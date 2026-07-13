US Space Force Selects L3Harris to Provide Advanced Tracking Satellites for America's Missile Defense

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce 18 Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) satellites to support the Golden Dome for America's space-based capabilities.
"L3Harris' continued work in Indiana will deliver the next generation of space-based tracking capabilities that we need to protect the homeland and stay ahead of our adversaries," said Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind. "This is exactly the kind of industrial investment that strengthens deterrence."
These L3Harris satellites will enhance national security by detecting and tracking advanced missile threats.
"We are proud to provide next-generation technology that will accelerate the nation's ability to defend against emerging threats from hypersonic and ballistic weapons," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. "As the industry's Trusted Disruptor, L3Harris invested ahead of need by expanding production facilities and is ready to deliver missile defense satellites to support this national priority."
L3Harris' AMDT3 satellites are equipped with medium-field-of-view payloads designed to provide fire control quality data for missile defense. With a newly expanded space manufacturing facility in Indiana and a new satellite integration facility in Florida , L3Harris will immediately begin manufacturing for delivery and launch of these tactical payloads.
The new contract builds on the successful on-orbit demonstration of an L3Harris Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) satellite and infrared sensor payload the company developed for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). L3Harris has more than 70 missile tracking and defense satellites on order, including five on orbit , between MDA's HBTSS program and SDA's Tracking Layer across Tranche 0, 1, 2 and 3.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713360036/en/
Media Contacts :
Elizabeth Neilson
Space & Mission Systems
Elizabeth.Neilson@L3Harris.com
206-384-3349
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927