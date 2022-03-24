ValOre Metals Corp. today reported an updated independent National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate for ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. ValOre’s CEO, Jim Paterson stated, Highlights of the 2022 NI 43-101 Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate: 2,198 thousand ounces palladium + platinum + gold in 63.6 million tonnes grading 1.08 ...

VO:TCM