UiPath Announces Rescheduled Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Conference Call Q&A Session

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic automation, announced today the Company has rescheduled its fourth quarter and year-end earnings Q&A session to March 11, 2026 at 6:45 p.m. ET due to technical difficulties with its conference call hosting service.
A copy of the UiPath prepared remarks and earnings presentation is available on the UiPath investor relations website.
To access the Q&A, dial 1-201-689-8057 (domestic) or 1-877-407-8309 (international). The passcode is 13758276.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com .
