursement.
-
Enhancing Platform Capabilities: We will continue investment into refining our AI, increasing automation, and creating novel analytics that contribute to enhanced clinical workflow.
-
Pursuing Strategic Collaborations: We continue to actively seek engagement with industry partners for joint development, co-marketing, and potential channel distribution.
Shareholder Teleconference
The Company wishes to invite its shareholders to a videoconference to be held on October 30 th , 2025 at 1 pm EST. Dial-in numbers are listed below.
Closing Comments
We have emerged from a very challenging year with an updated and enhanced product and a new commercialization plan. Timely and complete execution of this plan is dependent on securing growth capital which we are diligently pursuing. The underlying market drivers for accurate, reproducible, and scalable cardiac imaging remain compelling and VMS+™ is well positioned to capitalize on these trends. The entire Ventripoint team is committed to the Company's success and we thank you for your continued support and for taking the time to read this update.
Sincerely,
Hugh MacNaught
President and CEO
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
(604) 671-4201
Zoom Meeting on Thursday, October 30 th at 1pm EST.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
