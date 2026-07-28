Upland Software Publishes CEO Letter Outlining Strategic Priorities

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) ("Upland" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise intelligence that turns knowledge, content, and data into actionable AI-powered outcomes, today issued a letter to shareholders from President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Nathaniel.
Under new leadership, Upland is focusing investment on near-term, AI-powered growth opportunities where it sees clear AI tailwinds and competitive advantage, specifically in its knowledge and content automation solutions. The Company is simultaneously pursuing sharper capital allocation across the Company, driving greater efficiency to support investment behind those growth opportunities while also strengthening cash flow generation and reducing debt.
"We believe we have an advantage most AI entrants spend years trying to build, an installed base of more than 1,100 enterprise customers who trust us to power their AI journey rather than be displaced by it," said Nathaniel. "That AI tailwind is real for Upland today, not a future promise; we believe our knowledge and content automation solutions, in particular, are critical to enabling enterprise AI journeys. We're seeing this as we draw upon our years of domain expertise to both expand within existing customers and onboard new customers in the specific vertical segments where we believe we have proven differentiation and right to win."
"Beyond where we are investing, we are just as disciplined about where we are not," said Nathaniel. "Across the rest of the business, we are driving efficiency to fund that growth, expand margins, and generate the free cash flow needed to support deleveraging and long-term shareholder value creation."
The full letter is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.uplandsoftware.com/ .
The Company expects to report full second quarter results consistent with previously issued guidance ranges, along with an updated outlook for the third quarter and full year, by mid-August 2026.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: the Company's expectations regarding full second quarter results and the Company's strategic direction. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Upland on the date hereof. Upland undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728427877/en/
Investor Relations Contact:
David Tamez
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com
512-960-1010
Media Contact:
Lloyd Berry
media@uplandsoftware.com
512-960-1010