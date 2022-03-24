Platinum Investing News

ValOre Metals Corp. today reported an updated independent National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate for ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. ValOre’s CEO, Jim Paterson stated, Highlights of the 2022 NI 43-101 Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate: 2,198 thousand ounces palladium + platinum + gold in 63.6 million tonnes grading 1.08 ...

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today reported an updated independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource estimate for ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

ValOre's CEO, Jim Paterson stated, "We are very pleased to announce the doubling of ValOre's Pedra Branca inferred mineral resource estimate, which was expanded to 2.2 million ounces of palladium, platinum, and gold at 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au . Several of the zones which form part of the resource estimate remain wide open for expansion in future drill programs.

ValOre's technical team has demonstrated their ability to expand known resource zones and to convert exploration targets into resource ounces in a very cost effective manner. We spent $6.1M CAD on exploration, administration and development at Pedra Branca since the 2019 acquisition and resource estimate, which equates to under CAD$6 per ounce of 2PGE+Au added to the resource inventory.

With the initial metallurgical results recently reported, today's announcement on the resource expansion, and a discovery pipeline of exploration targets laid out property-wide, we very excited about the future potential of ValOre's Pedra Branca Project."

Highlights of the 2022 NI 43-101 Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate:

  • 2,198 thousand ounces ("Koz") palladium + platinum + gold ("2PGE+Au") in 63.6 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au ;
  • 106% increase to 2019 inferred mineral resource;
  • $6.1M CAD spent on exploration and development since 2019 resource, equating to $5.40 per ounce 2PGE+Au added;
  • 17,434 metres ("m") have been drilled since the 2019 resource, with approximately 11,500 m allocated to resource expansion;
  • Extensive resource growth potential remains at Massapê, Santo Amaro, Trapia, and Cedro, in addition to advanced exploration targets property-wide;
  • Regional exploration by Trado ® drilling continues to advance new prospects to RC or core drill targets.

2022 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

The updated Pedra Branca mineral resource estimate was completed by independent Brazilian consultancy GE21 Consultoria Mineral ("GE21"), in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated, by reference, in NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has been reviewed internally by ValOre. The 2022 resource estimate is the result of over 17,000 metres of new drilling between July 2020 and December 2021 and comprises 7 distinct deposit areas which host, in aggregate, an inferred resource of 2,198 Koz 2PGE+Au in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au (see Table 1 below). Mineralization outcrops at surface in all zones, and all the inferred resources are potentially open pittable.

The Pedra Branca inferred resource estimate has doubled in its palladium, platinum, and gold endowment since the 2019 NI 43-101 technical report ( CLICK HERE ValOre news release dated July 23, 2019, for a summary of the 2019 inferred mineral resource estimate). Compelling growth potential remains at multiple deposit areas, including Massapê, Santo Amaro, Trapia, and Cedro.

The inferred mineral resource estimate for the Trapia deposit increased by a factor of over 4 times, and now represents the largest contributor to the global resource at 885 Koz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 g/t in 28.8 Mt). The Cedro deposit inferred mineral resource estimate also tripled in size to 453 Koz 2PGE+Au grading 1.03 g/t in 13.6 Mt. Both the Trapia and Cedro deposits were the subject of 2020-2021 resource expansion drilling.

Massapê and Cana Brava represent two new zones added to the 2022 resource, accounting for 154 Koz ounces 2PGE+Au in 4.0 Mt at grades of 1.21 and 1.18 g/t 2PGE+Au, respectively. Massapê remains wide open along in all directions. CLICK HERE for news release dated December 20, 2021, for a summary of 2021 drilling at Massapê.

Table 1: 2022 Inferred Mineral Resource Summary Table – Effective Date: March 08, 2022

