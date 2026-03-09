UiPath Achieves AIUC-1 Certification, Setting New Standard for AI Agent Security and Reliability

Agentic Automation leader becomes the first enterprise automation platform to meet independent verification standard for safe AI agent deployment
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced it has achieved AIUC-1 certification , becoming the first enterprise automation platform to meet the world's reference standard for AI agent security and reliability. The certification, conducted by Schellman , the largest specialized cybersecurity auditor, validates that UiPath's AI agents operate safely and securely in real-world business environments.
Created by the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company (AIUC) in partnership with security, risk, and legal experts, AIUC-1 certification provides independent verification that AI agents meet rigorous standards across critical areas, including data protection, operational boundaries, attack resistance, and error prevention. Unlike broad governance frameworks, AIUC-1 focuses specifically on how AI agents behave under pressure and in production environments handling sensitive workflows.
"UiPath is the first enterprise automation company to achieve AIUC-1 certification," said Rajiv Dattani, Co-founder at Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company. "To achieve this, they subjected their suite of agentic AI systems to 2000+ technical evaluations, and a comprehensive audit of their AI policies and technical guardrails. This demonstrates UiPath's commitment to responsible AI agent deployment in enterprise environments."
"UiPath's achievement of AIUC-1 certification reflects a real commitment to the governance, transparency, and security standards that enterprise AI now requires," said Avani Desai, CEO at Schellman. "As the independent auditor for both their ISO 42001 and AIUC-1 certifications, we can attest that this validation was earned through rigorous evaluation. This is where the market is heading. Responsible AI is no longer optional. Organizations that invest in strong governance now will be the ones that lead in the years ahead, and UiPath is setting a meaningful benchmark for the industry."
To achieve certification, UiPath's suite of AI products—including Intelligent Extraction Processing (IXP), Agents, and Autopilot—underwent comprehensive testing by third-party evaluators across more than 2,000 enterprise risk scenarios. The certification includes ongoing quarterly evaluations to ensure safeguards evolve alongside AI capabilities and emerging threats.
"As businesses deploy AI agents throughout the enterprise, trust is fundamental, especially when used for sensitive workflows," said Scott Roberts, Chief Information Security Officer at UiPath. "AIUC-1 certification provides our customers with independent validation that our AI agents are built to protect their data, stay within approved boundaries, and resist sophisticated attacks. This commitment to security and reliability standards gives our customers the confidence and peace of mind they need to adopt agentic automation across their business for real, demonstrable impact."
The AIUC-1 achievement builds on UiPath's recent ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, creating comprehensive assurance for customers looking to infuse agentic AI and automation into their everyday processes and workflows. UiPath is also a Founding Technical Contributor to AIUC-1, actively shaping standards for safe AI agent deployment. For more information about UiPath's security and compliance certifications, visit the UiPath Trust Center at www.uipath.com/legal/trust-and-security .
About AIUC
The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company builds confidence infrastructure for secure AI adoption, through certification, auditing, and insurance for AI agents. Founded by experts with experience at organizations like Anthropic and developed with Orrick, Stanford, the Cloud Security Alliance, MIT, and MITRE, AIUC-1 is the first comprehensive security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents.
About Schellman
Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services, enabling enterprises to build trust, meet regulatory demands, and scale with confidence. By combining technical depth, worldwide reach, and operational discipline, Schellman delivers industry-recognized assessments — including SOC, ISO, FedRAMP, PCI, HITRUST, CMMC, and AI governance — that help the world's most demanding organizations satisfy customers and unlock growth. A top 50 CPA firm and the world's first ANAB-accredited ISO 42001 certification body, Schellman serves leading enterprises and the technology ecosystem that supports them. For more information, visit schellman.com .
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit http://www.uipath.com .
