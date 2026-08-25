Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a provider of enterprise intelligence that turns knowledge, content, and data into actionable AI-powered outcomes, today announced it has earned 43 badges in the G2 Fall 2026 market reports, driven by customer reviews of its AI-powered solutions. Leading the results were Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva , the company's AI-powered knowledge management solutions, which together secured the most badges of all Upland products. Upland BA Insight , an AI enablement solution, was also recognized with several badges, while Upland Qvidian , the company's AI-powered proposal and RFP automation solution, also earned distinction.
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Upland Software Earns 43 Badges in G2's Fall 2026 Market Reports
"These badges are proof points of a bigger shift: we're not just building software, we're building the intelligence layer that helps enterprises unify their information and put it to work," said Austin Woody, Chief Strategy Officer and Group General Manager at Upland Software. "That shift only happens because our teams stay relentlessly focused on our customers, understanding what's actually slowing them down and solving for it. It's the same focus behind our recent realignment of the business around the customer, and this recognition tells us that focus is paying off. It's a responsibility we take seriously as we keep building toward what's next."
A recent RightAnswers G2 reviewer said, "I like the flexibility they provide to us. We are a smaller company compared to some of the other customers they have. But they still treat us with respect. There were a lot of requests we've had to ask that were difficult to work with. But I appreciate the work and patience they have with us, as we try and ensure best service to our users."
Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Fall 2026 market reports include the following:
Adestra
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Customer Journey Mapping
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Template Builder
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
BA Insight
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
InGenius
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center
- Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center
InterFAX
- Leader – Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Momentum Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Best Estimated ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
Panviva
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Knowledge Management
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Knowledge Management
Qvidian
- Easiest Setup – Enterprise Implementation Index for AI Proposal Generator Tools
RightAnswers
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
Second Street
- Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Momentum Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
To learn more about Upland's products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/ .
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding future product development and our ongoing value to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to Upland Software's most recent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact
Lloyd Berry
media@uplandsoftware.com