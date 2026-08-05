Ur-Energy Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call and Webcast

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company"), America's largest and fastest-growing domestic ISR uranium producer, is pleased to announce that it will release its financial and operating results, along with development and exploration highlights, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2026.
Management will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the quarterly highlights followed by a question-and-answer session with participants. The details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 11, 2026
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)
|
Webcast URL:
To Join the Conference Call by Phone:
|
Toll Free:
|
877-545-0523
|
International:
|
973-528-0016
|
Participant Access Code:
|
860447
Conference Call Replay:
|
Toll Free:
|
877-481-4010
|
International:
|
919-882-2331
|
Replay Passcode:
|
54392
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is the largest and fastest-growing ISR uranium mining company in the United States. It owns and operates the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U₃O₈ since operations began, and the Shirley Basin ISR operation in central Wyoming, where uranium recovery commenced in April 2026. Lost Creek and Shirley Basin have combined annual licensed production and toll-processing capacity of 4.2 million pounds of U₃O₈. The Company is also engaged in exploration and development activities at a selection of highly prospective projects in the Great Divide Basin uranium district. Ur-Energy's common shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." The Company's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming, and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
Contact Ur-Energy Investor Relations at:
Richard Matthews
Phone: +1 (604) 355-7179
Email: info@ur-energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire