Update on 31 March 2024 Options
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the 16,829,135 quoted Options (ASX: AWJOA) to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company each at an exercise price of $0.15 expiring on 31 March 2024.
1. At the close of business Friday 15 March 2024 a total of $339,026.70 has been received by Computershare, representing the conversion of 2,260,178 options into fully paid ordinary shares.
2. Auric Directors will exercise all their options. The total is 645,839 options for a total of $96,875.85.
3. The last day of trading AWJOA will be Friday, 22 March 2024.
4. The last day to exercise the AWJOA is Thursday 28 March 2024.
If you need assistance with the paperwork and forms, please contact the Joint Company Secretary, Catherine Yeo on cyeo@auricmining.com.au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?
Resource sector funding has declined for the last 15 to 20 years, and recently high inflation and interest rates have only made it more difficult for companies in the sector to get the money they need to move forward.
The issue has become a major topic, and was discussed at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference this past January, as well as at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
At the a panel titled “Where Will the Money Come From?” moderator David Halkyard of private equity firm Resource Capital Funds spoke with John MacKenzie, CEO and board member of Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF); Pierre Lassonde, co-founder and chair emeritus at Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV); Adam Lundin, chair of Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF); and Jacqui Murray, partner with Resource Capital Funds. Here's what they had to say.
Why has money left the mining sector?
Mining industry investment has declined significantly in the last several years, and nowhere is that more evident than in the retail segment of the market. As Lassonde explained, retail investors have stayed away from the resource sector in favor of the quick money and flashy profiles associated with big tech firms.
According to Lassonde, the tech stocks known as the "Magnificent 7" together represent US$13.1 trillion in market cap, close to the estimated US$15 trillion in gold that has been mined through history, and more than 50 times the US$250 billion combined market cap of all gold equities, including royalty companies.
“(Of the US$250 billion), half of that is six companies, and then the other half, US$125 billion, is about 150 to 300 companies — in the scheme of things for investors, they become irrelevant,” he said.
Lassonde added that asset and fund managers are steering clear of gold due to factors such as disasters, capital costs and bad execution of mergers. He provided the example of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), whose share price reached nearly US$90 in April 2022, but as of the end of February had fallen as low as US$30 following its merger with Newcrest.
“So the investor base has been really gun shy, and is like, ‘This space is a disaster. Why do we want that?’” he said.
Western markets have largely moved away from gold as a metal as well, suggested Lassonde.
“Look at the gold price today, and it’s at a new record high of over US$2,100 (per ounce),” he told members of the audience at PDAC. “Who would have thought? Well, you know what, it’s not set here anymore — it’s not set in the US or London — it's set in China. China is the driver of the gold market today.”
He also pointed to the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (ARCA:GLD), which he said lost 140 metric tons (MT) last year and is down another 50 MT so far this year. “So people here are not investing in gold, let alone gold equities. They’re in Bitcoin, they’re in the Magnificent 7, where they’re making so much more money,” Lassonde said.
Investors lukewarm on slow-moving resource sector
Murray said this lack of performance in the mining industry has become endemic.
“When we’re talking to investors — and this is very large pension funds and endowments that invest money through private equity funds — and if there’s a young portfolio manager that has maybe been there for 10 years, and they chose not to invest in mining during that time, they’ve probably been congratulated,” she said.
Lundin added to the points made by Lassonde and Murray, indicating that it's been tough for the industry to bring investors into the fold given the state of the market. “People want to make money easily … Lending money, lending gold, it’s about 3 percent dividend yields right now, but you can keep your money in your bank account at 5 percent,” he said.
Further compounding the situation for investors is timelines for miners. Reporting for Bitcoin and the tech sector is far more granular than it is for mining. Updates come by the minute, quarter and year, and product launches are consistent year after year; in comparison, progress from discovery to mine can seem glacial.
“(Investors who meet with us) are looking for cash-flowing businesses, which is quite hard because a lot of the mines that need the money are in that awkward feasibility, unpermitted stage where there is a lot of capital, but the risks to invest in it, particularly with permitting timeframes nowadays, is extremely high,” Murray said.
According to the panelists, the little investment that happens in the resource industry occurs in relation to producing or near-producing assets that have built-in cash generation. However, this focus leaves early stage exploration and development projects largely underfunded.
Explorers and developers left out to dry
Bringing new mines online is a long process. It takes 10 to 20 years to move an asset from discovery to production, and the vast majority of discoveries don’t even make it to the production stage.
This makes funding at the exploration stage critical for the industry to ensure long-term viability and growth. However, while exploration is vitally important, it’s also the most challenging and risky point for investment.
