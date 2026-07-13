US Space Force Selects L3Harris to Provide Advanced Tracking Satellites for America's Missile Defense

US Space Force Selects L3Harris to Provide Advanced Tracking Satellites for America's Missile Defense

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce 18 Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) satellites to support the Golden Dome for America's space-based capabilities.

"L3Harris' continued work in Indiana will deliver the next generation of space-based tracking capabilities that we need to protect the homeland and stay ahead of our adversaries," said Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind. "This is exactly the kind of industrial investment that strengthens deterrence."

These L3Harris satellites will enhance national security by detecting and tracking advanced missile threats.

"We are proud to provide next-generation technology that will accelerate the nation's ability to defend against emerging threats from hypersonic and ballistic weapons," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. "As the industry's Trusted Disruptor, L3Harris invested ahead of need by expanding production facilities and is ready to deliver missile defense satellites to support this national priority."

L3Harris' AMDT3 satellites are equipped with medium-field-of-view payloads designed to provide fire control quality data for missile defense. With a newly expanded space manufacturing facility in Indiana and a new satellite integration facility in Florida , L3Harris will immediately begin manufacturing for delivery and launch of these tactical payloads.

The new contract builds on the successful on-orbit demonstration of an L3Harris Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) satellite and infrared sensor payload the company developed for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). L3Harris has more than 70 missile tracking and defense satellites on order, including five on orbit , between MDA's HBTSS program and SDA's Tracking Layer across Tranche 0, 1, 2 and 3.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :
Elizabeth Neilson
Space & Mission Systems
Elizabeth.Neilson@L3Harris.com
206-384-3349

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX nyse:lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

American Uranium Reports Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Uranium Resource Upgrade for Upcoming Scoping Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Formally Included in "Programa Desenvolve" Tax Incentive Program to Support Industrial Development and Economic Integration in the State of Bahia, Brazil

Related News

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: My Oil Stock Buy, Plus Bullish Gold, Silver Scenario

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — What I'm Buying Now

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

vanadium investing

VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

copper investing

DRC Closes Glencore Offices Over Tax Row

diamong investing

De Beers Halts Production at Venetia Diamond Mine for Two Years

blockchain investing

The Future of Metals Investing: How Tokenized Commodities Are Changing the Game