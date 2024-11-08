Ultra-High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trump's Return: Experts on What it Means for Mining, Oil/Gas and Clean Energy

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Will Trump's US Election Win Affect the Crypto Industry?

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility

Augustus Acquires 1,345km2 Gold Exploration Project Near Leonora

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Results, Including Active Uranium Mining and Processing, Successful Rare Earth Production, and Continuing to Build a World-Scale Rare Earth Supply Chain Centered in the U.S.

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Equinox Resources Limited

Ultra-High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce reconnaissance assay results from its maiden exploration program at the Alturas Antimony project within British Columbia, Canada. The company has increased its total land holding interests to 6.31km2 on the Alturas project.

Highlights

  • Rock chip samples from the Alturas Antimony project in British Columbia, Canada, have returned outstanding ultra-high grade Antimony assays, including:
    • 69.98% Sb – sample ALT24-PS-R003
    • 67.96% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R004
    • 49.98% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R005
    • 47.97% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R002
    • 45.55% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R003
    • 44.45% Sb – sample ALT24-PS-R002
    • 37.39% Sb – sample ALT24-PS-R004
    • 28.81% Sb – sample ALT24-PS-R005
    • 20.89% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R009
    • 20.17% Sb – sample ALT24-PS-R001
    • 18.01% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R007
    • 16.77% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R010
    • 14.75% Sb – sample ALT24-JL-R001
    • 12.42% Sb – sample ALT24-PS-R006
      Pure Stibnite, Antimony Ore contains 71.4% Sb
  • Additional ground totaling 3.3 km2 has been strategically staked to the east and west of the property, offering further potential to expand the mineralised footprint.
  • 105 tonnes of Antimony ore, averaging 57.20% Sb has been historically sold from the Alps- Alturas Antimony Mine on this property.
  • Since the execution of the option agreement for the Alturas project, the price for Antimony has reached US$36,000 per metric ton as of October 25, 2024, from approximately US$24,000 per metric ton at the time of acquisition. This significant price increase has been driven by supply constraints arising from new export controls on antimony announced by China in September 2024.
  • Malachite stained rock chip from copper-bearing boulder field returned up to 0.96% Cu, offering potential for copper mineralisation beneath the surface.
  • Drilling underway at Brazilian REE projects with assay results pending.

Equinox Resources Managing Director, Zac Komur commented:

We are thrilled to announce our latest exceptional exploration results, revealing extraordinary antimony assays that highlight the immense potential of the Alturas Project. Rock chip samples have returned grades as high as 69.98% antimony (Sb), establishing some of the world's highest reported natural stibnite (Sb2S3) grades. Considering that pure stibnite contains 71.4% antimony, these findings confirm Alturas as a truly unique and valuable asset.

By strategically expanding our footprint with additional claims to the east and west, we are positioned to explore beyond the known mineralisation. The discovered copper zone, with rock chips grading at 0.96% Cu, along with an extensive shear system, further solidifies Alturas as an outstanding opportunity. This project offers us a rare chance to unlock substantial value by systematically exploring an underexplored, ultra-high-grade asset in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

We’re also continuing drilling at our Mata da Corda Titanium and Campo Grande Rare Earth Projects in Brazil, with assays pending.”

Reconnaissance Sampling

In September 2024, Equinox Resources conducted a maiden reconnaissance sampling campaign at the Alturas Antimony Project to evaluate the potential for high-grade antimony and associated polymetallic mineralisation along the extensive shear zone. The objectives of the reconnaissance campaign were to map and sample key structures by focusing on the 1.5 km shear zone, identified as the main mineralising structure, and to assess antimony concentrations in rock chip samples across newly identified dilation zones and extensions.

Figure 1: Location diagram of rock chip and soil samples taken with mapped shear zone identified

Figure 2: Assay results concentrated across the shear zone (Sb grades greater than 1%)

Project Overview

The Alturas Antimony Project is located in the Slocan Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada, approximately 15 kilometers northeast of New Denver. The project area is situated within a favorable geological setting, featuring a 1.5 km shear zone with polymetallic potential, including antimony, copper, and silver. The tenements cover the historic Alps-Alturas mine, an Antimony mine which operated between 1916 and 1926 selling ultra-high grade Antimony, averaging 57.2% Sb and up to 59.50% Sb. On 10 September 2024, Equinox Resources entered into a 12-month option to acquire 100% interest in all three tenements.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:eqnantimonyresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its two-pronged diamond core programme for the recently acquired Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has been completed. Woomera was able to complete the program in less than four weeks, with all drillholes reaching proposed target depths. In total 16 holes were completed for 2516.4m (Refer to Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Trump campaign flag.

US Indexes Reach Fresh Highs as Trump Secures Election Win

Key US indexes hit new records following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Trump’s campaign, which focused on reviving traditional industries and reinforcing tariffs, suggests a shift in economic priorities that investors in the US and elsewhere are now trying to assess.

Immediate reactions were seen across various asset classes on Wednesday (November 6), including American indexes and equities, the US dollar, cryptocurrencies and commodities.

Keep reading...Show less
King River Resources Limited

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

King River Resources Ltd (ASX: KRR) is pleased to provide the following update on results for the 2024 drilling at Kurundi Main prospect. Drilling focused on extending previously discovered high grade gold mineralisation (reported in 2022) and testing alternative structural positions identified in detailed drone magnetics completed in 2023 (KRR ASX: 28 June 2024). Significant results have been returned (Figure 1) including the discovery of a new high grade gold zone 250m south of the central main workings with best result of:

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Exploration Program Commences at Virka

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Virka project (the “Project” or “Virka”) following execution of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia.

Keep reading...Show less
Grid with decarbonization imagery over forest.

Report: Mining Industry Sees Path to Decarbonization Through Existing Technologies

A recent report from ABB (STO:ABB) reveals that mining leaders are growing increasingly confident that the industry can decarbonize significantly using existing technologies.

For the report, titled "Mining’s Moment," the Swiss electrification and automation firm surveyed 412 mining leaders from 18 countries, asking for their perspectives on the future of the industry through 2050.

As mentioned, a key insight established by the report is the belief that substantial progress can be achieved without waiting for new innovations, an idea 70 percent of the participants agreed with.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Oversubscribed Closing of the Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Group Eleven Resources: High-grade Zinc-Lead-Silver, Germanium Discovery in Ireland

Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Oversubscribed Closing of the Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Zinc Investing

Group Eleven Resources: High-grade Zinc-Lead-Silver, Germanium Discovery in Ireland

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Gold Investing

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Gold Investing

Significant Exploration Target for Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Lithium Investing

Successful Completion of Tranche 1 Share Placement

×