Target
Weathering
Grade Contained Metal
Mass Au Pd Pt PdEq PGE+Au Au Pd Pt PdEq PGE+Au
kt g/t g/t g/t g/t g/t 000 oz 000 oz 000 oz 000 oz 000 oz
Trapia
Weathered 4,547 0.02 0.53 0.30 0.69 0.85 3 77 45 101 125
Fresh 24,239 0.04 0.63 0.31 0.85 0.98 30 488 242 662 760
Total 28,786 0.04 0.61 0.31 0.82 0.96 34 565 286 763 885
Cedro
Weathered 3,024 0.01 0.71 0.34 0.88 1.06 1 69 33 86 103
Fresh 10,610 0.01 0.65 0.37 0.88 1.03 5 220 125 299 350
Total 13,634 0.01 0.66 0.36 0.88 1.03 6 290 158 384 453
Esbarro
Weathered 4,713 0.05 0.79 0.41 1.02 1.25 8 120 62 154 189
Fresh 6,071 0.01 0.72 0.36 0.94 1.09 2 140 71 184 213
Total 10,784 0.03 0.75 0.38 0.98 1.16 10 260 133 338 403
Santo Amaro
Weathered 2,105 0.02 0.56 0.47 0.80 1.06 2 38 32 54 71
Fresh 2,169 0.04 0.63 0.49 0.96 1.16 3 44 34 67 81
Total 4,274 0.03 0.60 0.48 0.88 1.11 4 82 66 121 153
Curiu
Weathered 1,148 0.06 1.64 1.07 2.20 2.77 2 60 40 81 102
Fresh 974 0.05 0.91 0.56 1.30 1.53 2 29 18 41 48
Total 2,122 0.06 1.30 0.84 1.79 2.20 4 89 57 122 150
Massapê
Weathered 601 0.03 0.88 0.33 1.05 1.23 1 17 6 20 24
Fresh 2,710 0.02 0.85 0.33 1.07 1.20 2 74 29 93 105
Total 3,312 0.02 0.86 0.33 1.06 1.21 2 91 35 113 129
Cana Brava
Weathered 524 0.04 0.63 0.44 0.87 1.12 1 11 7 15 19
Fresh 134 0.02 0.84 0.59 1.20 1.44 0 4 3 5 6
Total 657 0.04 0.68 0.47 0.94 1.18 1 14 10 20 25
All Targets
Weathered 16,661 0.03 0.73 0.42 0.95 1.18 17 392 225 512 634
Fresh 46,908 0.03 0.66 0.35 0.90 1.04 44 999 521 1,351 1,564
Total 63,568 0.03 0.68 0.36 0.91 1.08 61 1,391 746 1,862 2,198
  1. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit.
  2. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding.
  3. Mineral Resources are reported with effective date March 08, 2022.
  4. Mineral Resources were classified as Inferred. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
  5. Mineral Resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, and other relevant issues.
  6. Mineral Resources are based upon a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t PGE+Au, correlated to Pd_eq grade of 0.35 g/t.
  7. Mineral Resources were limited by an economic pit built in Geovia Whittle 4.3 software and following the geometric and economic parameters:
    • Pit slope angles: 55°;
    • Price: Pd=US$2000/oz, Pt=US$1000/oz and Au=US$1800/oz;
    • Costs: Mining costs=US$2.00/t; Milling=US$12.00/t; G&A=US$1.50/t.
    • Metallurgical Recoveries:
      • Weathered rock: 68% for Pd, 67% for Pt and 40% for Au;
      • Fresh rock: 71% for Pd, 82.9% for Pt and 85.2% for Au.
  8. Blocks estimated by Ordinary Kriging at support of:
    • Trapia, Massapê, Esbarro: 40m x 40m x 4m with sub-block 5m x 5m x 2m;
    • Santo Amaro, Cedro, Cana Brava: 20m x20m x 4m with sub-block 5m x 5m x 2m;
    • Curiu: 10m x 10m x 4m with sub-block 5m x 5m x 2m.
  9. PGE+Au grade = Pt g/t + Pd g/t + Au g/t.

GE21 Consultoria Mineral

GE21 is an independent mineral consulting company whose team is comprised of professionals with extensive technical and operational experience in project development, exploration, and mineral consulting in Brazil since the 1980s. GE21's experience covers the entire mining cycle, including target generation, exploration, mining, project development, geological assessments, resource estimation and international standard reserves.

CLICK HERE for more information on GE21.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC") and Grade Interval Reporting

CLICK HERE for a summary of ValOre's policies and procedures related to QA/QC and grade interval reporting.

Qualified Person (QP)

Independent consultants, Fábio Valério (P.Geo.) and Porfirio Cabaleiro (P.Eng.), of GE21 were commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate and the technical report on behalf of ValOre, and Chris Kaye of Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Inc. ("MQes"), was commissioned to review the metallurgical information and contribute to the NI 43-101 technical report.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au. All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre's Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds U 3 O 8 . For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre's team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com .

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Valore MetalsTSXV:VOEnergy Investing
VO:TCM
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Increases Alteration Zone in Current Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Increases Alteration Zone in Current Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to provide an update on the current 2022 exploration and drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th and to date 4,301 metres have been completed. Two drill rigs are operational on the project and 15 drill holes are complete, one was abandoned, and two are in progress on the K- and H- Zones. Drilling on the K-Zone has now intersected extensive hydrothermal hematite alteration in all holes indicating this alteration zone is at least 1,200 metres long.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Extends Alteration Zone At The East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Extends Alteration Zone At The East Preston Uranium Project

  • Significant Alteration in K-Zone increased to 1200 meters
  • Budget increased to maximize impact of winter program

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th , and to date, 4,301 meters have been completed in 18 drill holes. Despite being plagued by extreme cold weather and its associated logistics and mechanical problems, two drill rigs are operational on the project.  15 drill holes are complete, one was abandoned, and two are in progress on the K- and H- Zones.  Prior progress has been reported in previous press releases dated February 14 th , 2022, and March 1 st , 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Receives Drill Permit for Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Receives Drill Permit for Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to announce it has received Exploration Work Authorization for diamond drilling and geophysical exploration work from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the "Ministry") for the Mann Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
depository trust company

ValOre Reports Recoveries of 82.9% for Platinum, 71% for Palladium and 85.2% for Gold

Metallurgical testwork results for locked cycle flotation test of Curiu PGE Deposit sample

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update on a metallurgical testwork program for ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Provides Permitting Update at Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Provides Permitting Update at Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to provide an update on ongoing permitting for an extensive exploration and drilling program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Commences Winter 2022 Drilling Program at High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Commences Winter 2022 Drilling Program at High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) (FRA:SC1P) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program will consist of a minimum of 2,500 metres in seven to nine drill holes and is designed to follow up on the successes of the 2021 summer/fall drilling program in the Maverick East Zone and the Grid 19 target area, as well as to investigate new targets at the Viper area on the 4.7 km Maverick Structural Corridor. Substantial portions of the Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources. Skyharbour is a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration company with an extensive portfolio located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company holds 14 projects over a land package of nearly 950,000 acres with several joint venture partners involved. Skyharbour is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone.

*To view the press release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3A414E8H

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109417/syh



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source:
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×