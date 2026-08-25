UiPath Announces Upcoming Investor Day

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in Las Vegas starting at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET).
For in-person attendance, please contact the UiPath Investor Relations team at Investor.relations@uipath.com for more information. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825332071/en/
Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
Investor.relations@UiPath.com
UiPath
Media Contact
PR@uipath.com
UiPath