UiPath Joins the Veeva AI Partner Program to Deliver Secure & Trusted Agentic Testing Capabilities for Quality Management

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced it has joined the Veeva AI Partner Program. As part of the program, UiPath will help simplify and orchestrate the complex, manual, and highly regulated processes of application testing and validation. This partnership will deliver agentic, end-to-end workflows that will transform computer software assurance (CSA) testing and validation for quality management.

The partnership brings together Veeva Validation Management and UiPath Test Manager , delivering a fully digital, audit-ready, paperless validation workflow powered by unattended automation. Requirements, test cases, and results are synchronized in real time across both systems, ensuring continuous traceability, compliance, and inspection readiness.

Complementing this foundation, UiPath enterprise-grade UI automation enables resilient, self-healing end-to-end testing across on-premises and cloud environments. Additionally, a pre-built Veeva API connector, available through UiPath Integration Service , allows teams to securely automate API-driven workflows with standardized authentication and managed rate limits, simplifying and scaling automation across the Veeva ecosystem.

"Life sciences organizations face immense pressure to ensure patient safety, maintain product quality, and navigate complex global compliance landscapes," said Joe Miles, Life Sciences Industry Lead, UiPath. "The combination of UiPath agentic testing capabilities and Veeva Validation Management enables life sciences companies to dramatically reduce costs, errors, and cycle times while improving accuracy and audit readiness."

With UiPath Test Manager and Veeva Validation Management, teams can generate, execute, and validate requirements through test cases and scripts, with automated pass/fail determinations, all reflected directly in Veeva. The entire process remains governed, documented, and fully traceable, with the assurance of compliance and maintaining inspection readiness across software assurance standards.

"As a trusted partner to both UiPath and Veeva, we see this collaboration as a catalyst for innovation across the life sciences industry," said Douglas Vargo, Vice President, National AI and Alliance Lead, US, CGI. "Uniting UiPath advanced agentic and testing capabilities with Veeva's software and life sciences and quality expertise, organizations can achieve new levels of operational efficiency, compliance, and speed to market. It's a natural alignment capable of strengthening the ecosystem driving transformation in life sciences."

"For life sciences organizations focused on increasing speed of innovation, validation must be continuous, intelligent, and inspection-ready," said Saurayan Chaki, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We've helped many organizations in highly regulated industries modernize testing to stay competitive. Together with UiPath, we're enabling Veeva customers to do just that using connected, traceable workflows that create evidence by design. This collaboration is designed to deliver autonomous, self-healing validation processes that reduce cycle time and rework, while strengthening release confidence."

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com .

Media Contact:
UiPath
pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact:
UiPath
investor.relations@uipath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

