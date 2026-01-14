UnitedHealthcare to Support Rural Hospitals with Accelerated Medicare Advantage Payments, Providing Immediate Cash-Flow Relief

Six‑month pilot in Oklahoma, Idaho, Minnesota and Missouri will focus on reducing collection times for rural hospitals by 50%, from less than 30 days to less than 15 days
UnitedHealthcare today announced the launch of its Rural Payment Acceleration Pilot, a targeted initiative designed to support independent rural hospitals facing financial challenges.
Over the next six months, the pilot will accelerate Medicare Advantage payment timelines by 50%, from less than 30 days to less than 15 days, on average. The pilot will deliver immediate cash‑flow relief and support the sustainability of these important rural hospitals.
"Rural hospitals are the backbone of their communities," said Bobby Hunter, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Government Programs. "By speeding up payments to these critical facilities, we're helping providers focus on what matters most: patient care. Our goal is to co-create solutions with rural providers that support accessible care close to home. Together, we will learn quickly and scale what works."
UnitedHealthcare selected these independent rural hospitals through criteria intended to maximize impact and guide future rural-focused solutions. UnitedHealthcare will manage administration and coordinate directly with providers for a smooth rollout, and will share progress with providers, policymakers and community stakeholders.
Looking ahead
Insights from the pilot will guide potential expansion to additional hospitals and markets, helping UnitedHealthcare refine and scale strategies that strengthen rural provider resiliency and support rural health stability.
