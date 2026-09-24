UiPath Announces Winners of the 2026 Geekwire AI Breakthrough Awards, Recognizing Enterprises Running Agentic AI at Production Scale

Winners selected for the success in deploying AI agents, agentic orchestration, and intelligent workflows as genuine competitive differentiators
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced the winners of the inaugural 2026 Geekwire AI Breakthrough Awards, recognizing 20 organizations across the world that have moved agentic AI out of pilot programs and into full production at enterprise scale. The winners, spanning 12 industries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, were selected for Gold, Silver and Honorable Mention awards based on their success in deploying AI agents, business orchestration, and intelligent workflows as genuine competitive differentiators delivering measurable and impactful bottom-line results.
The AI Breakthrough Awards were created to recognize customers evolving beyond automation as a cost-reduction exercise and toward AI-driven transformation capable of reshaping how their organizations operate. This year's winners represent what UiPath calls the defining shift in enterprise AI adoption, from automating individual tasks to orchestrating end-to-end workflows in which AI agents reason, humans decide, and robots execute.
Submissions were evaluated by UiPath for their achievement in five key categories:
- Innovation – Novel application of AI agents, multi-agent architectures, or business orchestration within the customer's domain.
- Business Impact – Quantifiable, verified outcomes directly attributable to the implementation.
- Technical Sophistication – Use of UiPath Maestro™, Document Understanding, Action Center, and agentic capabilities beyond conventional RPA.
- Scale – Enterprise-wide deployment in live production, rather than a pilot or proof-of-concept.
- Replicability – A model that peers in the same industry can learn from and adapt.
All 20 winners are running these programs in live production today, with measured — not projected — results. UiPath Maestro, the company's orchestration layer, appeared across nearly every top 10 submission, and every winner maintains deliberate human-in-the-loop controls at key decision points, an operating model UiPath describes simply as: agents decide, robots execute, humans handle exceptions. Taken together, the 2026 winners illustrate the scale and collective impact of AI transformation in today's most innovative enterprises, including hundreds of thousands of hours returned to the business; operational transformation to accelerate transactional and compliance cycles; resource savings and workforce capacity enhancements; revenue generation; and industry and geographical innovation.
"This year's winners show what happens when agentic AI stops being a lab exercise and becomes how a business actually runs," said Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO, UiPath. "These aren't pilots or proofs-of-concept—they're regulated airlines, banks, insurers, and government agencies putting agents, robots, and people to work together, with governance built in from the start. That combination is what earns trust, and trust is what lets AI scale. Congratulations to all of this year's winners—they represent the clearest evidence yet of where enterprise AI is actually headed."
Winners were grouped into three award categories – Gold, Silver, and Honorable Mention – comprised of:
- Gold
- Pegasus Airlines
- Omega Healthcare
- Banco Azteca
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- One New Zealand
- Coronis Health
- USI Insurance Services
- Raben Group
- Beko
- United Wholesale Mortgage
- Silver
- McCormick & Company
- Indosat — ICOFR
- Continental Resources
- PLDT Smart
- Medline
- Honorable Mentions
- Johnson Controls
- Endava
- SunExpress
- IKEA Retail (Ingka Group)
- SMU
- AGS Health
For more on the 2026 Geekwire AI Breakthrough Awards, read the UiPath blog here .
About UiPath
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and humans lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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