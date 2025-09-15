UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company's website ( www.unitedhealthgroup.com ). The replay will be available through November 11 on the website.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow UnitedHealth Group on LinkedIn .