“I took a 10 year span from '83 to '93, and I looked at 3,000 exploration companies and what happened to them,” Lassonde said. “Of those 3,000, only five actually delivered mines that opened and made money. So the ratio is appalling, and it got worse in the last 20 years because there hasn’t been the kind of discovery that we saw in the ’80s and ’90s.”
These kinds of results don’t instill confidence. For Lassonde, sifting through companies is part of his day-to-day life. But for regular investors, doing due diligence on the vast array of available stocks can be daunting.
Lassonde also pointed to another fundamental shift within the industry, saying that a steady loss of senior companies in Canada — including Alcan, Falconbridge, Inco and Noranda — over the past 20 years has had a considerable impact on juniors. “These companies not only did research and development, but out of the C$100 million to C$200 million budget they had for exploration, they shepherded probably 50 to 100 companies each at the junior level, because they understood that 50 percent of all discoveries are made by juniors,” he explained.
Despite this top-down loss in investment capital and geological expertise, the number of junior companies is still considerable, and they’re all competing with each other for what funding is available.
Echoing Lassonde, Murray said this saturation makes it hard for investors to make educated decisions on where to park their money. “Working through the junior mining companies is a bit like television nowadays,” she said on stage at PDAC. “You can spend hours just searching through crap, and eventually, you give up. Maybe there was a good company in there but you’ve flipped over it, just flicking through.”
Murray noted that the junior landscape has become dysfunctional, with too many companies that don’t have viable projects or a path forward that end up siphoning investment away from companies that do.
“In those early days, we are looking very much for how much of our dollars are going straight into the ground versus overhead. I think that’s probably a big problem, how many companies are attempting to raise capital to just stay alive rather than actually progressing projects,” she commented.
The saturation in the junior landscape has created an environment where there are too many companies with too many small projects. The panelists said consolidation would allow companies to develop projects of greater size and scope, and bring more assets together under one larger company.
“You have to have scale, and you have to have grade and you have to prove that you have something that your peers don’t,” Lundin said. MacKenzie made a similar point, saying that scale is essential for attracting capital.
“There is no doubt that there is a premium for scale,” he said. “The investment funds around the world are getting bigger and bigger, and none of them really want to be holding huge percentages in any single company. So the bigger the company, the more investable they are, the more liquid. And those are the real keys to attracting investments.”
Where could the money come from?
During the talk, the panelists discussed how juniors and larger mining companies can get funding outside of public markets. MacKenzie said private sources of capital will be essential, including private equity firms and family offices.
Lassonde agreed with the idea that these can be a good source of investment, and he said he turned to them to help fund a project in Chile. “That’s where the money is. We went to pass the hat to a number of family offices that we know and they said, ‘How much are you putting in? We’ll match you,’” he said.
The panelists also mentioned royalty and streaming deals as options for companies developing projects. These agreements involve a company agreeing to sell a percentage of its future profit or physical production at a pre-determined price in exchange for upfront funding to move forward at its project.
Depending on the size and attractiveness of its property, a company might also find success by courting investment from the international community. For example, MacKenzie spoke of how there is more investment capital flowing from the Middle East, with much of it connected to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
“I think the way they’re looking at it is they obviously want to buy mines in production, but they (have) a sort of multi-decade point of view, so they’re looking at it from exploration sites all the way through to operating mines,” he said.
For her part, Murray noted that there is more interest in critical minerals.
Similarly, MacKenzie pointed out the enormous quantity of critical minerals that will be needed over the coming decades as the need to decarbonize becomes increasingly important in countries around the world.
This is bringing new money into the industry from nations and companies that are competing for limited available resources, often in the form of offtake agreements or other partnerships. “You know, there have been some countries that have been securing offtakes for the last couple decades, but I think there’s a lot of the world that today is finding itself challenged in terms of where their critical metals are actually going to come from,” he said.
Investor takeaway
The mining industry is struggling to appeal to retail investors due to saturation, competition from stocks offering quick returns and an overall lack of narrative. This means miners may want to consider alternative sources of funding.
The panelists at PDAC also agreed that more consolidation in the resource sector could help companies attract larger amounts of funding that aren't available to smaller-scale entities.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Scandium Exploration Update
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on multiple scandium exploration activities currently underway on the Murga and Melrose Scandium Prospects which are located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Parkes within central NSW on the Company’s Fifield and Avondale Projects (Figures 3 and 4).
Highlights
- Aircore drill program (100 holes / 2,664 metres) completed at the Murga Scandium Prospect across 20km² area to determine extent and continuity of scandium mineralisation
- 2,185 drill samples from Murga aircore drilling submitted for multi element analysis with results expected by late April 2024
- JORC Resource drilling (~ 2,000 metres RC / Diamond) at the Melrose Scandium-Cobalt Prospect to commence late this week with Resource Estimate expected by mid-June 2024
- Further leach test work focussed on maximising scandium recoveries along with XRD and petrological studies to commence shortly
- All activities fully funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner - GPR
Globally, western governments and advanced manufacturers are looking to secure long term supplies of critical minerals such as scandium from stable political jurisdictions, at quantities many times the current annual global production. Rimfire believes its Murga and Melrose Prospects offer significant opportunities in terms of deposit size and grade.
