UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend

The UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, to be paid on December 16, 2025, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business December 8, 2025.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow UnitedHealth Group on LinkedIn .

