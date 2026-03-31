UiPath to Showcase Latest Agentic Business Orchestration Capabilities and Product Strategy in Upcoming Webinar

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced that it will host a live product webinar highlighting its latest agentic business orchestration capabilities, product strategy, and real-world customer outcomes. The webinar will be hosted live on April 6, 2026, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm ET.
UiPath: Product Strategy, Customer Impact, and Fireside Chat Webinar
Speakers: Daniel Dines, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Raghu Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer
When: Monday, April 6, 2026
Time: 11:30 am ET
Location: Virtual ( Register Here )
The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.uipath.com ).
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331437800/en/
Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath
Media Contact
PR@uipath.com
UiPath