We are building strong momentum across our scandium prospects with the completion of the Murga aircore drill program and imminent commencement of the Melrose JORC Resource drilling. With ongoing metallurgical test work and other geological studies, 2024 is shaping up as a pivotal year for Rimfire and its shareholders”.
Murga Scandium Prospect
The Company has completed an air core drilling program (100 holes / 2,664 metres – Figure 1 and Table 1) at Murga to determine the extent and continuity of scandium mineralisation and 2,185 drill samples have now been submitted to ALS Pty Ltd for multi element analysis with results expected by late April 2024.
The new drilling program follows reconnaissance aircore drilling undertaken in 2023 by Rimfire which successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium in multiple drillholes (See Figure 1 and Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2023);
- 3m @ 132ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2425
- 18m @ 164ppm Sc from surface in FI2426 including 6m @ 208ppm Sc from 3 metres
- 15m @ 125ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2427
- 6m @ 131ppm Sc from 15 metres in FI2429
- 27m @ 188ppm Sc from 0 metres in FI2434 including 12m @ 224ppm Sc from 3 metres, and
- 6m @ 173ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2435
Throughout the Murga prospect, scandium occurs within a strongly weathered horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex, which have been demonstrated from previous drilling at both Murga and the adjacent Melrose Prospect to be intimately associated with scandium mineralisation (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 December 2023).
While geological logging is continuing, an initial review of rock types intersected in the latest Murga drilling indicates that approximately 80% of the holes intersected ultramafic / mafic rock types (including pyroxenite). The significance of this observation will be confirmed once assay results are received however it’s worth noting that the FI2429 intercept quoted above occurred wholly within fresh pyroxenite rock types not the overlying weathered horizon.
The most recent aircore holes were drilled on 100 x 100 metre centres at Murga North and on 400 x 400 metre centres over the remainder of the Murga Intrusive Complex. In total the drilling was carried out over an area of approximately 20km². A size comparison between Murga and the Melrose Prospect is shown on Figure 1.
The closer-spaced drilling was undertaken at Murga North to specifically follow up the FI2426 to FI2429 intercepts drilled by Rimfire in 2023 (i.e., 18m @ 164ppm Sc from surface in FI2426 including 6m @ 208ppm Sc) which lie within a 1,000-metre x 300-metre east west striking auger anomaly that overlies a linear magnetic feature within the northern portion of the Murga Intrusive Complex (“Murga North”).
To assist Rimfire’s understanding of the basement rock types at Murga, several samples have been submitted for petrological analysis including two samples of the scandium – anomalous fresh pyroxenite from FI2429 (15 – 21 metres).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for thirteen (13) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit with all holes intersecting significant intervals of gold mineralisation, including:
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m, incl. 1m @ 10.85 g/t Au from 151m (RDRC019)
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m (RDRC031)
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC022)
- 3m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 114m, incl. 1m @ 11.20 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC025)
- Drilling has identified two new high-grade shoots beneath the historical open pits at Silverstone and Silverstone South.
- Significant extensions of high-grade gold mineralisation have been intersected under the Ricciardo deposit at shallow depths (of between 150 - 200m) – which confirms the potential for further discoveries below historical open pits.
- Drilling demonstrates the excellent potential for significant growth of the Ricciardo deposit and Resource.
- Assays from a further nine (9) RC holes are pending with results anticipated to be received in the next four weeks.
- The Ricciardo deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with further growth-focussed drilling of this area planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Ricciardo and the Golden Corridor to be the key focus of Warriedar’s exploration in 2024.
“We are very pleased with the results from this first batch of assays from the growth-focussed 2024 drilling program at Ricciardo. The results demonstrate the excellent potential to expand the Mineral Resource at Ricciardo, which has a strike length of 2.3km with high-grade gold mineralisation occurring at numerous locations along the trend.
With further assays pending, and follow-up drilling planned to commence from next quarter, we are excited as to what our exploration activities at Ricciardo can deliver for Warriedar this year.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.
Robust high-grade extensions delivered across Ricciardo
21 holes have been drilled at Ricciardo during 2024 for 3,500m of drilling. This drilling was targeted to significantly extend the Ricciardo Mineral Resource boundaries at depth and along strike. The results released today have been able to achieve both goals.
Assay results have now been received for 13 holes drilled at Ricciardo. All 13 holes have returned significant gold intercepts, as reported in Table 2, with the better results provided below;
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m in RDRC019 beneath Ardmore pit.
