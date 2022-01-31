ValOre Metals Corp. today provided an update from ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element Project in northeastern Brazil, where exploration employing the Trado ® auger has identified multiple zones of near surface mineralization. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Trado ® Auger Exploration Highlights 235 auger holes totaling 818.3 metres have tested 9 property-wide targets to date, ...

VO:TCM