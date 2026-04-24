UnitedHealthcare Champions Industry Effort to Standardize Prior Authorization Requirements

Company expects more than 70% of prior authorization volume to be part of new standardized submission process by year‑end
Latest in continuing series of company actions to simplify and ease administrative requirements
UnitedHealthcare today announced more than half of its prior authorization volume will be included in an industrywide effort to standardize submission requirements for electronic prior authorization, and that number will advance to more than 70% by the end of 2026. This step is the next phase of the company's ongoing efforts to modernize and simplify prior authorization for care providers and help patients more easily and quickly access safe, high‑quality, evidence‑based care, all while preserving important clinical safeguards.
This new UnitedHealthcare initiative reflects growing industry alignment around a standardized approach to electronic prior authorization submissions, shaped in large part by UnitedHealthcare's partnership and leadership with fellow health plans. The new standardized documentation process will apply across UnitedHealthcare's commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid offerings. The company will be working aggressively to add more services, as well as further reduce prior authorization requirements and volumes over the next several months.
"Today's announcement is another step in our work to modernize health care, making prior authorization quicker, simpler and more efficient," said Tim Noel, CEO, UnitedHealthcare. "These changes help care providers and patients save time and money and set the stage for a more seamless electronic experience, and our work will continue as we pursue a modern, touchless authorization process."
Prior authorization is an important tool that helps ensure health care services and procedures are safe and based on sound clinical evidence. It can also help protect members from paying out-of-pocket for care they don't need.
UnitedHealthcare aims to improve prior authorization predictability, reduce rework and decrease the number of requests for additional information by standardizing and defining the information health plans require to support prior authorizations. These advances will not impact clinical policies or coverage determinations.
This effort advances the prior authorization commitments announced by the health plan industry in June 2025 and reflects UnitedHealthcare's longstanding leadership in modernizing and simplifying prior authorization, including:
- Reducing the number of services that require prior authorization;
- Expanding the first‑of‑its‑kind national Gold Card program ;
- Advancing digital tools that enable electronic submission, real‑time status tracking and faster decisions; and
- Announcing targeted prior authorization improvements to better support rural care providers and patients.
Last month, UnitedHealthcare publicly reported prior authorization metrics and published additional context to help care providers, members and the public better understand how the process works. Together, these efforts demonstrate the company's continued focus on modernizing administrative processes, improving experiences and helping people get the care they need.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with physicians, care professionals, hospitals and other care facilities. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .
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