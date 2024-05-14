Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

Spectacular Vein Gold Discovery Expands Christmas Gift Shear

Surface Drilling Continues to Unlock High-Grade Underground Potential

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Silver North

SNAG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our team remains focused on the enrollment and execution of our Phase 2b ASPIRE study in diabetic macular edema, comparing UBX1325 (foselutoclax) against aflibercept," said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. "We were pleased to not only have been able to upsize our ASPIRE study to 50 patients as previously announced, but we also were able to extend the duration of the study to 36 weeks in order to better assess the durability of UBX1325 compared to aflibercept after final dosing at week 16. Patients and practitioners could benefit greatly from UBX1325 as a potentially new treatment option leveraging a new mechanism of action to help stave off or even reverse the vision loss from diabetic macular edema."

The Phase 2b ASPIRE study in DME is a multi-center, randomized, double-masked, active-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of UBX1325 in comparison to aflibercept. It is expected to enroll about 50 subjects, with 24-week data expected in the first quarter of 2025 and 36-week data expected in the second quarter of 2025. More information about ASPIRE (NCT06011798) can be found here .

Recent and Upcoming Milestones

  • UBX1325 24-week safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2b ASPIRE DME study expected in the first quarter of 2025
  • UBX1325 36-week safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2b ASPIRE DME study expected in the second quarter of 2025

First Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $38.3 million as of March 31, 2024 compared with $43.2 million as of December 31, 2023. UNITY believes that current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $5.8 million compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Cash used in operations during the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $5.2 million compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Research and development expenses decreased by $2.1 million, to $3.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2024 from $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $1.6 million in direct research and development expenses mainly due to the completion of our UBX1325 BEHOLD and ENVISION studies with our sole emphasis on our UBX1325 ASPIRE study, $0.4 million in facilities-related costs primarily due to the sublease of our East Grand facility, and $0.1 million in personnel costs due to our reduced headcount and reduction in force.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.9 million, to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.4 million in personnel-related expenses due to the Company's reduced headcount, partially, $0.3 million in professional fees and accounting service fees, and $0.2 million in operating costs mainly from the continuation of sublease income generated from the East Grand property.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY's understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of enrollment and results of the clinical trials in UBX1325, and UNITY's expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks related to delay or disruption in the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, and risks relating to UNITY's understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see UNITY's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2024, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024 2023
(Unaudited)
Operating expenses:
Research and development 3,721 5,760
General and administrative 3,878 4,798
Total operating expenses 7,599 10,558
Loss from operations (7,599 ) (10,558 )
Interest income 513 855
Interest expense (1,002 )
Gain (loss) on warrant liability 1,376 5,491
Other income (expense), net (80 ) (65 )
Net loss (5,790 ) (5,279 )
Other comprehensive gain (loss)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities (14 ) 101
Comprehensive loss $ (5,804 ) $ (5,178 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.37 )
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 16,785,090 14,312,887


Unity Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, December 31,
2024 2023
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,430 $ 19,803
Short-term marketable securities 28,902 23,398
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,187 3,404
Total current assets 38,519 46,605
Property and equipment, net 4,851 5,082
Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,441 12,981
Long-term marketable securities 1,952
Long-term restricted cash 896 896
Other long-term assets 204 126
Total assets $ 58,863 $ 65,690
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 1,398 $ 1,380
Accrued compensation 1,154 1,841
Accrued and other current liabilities 5,180 4,619
Total current liabilities 7,732 7,840
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 22,606 23,539
Warrant liability 4,537 5,913
Total liabilities 34,875 37,292
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock 2 2
Additional paid-in capital 514,167 512,773
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (38 ) (24 )
Accumulated deficit (490,143 ) (484,353 )
Total stockholders' equity 23,988 28,398
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,863 $ 65,690

Media
Inizio Evoke Comms
Katherine Smith
katherine.smith@inizioevoke.com

Investor Contact
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Unity Biotechnology Inc.UBX:USNASDAQ:UBX:US
UBX:US
The Conversation (0)
UNITY Biotechnology Announces Extension of Phase 2b ASPIRE Clinical Study Evaluating UBX1325 in DME

UNITY Biotechnology Announces Extension of Phase 2b ASPIRE Clinical Study Evaluating UBX1325 in DME

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. ("UNITY") [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the ongoing Phase 2b ASPIRE study of UBX1325 has been extended from 24 to 36 weeks to assess potentially greater durability compared to aflibercept. In addition, the study is being upsized from 40 to 50 patients to increase the statistical power. The ASPIRE study is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and long-term durability of UBX1325 as a monotherapy compared head-to-head to aflibercept in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

"We previously demonstrated significant improvement in vision with extended durability in patients treated with UBX1325 in the BEHOLD proof-of-concept study and look forward to extending those findings in the current ASPIRE study," said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. "As the only treatment candidate in clinical development for DME that targets senescent cells, UBX1325 leverages a novel mechanism of action that could provide sustained improvements in visual acuity and lessen the treatment burden compared to current standard of care. We see UBX1325 as an emerging, potentially paradigm-shifting therapeutic approach in DME."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Capital Power announces a C$450 million Subordinated Notes offering

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Related News

Gold Investing

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

Copper Investing

Intrepid Metals Intersects Shallow Mineralization of 72.20 Meters of 1.28% Copper Within 198.00 Meters of 0.68% CuEq During Its Initial Drill Program at Its Corral Copper Property in Arizona

Gold Investing

Colibri Reports Drill Results of 56.4 Metres of 1.0 g/t Gold - Including 9.2 Meters of 5.3 g/t Gold at 4-T Target on the Pilar Gold and Silver Project in Sonora

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

×