UnitedHealthcare's AI-powered Capability Helps Identify and Distribute More Cash Payments for Members

New data shows Benefit Assist® delivers nearly four times more supplemental health payments automatically — reducing the financial burden during major health events
UnitedHealthcare today released new data showing how Benefit Assist® is helping consumers get cash back from their health plan. This AI-enabled program is designed to help automatically identify when members may qualify for supplemental health payments and has delivered nearly four times more cash benefits to eligible members compared to other plans. The capability is designed to help simplify a process many find complicated during an accident or serious diagnosis by making it easier for families to receive their payments.
Making cash benefits easier to access
Across the industry, many supplemental benefits are unclaimed or delayed because people don't know they qualify for them, don't have time to handle paperwork or are overwhelmed while dealing with a health issue. Benefit Assist is designed to help reduce those barriers by identifying when someone may qualify for a payment and helping kickstart the process, often before they even ask. In 2025, 94% of all Benefit Assist payments were processed automatically, 1 helping members focus on what matters most.
For example:
- Members experiencing unexpected health events like a heart attack, serious illness or hospital admission may receive an automatic cash payment. These payments can be used for everyday expenses like groceries, rent, childcare or lost wages.
- If additional information is needed , members may be contacted directly so they're not left trying to navigate the process on their own.
"During a major life event, no one should have to wonder whether they're eligible for a benefit or spend time digging through paperwork," said Stephen Wilson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Specialty. "Benefit Assist is designed to help make things easier for our members when they need it most."
Delivering meaningful support
New program results show that Benefit Assist is making a real difference. On average, the program delivered nearly four times more supplemental health payments compared to plans without it, and in some cases, about six times more payments for covered events. These include: 2
- Serious diagnoses such as cancer, heart attack or stroke
- Accidents, injuries or emergency room visits
- Hospital-related events, including labor and delivery, emergency stays and ICU care
These cash payments reach members during some of life's most challenging moments, at a time when nearly six in 10 Americans live paycheck to paycheck. 3
Helping families plan for a new arrival
Soon‑to‑be parents may receive short‑term disability maternity leave payments up to 30 days before their expected delivery date without having to submit any paperwork. Benefit Assist® for Maternity Leave helps make the experience simpler by removing many of the steps usually required.
Responsible AI with real-world impact
Benefit Assist is one of more than 1,000 AI tools in production across UnitedHealth Group and UnitedHealthcare designed to help make health care easier, more helpful and more affordable.
"This proprietary technology is a tremendous example of how AI can help make health care easier to use," said Jennifer Zmuda, UnitedHealthcare Chief Information Officer. "It turns manual steps into simple, timely actions that help put real dollars in people's hands."
Eligibility
Benefit Assist is a voluntary program employers may choose to offer.
Learn more about how Benefit Assist is working to create a better health care system for employers and consumers.
1 UnitedHealthcare Supplemental Health book of business incidence based on claims incurred between 1/1/2025 through 12/31/2025.
2 UnitedHealthcare Supplemental Health book of business incidence based on claims incurred between Jan. 1, 2024 — March 31, 2025.
3 Haverstic, C. 57% of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck in 2025 based on a survey of 2,000 American adults. MarketWatch, May 14, 2025. Available: https://www.marketwatch.com/financial-guides/banking/paycheck-to-paycheck-statistics/ .
