UBS Wealth Advice Center Expands National Footprint with New Hub at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas

- UBS Wealth Advice Center opens its third major hub at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas, alongside locations in Weehawken, NJ, and Charlotte, NC
- The 26,000-square-foot office can accommodate more than 170 Financial Advisors, leaders and support teams
- A dedicated training facility will help develop emerging Financial Advisors, supporting next-generation wealth management talent
- UBS plans to attract and hire top talent in Dallas over the next year, including experienced advisors and participants in the Financial Advisor Development Program
- The Wealth Advice Center has advisors located in 37 cities nationwide
UBS Wealth Management US announced today the opening of a new UBS Wealth Advice Center hub at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas, further expanding the firm's national network and strengthening support for clients and Financial Advisors across the region.
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23Springs in Uptown Dallas photo by GFF
The opening of the Dallas hub marks an important milestone in the continued growth of the Wealth Advice Center. Dallas joins existing hubs in Weehawken, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, creating a coordinated national network designed to support advisors at scale, enable growth and enhance the client experience across affluent and high-net-worth segments. Today, the Wealth Advice Center has advisors located in 37 cities nationwide.
As one of the fastest-growing wealth markets in the United States, Dallas offers access to a deep and diverse talent pool, along with strong client demand. UBS has leased 26,000 square feet at 23Springs, reflecting the firm's commitment to growth in the market. The space can accommodate more than 170 Financial Advisors, leaders and support professionals as UBS seeks to attract and hire top talent over the next year, including experienced advisors and participants in the Financial Advisor Development Program.
"The opening of our Dallas hub represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the UBS Wealth Advice Center and underscores our commitment to enhancing our national advice platform. This investment strengthens our ability to support our regions, major markets and Financial Advisors with scalable, high-quality capabilities, while delivering a consistent and differentiated experience to affluent and high-net-worth clients," said Leonard Golub, Managing Director and Head of the UBS Wealth Advice Center.
Located on the 20 th floor, the office offers sweeping views of the Dallas skyline and places teams in one of Uptown's newest commercial developments. Situated at Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue, 23Springs provides direct access to the Central Business District and the broader Uptown neighborhood. The 26-story building features a range of premium amenities, including a fitness studio, street-level park and a mix of restaurants.
The Dallas hub will serve as the Central Region headquarters for the Wealth Advice Center, strengthening support for Financial Advisors across branch offices and helping more clients access the full breadth of UBS's wealth management expertise.
A key part of the Wealth Advice Center's expansion into Dallas is the firm's commitment to developing the next generation of Financial Advisors. The office includes a dedicated training facility for emerging advisors and is designed to enhance productivity, collaboration and client engagement.
The Wealth Advice Center also plays an important role in UBS's broader talent strategy, serving as an incubator for early-career professionals and providing a structured pathway into high-performing teams across UBS Private Wealth Management and Wealth Management. Through this investment, UBS is building a workforce positioned to support long-term growth across the Americas.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com