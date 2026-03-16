UnitedHealthcare Expands Doula Offering to Employer-Sponsored Plans Nationwide

More than 7.2 million members may have access to personalized support through eligible plans
UnitedHealthcare today announced the national expansion of its doula offering, now available to people enrolled in eligible health plans through their employer. Doula Support is designed to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes by giving more people access to non-clinical emotional, physical and educational support throughout their pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period.
The United States continues to face the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income countries, 1 with most pregnancy-related deaths considered preventable. 2 Doula support services have been shown to help reduce preterm births and cesarean deliveries, increase breastfeeding rates and help people feel more supported and satisfied with maternity care. 3 Studies also show a 57% decrease in postpartum anxiety and depression among people who have access to doula services. 4
"We believe that everyone deserves meaningful support through their maternity journey," said Rebecca Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Advocacy, Behavioral and Clinical for UnitedHealthcare. "Expanding doula access may help give more people personalized, whole-person support."
Tailored doula support for the maternity journey
Doulas serve as an advocate and dedicated support companion, focused primarily on guiding the birthing parent while also addressing the needs of the newborn. Their role includes helping families prepare for labor, offering guidance throughout delivery and recovery and supporting coordination of newborn care.
Expanding access to more members
Doula Support is being rolled out in phases and is currently available nationwide to eligible employer health plans. Throughout 2026, availability will continue to expand to additional employer groups, and by Jan. 1, 2027, approximately 7.2 million members may have access to the offering if it's part of their employer's health plan. 5 Across UnitedHealthcare's employer-sponsored plans, there are approximately 220,000 deliveries each year. 6
Flexible doula support designed to meet families where they are
Members have flexibility in how they access and use Doula Support. They can meet with a doula in person, or virtually if one isn't nearby. Depending on their plan, members may have coverage for a set number of visits or a reimbursement allowance for doula support services.
Members can also choose when to use Doula Support — during pregnancy, birth, postpartum, or a combination of these. In most cases, they can choose from a broad range of trained doulas, regardless of network affiliation.
Helping to build a stronger future for maternal and infant health
This initiative builds on UnitedHealth Group's ongoing commitment to maternal health. The United Health Foundation recently announced $7 million in maternal and infant health grants , including $1 million dedicated to strengthening and diversifying the doula workforce.
To learn more about eligibility, download the UnitedHealthcare app or visit myuhc.com.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with physicians, care professionals, hospitals and other care facilities. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .
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1 U.S. Maternal Mortality Crisis Comparison | Commonwealth Fund .
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2 Pregnancy-Related Deaths: Data from Maternal Mortality Review Committees | Maternal Mortality Prevention | CDC .
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3 Bohren, MA et al. Continuous support for women during childbirth. Cochrane Database of Systemic Reviews 2017, Issue 7.
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4 The Effect of Doulas on Maternal and Birth Outcomes: A Scoping Review - PMC (nih.gov) .
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5 UnitedHealthcare internal membership data for calendar year 2024.
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6 UnitedHealthcare internal delivery data for calendar year 2024.
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UnitedHealthcare's doula programs comply with any state-mandated doula benefits.
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