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m in RDRC031 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 8m @ 1.84 g/t Au from 171m in RDRC032 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m in RDRC022 beneath Silverstone South pit.
- 10m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 156m in RDRC027 (ended within mineralisation) beneath Silverstone South pit.
The results have identified two additional high grade gold shoots within existing mineralisation as well as significant down-dip extension of the known mineralisation below the historic Silverstone and Silverstone South open pits. These results demonstrate the high-grade growth potential beneath Ricciardo both along strike and down dip of all five historic pits (Eastern Creek, Silverstone South, Silverstone (Copse), Ardmore, and Silverstone North) see Figure 3.
The Ricciardo deposit has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold (6 koz Measured, 203 koz Indicated, 267 koz Inferred).1 The oxide material at Ricciardo (extending to 45 - 60m depth) has previously been mined across two separate phases: 2001 - 04 and 2013 - 19.
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth.
The high-grade shoots comprising the Ricciardo mineralisation remain open both at depth and along strike. As a result of the strong growth potential (and its existing scale and grade), Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Follow-up drilling at Ricciardo is planned from Q2 CY2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every three (3) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.002 per Share, together with one (1) New Option for every two (2) Shares applied for and issued exercisable at $0.003 per New Option on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Offer).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating
Highlights:
- Flash Metals Pty Ltd has formally exercised its Option (“FJH Option”) to license the patented Flash Joule Heating technology.
- The worldwide exclusive license will include:
- the recovery of rare earth elements (REE’s), metals and metallic compounds from Coal Fly Ash, Bauxite Residue (Red Mud), Ores, Bitumen and Coal;
- the use of processed coal fly ash waste for the lower carbon building materials including cement and concrete;
- the recovery of REE, metals (including gold, silver, platinum and palladium) and metallic compounds from E-Waste (electronic equipment, consumer electronics, power tools, print circuit board, CPU’s and smartphones); and
- the recycling of degraded or end of life Lithium-Ion Batteries to recover metals including lithium, manganese, copper, cobalt and nickel.
- Directors John Hannaford and Lachlan Reynolds visited William Marsh Rice University and KnightHawk Engineering in Houston, Texas this week to inspect the technology hub and progress on the Flash Joule Heating prototype.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said“We are very excited to be able to formally exercise the FJH Option and proceed to licence the Flash Joule Heating technology. The development work conducted by Rice and KnightHawk Engineering to date, which we have seen in person, has given us confidence to scale up the technology and to commercialise it. The technology applications are extremely exciting and have huge potential as the world looks to decarbonise and secure critical mineral supply chains.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant
Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Firebird Metals and leading engineering firm, China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd, have signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- The Strategic Cooperation Agreement states the parties will use their respective strengths to collaborate on the project; covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial research and development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulphate and tetroxide
- The agreement with China Chemical is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate project
- China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical) is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park where Firebird’s sulphate plant will be situated in the Development Zone
Image 1: Firebird Finance Director Wei Li, Managing Director Peter Allen and Zhou Hongkun, General Manager of the China Chemical Hunan Branch, signing of the Strategic Agreement
Under the agreement both parties will use their strengths to collaborate extensively on the project, covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulfate and tetroxide. This strategic partnership will evolve through mutual consultations, emphasizing advancements in innovative new energy storage battery cathode materials.
Commenting on the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement,Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are very pleased to have attracted a partner in China Chemical, a leader in China and internationally when it comes to building high-quality, tier-one chemical projects.
“China Chemical is the right partner for Firebird and we look forward to working collaboratively with them for the development and build of our sulphate plant. China Chemical built and currently maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park and with our plant to be located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, we have the upmost confidence that the end product with will be of the highest quality.
“We are making excellent progress in China and forming partnerships with industry leaders like China Chemical is a strong endorsement of what we are establishing and validation of our unique LMFP battery strategy.
“We are moving rapidly towards our goal of becoming a near-term, low-cost high-purity manganese producer and the timing of our growth vision could not be better, with LMFP forecast to be the dominant cathode for Electric Vehicle batteries and estimated to grow into a >$US20 billion market by 2030.”
ABOUT CHINA CHEMICAL
CNCEC is a large-scale engineering corporation directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of China.
CNCEC is not only the founder of China's petroleum and chemical industrial system, but also the provider of advanced industrial solutions. Furthermore, CNCEC is one of the vanguards of "Belt and Road" Initiative, a leader in the field of clean energy engineering, and the construction practitioner of Beautiful China Initiative.
Since 1953, more than 90% of China's chemical engineering projects, and over 50% of China's oil refining and petrochemical projects, were executed by CNCEC.
CNCEC has completed over 90,000 projects across 60 countries worth a total value of ¥312 Billion with 130 overseas branches.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
