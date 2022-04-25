ValOre Metals Corp. today announced high-grade rock assay results from the Tróia target area at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Tróia Target Exploration Program Highlights: Multiple high-grade PGE assay results from outcropping chromitites and mineralized ultramafic samples, including: 23.01 grams per tonne ...

VO:TCM